Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings revises the previous ratings on three classes of tobacco settlement asset-backed bonds capital appreciation bonds from California County Tobacco Securitization Agency (TSA) (Fresno County Tobacco Asset Securitization Authority) series 2006, using 2011 data and criteria, due to a data input correction as follows: --2006A ratings revised to 'BBBsf' from 'BB-sf'; Rating Watch Negative; --2006B ratings revised to 'BBBsf' from 'Bsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --2006C ratings revised to 'BB+sf' from 'Bsf'; Rating Watch Negative. Additionally, Fitch affirms these revised ratings based upon the most recent MSA payment and Fitch's tobacco settlement criteria updated in July 2012 as follows: --2006A affirmed at 'BBBsf'; removed from Watch Negative, and assigned Outlook Negative; --2006B affirmed at 'BBBsf'; removed from Watch Negative, and assigned Outlook Negative; --2006C affirmed at 'BB+sf'; removed from Watch Negative, and assigned Outlook Negative. The rating revision relates to a data input error in Fitch's cash flow modeling of the bonds. In its last annual reviews of the bonds, Fitch incorrectly understated the amount of the MSA payment allocated to Fresno County by using Fresno's percentage (1.12%) of the amount allocated to the state of California rather than Fresno's percentage of the amount allocated to the cities and counties in California (2.25%). Fitch applied 1.12% to the dollar amount allocated to the cities and counties, resulting in a material understatement of the funds allocated to Fresno county. The data input error was uncovered as part of Fitch's current annual review of tobacco settlement transactions. The data input error is unique to this tobacco settlement transaction and does not impact the analysis or ratings of other Fitch rated tobacco settlement asset-backed bonds. For the state of California, approximately 45% of the Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) payment is allocated to 58 counties, with the percentage of funds each county receives based on population as measured every 10 years by the U.S. Census Bureau. The ratings are based on the level of stress each class is able to withstand as indicated by Fitch's breakeven cash flow model. The model indicates, for each class of bonds, the level of the annual Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) payment percent change the trust would be able to sustain and still pay the bond in full by the legal final date. The cash flow model accounts for the amount of the MSA payment that the transaction has received in 2011, the capital structure, the reserve account, and the bonds' legal final dates. The bond payments are also tied to the tobacco companies making MSA payments. Tobacco settlement bonds can be rated up to 'BBB+sf' based on Fitch's view of the whole tobacco industry and the executory nature of the MSA. In the event of a bankruptcy of a tobacco company, Fitch believes there is an incentive for the company to continue to make payments under the MSA. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria