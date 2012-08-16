Aug 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BBB+' rating to Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC's (BNSF's) $1.25 billion
senior unsecured debentures due 2022 and 2042.
BNSF will use proceeds from the debt issuance for general corporate purposes
including working capital, capital expenditures, the repayment of outstanding
debt, and distributions.
The ratings on BNSF reflect the company's strong competitive position in the
low-risk U.S. freight railroad industry, solid earnings, and cash flow
generation. Price competition from other railroads and trucking companies, as
well as the capital intensity of the industry, partially offset these
strengths. The ratings also incorporate a one-notch credit for potential
support from its higher-rated parent, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK;
AA+/Negative/A-1+), although BRK does not guarantee BNSF's debt.
As of the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, BNSF maintained a debt-to-capital
ratio of about 35% and a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of
34%. Debt to capital declined (previously 50%-55%) because of a purchase
accounting adjustment following its acquisition by BRK in 2010, so the ratio
isn't comparable with those of other large U.S. rails.
Over the next several quarters, we expect BNSF to continue to benefit from
stable prices and good operating efficiency. We expect BNSF's internally
generated cash flow to remain well in excess of capital expenditures and
working capital needs. We also expect BNSF to continue to use free operating
cash flow to pay dividends to BRK. We consider a downgrade unlikely, given
BNSF's flexibility to retain free cash flow if necessary to preserve its
financial profile. However, we could lower the ratings if the financial
profile weakens as a result of greater-than-expected shareholder rewards
resulting in FFO to total debt consistently less than 25%. Although less
likely, we could raise the ratings if increased earnings result in FFO to
total debt rising sustainably to more than 45%.
RATINGS LIST
Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/--
New Ratings
Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC
$1.25 bil. sr unsecd debentures due 2022, 2042 BBB+