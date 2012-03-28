March 28 - Fitch Ratings assigns a credit rating of 'BBB' to the
$600 million 4.125% senior unsecured notes due April 1, 2019 issued by Health
Care REIT, Inc. (NYSE: HCN). The notes were issued at 99.694% of par to
yield
4.176%.
HCN intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem or settle upon
conversion approximately $126 million aggregate outstanding principal amount of
its 4.75% convertible senior notes due 2026, repay up to $226 million of secured
debt, and for general corporate purposes, including investing in health care and
seniors housing properties. Fitch views the issuance positively as it further
demonstrates HCN's healthy access to capital at favorable interest rates and
grows the unencumbered portfolio.
Fitch currently rates HCN as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--$2 billion senior unsecured credit facility 'BBB';
--$4.2 billion senior unsecured notes 'BBB';
--$788.1 million senior unsecured convertible notes 'BBB';
--$1 billion preferred stock 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The 'BBB' IDR takes into account HCN's broad healthcare real estate platform
that contributes toward a fixed-charge coverage ratio that is consistent with
the rating, as well as leverage that is appropriate for a 'BBB' rated healthcare
real estate investment trust (REIT) when normalizing earnings from recent
acquisitions and pro forma for recently announced acquisitions and the $1.1
billion common equity raise in February 2012. HCN also has good access to
capital and a solid liquidity position, including contingent liquidity from
unencumbered assets.
Credit concerns include operational volatility associated with the company's
RIDEA-related investments, regulatory risks affecting the healthcare REIT
sector, and modest operator concentration related to Genesis HealthCare.
Fixed-charge coverage is appropriate for the 'BBB' rating. For 2011,
fixed-charge coverage (recurring operating EBITDA including Fitch's estimate of
recurring cash distributions from unconsolidated entities less recurring capital
expenditures and straight-line rent adjustments divided by total interest
incurred and preferred dividends) was 2.3 times (x), down from 2.6x in 2010 and
3.1x in 2009. Significant debt issuances prior to acquisitions during 2011 had a
negative impact on coverage. Fitch anticipates that coverage will increase to
the mid-to-high 2.0x range through 2013, driven principally by solid projected
operating fundamentals. In a more adverse case than anticipated by Fitch,
coverage could decline to 2.1x in 2013, which is more commensurate with a 'BBB-'
rating for a healthcare REIT.
Leverage is appropriate for the 'BBB' rating. Net debt as of Dec. 31, 2011 to
fourth quarter 2011 (4Q'11) annualized recurring operating EBITDA was 6.5x.
However, leverage is expected to stabilize in the mid 5.0x range after adjusting
EBITDA for the timing of 4Q'11 acquisitions and pro forma for $1 billion of
acquisitions year to date in 2012, the $1.1 billion common equity raise in
February 2012, and the $600 million unsecured notes issuance. In a more adverse
case than currently anticipated by Fitch, leverage could rise above 8.0x over
the next 12 to 24 months, which would be consistent with a rating lower than
'BBB'.
HCN exhibits strong access to capital, having raised $2 billion of common and
preferred equity and unsecured debt in 2012, in addition to $4.3 billion of
total debt and equity in 2011 to fund acquisition and development.
The company's liquidity is strong pro forma for the recent capital raises and
announced acquisitions subsequent to year end. Sources of liquidity
(unrestricted cash, unsecured revolving credit facility availability and
projected retained cash flows from operating activities after dividends) divided
by uses of liquidity (debt maturities, projected recurring capital expenditures
and projected development expenditures) was 1.8x for Jan. 1, 2012 to Dec. 31,
2013. Liquidity coverage would improve to 2.5x if 80% of secured debt is
refinanced.
The company also benefits from a well-laddered maturity schedule. Through 2013
the company has only 11.7% of total debt maturing (including HCN's pro rata
share of joint venture debt maturities), and no more than 15% of total debt
maturing in any given year through 2018.
HCN also has good contingent liquidity due to the presence of a large
unencumbered property pool. Unencumbered assets (unencumbered annualized 4Q'11
net operating income divided by a stressed 9% cap rate) to unsecured debt
was 2.0x, which is appropriate for the 'BBB' rating.
The portfolio exhibits the potential for increased cash flow volatility from
recent acquisitions in RIDEA operating partnerships, which represent 13.9% of
total annualized 4Q'11 NOI. Separately, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services (CMS) announced in July 2011 that it is reducing Medicare
skilled-nursing facility (SNF) Prospective Payment System (PPS) payments in
fiscal 2012 by $3.87 billion or 11.1% relative to fiscal 2011. While HCN's
tenants exhibit adequate rent (EBITDARM) coverage of 1.38x for the seniors
housing triple net portfolio and 2.22x for the SNF portfolio, reductions in SNF
PPS will likely result in moderate declines in cash flow coverage. This change
in reimbursement is indicative of the overall regulatory risk that the
healthcare REIT sector will continue to endure, especially given government
budget issues.
HCN's portfolio exhibits moderate tenant concentration resulting from the 2011
acquisition of certain assets of Genesis HealthCare. As of Dec. 31, 2011,
Genesis was the largest tenant, representing 17.2% of invested capital. The next
largest tenant is Merrill Gardens at 7.9% of invested capital. The large
concentration exposes HCN to increased individual tenant credit risk.
The Stable Outlook centers on HCN's solid normalized credit metrics, laddered
debt maturity schedule and strong liquidity position. The Outlook also takes
into account Fitch's view that assets within the senior healthcare sector will
continue to benefit from solid fundamentals, positive demographic trends, and
limited new supply.
The two-notch differential between HCN's IDR and preferred stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an IDR of 'BBB'.
Based on Fitch research titled 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', available on Fitch's web site
at 'www.fitchratings.com', these preferred securities are deeply subordinated
and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in
the event of a corporate default.
The following factors may result in positive momentum in the ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--Fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 3.0x (for 2011, fixed charge coverage
was 2.3x but is expected to improve pro forma for recent acquisitions and the
1Q'12 common and preferred equity offerings);
--Leverage sustaining below 5.0x (as of Dec. 31, 2011, leverage was 6.5x but is
expected stabilize in the mid 5.0x range pro forma for recent acquisitions and
capital raises);
--Unencumbered assets-to-unsecured debt sustaining above 3.0x (unencumbered
annualized 4Q'11 NOI divided by a stressed 9% cap rate to unsecured debt was
2.0x as of Dec. 31, 2011).
The following factors may result in negative momentum in the ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--Fixed-charge coverage sustaining below 2.5x;
--Leverage sustaining above 6.0x;
--Deteriorating tenant/operator cash flow coverage of rent;
--Unencumbered assets-to-unsecured debt sustaining below 2.0x;
--A base case liquidity coverage ratio sustaining below 1.0x.