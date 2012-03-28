March 28 - Overview
-- U.S. radio broadcaster Townsquare Radio LLC is issuing $265 million of
senior notes to refinance the existing debt of its subsidiaries.
-- We are assigning the company a corporate credit rating of 'B' with a
stable outlook.
-- We are also assigning the senior notes a 'B' rating with a recovery
rating of '4'.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the company will be
able to maintain adequate liquidity despite risks surrounding longer-term
secular trends in radio.
Rating Action
On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Greenwich,
Conn.-based Townsquare Radio LLC its 'B' corporate credit rating. The rating
outlook is stable.
We also assigned the company's $265 million senior unsecured notes our 'B'
issue-level rating (the same rating level as our 'B' corporate credit rating
on the company), with a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation of
average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.
We expect that the issuer will use the net proceeds to refinance the existing
debt of its subsidiaries.
Rationale
The 'B' rating on Townsquare reflects our expectation that, despite high
leverage, the company will be able to maintain adequate liquidity over the
intermediate term. We view Townsquare's business risk profile as "weak"
because of risks related to longer-term structural issues facing the radio
industry and the company's small market presence, which we believe contributes
to a lower EBITDA margin. We view Townsquare's financial risk profile as
"highly leveraged," based on its high debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.9x (adjusted
for operating leases, with a present value of $15 million as of Dec. 31,
2011). Leverage increases to 7.9x when the preferred equity at the holding
company is included.
Townsquare's 202 radio stations operate in 43 small-to-midsize markets in the
U.S. Although such markets have less competition from large well-capitalized
radio broadcasters, they offer smaller total ad revenue and cash flow
opportunities compared to top-100 markets, and typically attract considerably
less national advertising, a potential source of revenue diversification.
Townsquare's advertising revenue is highly vulnerable to economic downturns.
We believe that its business is subject to long-term secular trends of
fragmentation of listeners, increasing audience engagement with Internet-based
entertainment, and the migration of advertising dollars online. The company's
stations are diversified across the Northeast, Midwest, South, Southwest,
Mountain West, and Pacific Northwest, providing some geographic diversity. No
state comprises more than 20% of net revenue. Nevertheless, in our view, the
company has limited growth potential because of its focus on small markets,
the mature prospects of the local radio broadcasting business, and
intensifying competition for audiences and advertisers from traditional and
nontraditional media.
Under our base-case scenario, we expect that 2012 revenue will be up in the
low-single-digit percentage area and that EBITDA will increase at a
mid-single-digit pace. We expect a slight uptick in political advertising
revenue to largely offset low single-digit declines in traditional radio
advertising revenue. We forecast that digital and live events related revenue
will grow at a low-double-digit percentage pace. However, these segments
accounted for a minority of 2011 revenues. We believe that the company's
EBITDA margin (23% for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011) will remain roughly
flat in 2012.
Revenue increased 3% in 2011 and EBITDA was relatively flat. The revenue
growth was led by growth in digital and live event related revenues. The
EBITDA margin, at 23%, is near the bottom of its rated peers'. Leverage, at
5.9x, as of Dec. 31, 2011, increases to 7.9x when the preferred equity at the
holding company is included. We recognize that the preferred equity provides
the company with financial flexibility, which we incorporate qualitatively
into the rating. Nevertheless, we believe that the preferred units are
unlikely to be a permanent part of the holding company's capital structure
given the incentives of the private-equity shareholders to seek a return on
their investment over a shorter time horizon.
Leverage is in line with the debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5x and above that
Standard & Poor's associates with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile.
We expect leverage to remain high over the intermediate term. Our base-case
scenario assumes that leverage could moderate slightly in 2012 as a result of
modest EBITDA expansion. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, pro forma
EBITDA coverage of interest was 2x.
We expect Townsquare to generate healthy discretionary cash flow, converting
about 15% to 25% of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow in 2012 because of
manageable capital spending and working capital requirements. We expect
working capital requirements and capital spending to consume about $10 million
to $15 million per year.
Liquidity
In our view, Townsquare has adequate liquidity to cover its needs over the
next 12 to 18 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates
the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to
24 months will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more.
-- We expect that net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA
declines 15% to 20%.
-- We expect that the company would be able to maintain covenant
compliance even with a 15% to 20% decrease in EBITDA.
-- In our view, the company has the ability to absorb, with limited need
for refinancing, low-probability, high-impact events over the next 12 months.
Townsquare has sufficient liquidity for normal operating needs. Sources of
liquidity consist of about $20 million to $25 million of funds from
operations, full availability under its $10 million revolver, and small cash
balances of $10.4 million. Primary uses of liquidity include manageable
working capital needs and capital expenditures of about $10 million to $15
million a year, combined. As a result, we expect the company to generate about
$5 million to $15 million of discretionary cash flow in 2012.
We expect the company to have an adequate cushion of compliance with its
senior secured leverage covenant. However, the covenant cushion could narrow
significantly if the company issues senior secured debt to finance
acquisitions. Townsquare's debt maturities are minimal over the next few years.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
Townsquare, to be published on RatingsDirect immediately following the release
of this report.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Townsquare will
continue to maintain adequate liquidity. We consider both an upgrade and a
downgrade as equally unlikely over the intermediate term. That said, we could
raise the rating if we become convinced that the company will be able to
maintain adequate liquidity and reduce its leverage, including holding company
preferred equity, to below 6x. We could lower the rating if the company's
EBITDA coverage of interest falls below 1.5x, causing discretionary cash flow
to decline to minimal or negative levels. This could occur as a result of
debt-financed acquisitions and declining revenue.
Ratings List
New Rating
Townsquare Radio LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
$265M sr unsecd nts B
Recovery Rating 4
