(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its ratings on
the deferrable subordinated debt and preferred stock issues of CoBank ACB
(CoBank) by lowering them to 'A-' from 'A'. The issuer credit rating on CoBank
remains unchanged at 'AA-'. The rating reflects the bank's unchanged stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) of 'a+', plus one notch of uplift to reflect our
expectation that CoBank would receive extraordinary government support if
needed, according to our government-related entity (GRE)
criteria. (See "Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions,"
published Dec. 9, 2010.)
According to our updated hybrid capital criteria (see "Bank Hybrid Capital
Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 1, 2011), we rate the hybrid
instruments of GREs that we view as having a "high" likelihood of support
based on the GRE's SACP. Because CoBank's subordinated debt allows for coupon
deferral, we treat it as a hybrid under our criteria and rate it two notches
lower than the SACP--one notch to reflect subordination risk and one to
reflect payment deferral risk. Similarly, we rate CoBank's preferred stock two
notches below the SACP.
The rating on the senior unsecured consolidated obligations of the Farm Credit
System Banks, which is based on the joint and several liability of the four
Farm Credit System Banks, is unaffected at 'AA+'.
RATINGS LIST
Ratings Lowered
To From
CoBank ACB
Subordinated A- A
Preferred Stock A- A
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)