Aug 16 - The European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone) crisis and the slowing growth in emerging economies such as China and India continue to pressures global growth, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Emerging Markets Credit Metrics: Defaults Increase In Latin America And The Caribbean As The Global Economy Slows." Governments around the world have been incorporating policy responses to avoid a repeat of the 2008 recession. Nevertheless, defaults have been increasing, and the speculative-grade default rate in Latin America and the Caribbean has edged up to an estimated 1.97% as of July 31 after bottoming at 0.52% in July 2011. "During the financial crisis of 2009, the speculative-grade corporate default rate in Latin America and the Caribbean increased sharply, but it was significantly lower than the global default rate and less than half the U.S. default rate," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. The emerging markets speculative-grade default rate peaked at 7.25% in October 2009 before declining steadily and bottoming at 0.52% in July 2011. But it has been creeping up since then. So far in 2012 (as of July 31), 14 entities have defaulted in the emerging markets, including seven entities from Latin America and the Caribbean. Our estimated 12-month trailing speculative-grade default rate for the emerging markets as of July 31 is 1.97%. "We believe that the overall economic performance of the Latin America and the Caribbean region during the recent global economic downturn will largely depend on governments' policy responses," said Ms. Vazza. "We also believe that strong domestic consumer demand will provide the necessary cushion against external risks."