Overview
Overview
-- We are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on NOVA Chemicals
Corp. to 'BB' from 'BB-' to reflect the company's recent debt reduction and
expected good cash flow generation.
-- We are also raising our issue-level rating on NOVA Chemicals' senior
unsecured debt to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The '4' recovery rating on the debt is
unchanged.
-- NOVA Chemicals produces commodity chemicals and plastics used in
consumer, industrial, and packaging products.
-- The positive outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view that the company
is likely to generate strong cash flows in 2012 on better market conditions
and pricing for ethylene and polyethylene.
Rating Action
On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
corporate credit rating on NOVA Chemicals Corp. to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The
outlook is positive.
At the same time, we revised our issue-level rating on NOVA Chemicals' senior
unsecured debt to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The '4' recovery rating on the debt is
unchanged, and indicates our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the
event of default.
The upgrade on NOVA reflects our view of the company's recent debt reduction
and expected good cash flow generation in the near term.
Rationale
The ratings on NOVA Chemicals reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the
company's exposure to volatile commodity chemicals and limited operational and
product diversity. These weaknesses are counterbalanced, in our opinion, by
the company's cost-competitive olefins/polyolefins business, which generates
good cash flow through the cycle, improving leverage, and parental support
from International Petroleum Investment Co. (IPIC; AA/Stable/A-1+).
NOVA Chemicals produces commodity chemicals and plastics used in consumer,
industrial, and packaging products. The company has an annual production
capacity of 6,600 million pounds of ethylene and 3,720 million pounds of
polyethylene. It also produces a small amount of performance styrenics, which
includes expandable polystyrene and styrenic polymer performance products.
Overall, Standard & Poor's considers NOVA Chemicals' business risk profile as
weak. The company operates in the commodity chemicals sector, which we
consider to be highly cyclical, competitive, and prone to price volatility.
Historically, NOVA Chemicals' Joffre, Alta., facility has benefited from low
feedstock costs and has had a cost advantage over its U.S. Gulf Coast
competitors. However, this cost advantage has come down due to declining
ethane supply and lower natural gas costs in the U.S. brought about by the
discovery of shale gas. While the company has entered into several agreements
to increase ethane supply at the Joffre facility, we view these additional
volumes to be at somewhat higher costs than historical contracts. We continue
to believe that NOVA Chemicals' core olefins/polyolefins business will have a
competitive cost advantage in the long term. The business unit has a history
of good cash flow generation and, on average, has generated close to US$650
million in EBITDA per year in the past five years. Overall, we expect North
American producers to remain cost competitive globally given that European
ethylene production is oil-based and, as such, considered high cost.
Furthermore, the company is in the process of revamping its Corunna, Ont.,
cracker to use up to 100% natural gas liquids. Once completed in 2014, we
expect there to be substantial improvement in the facility's operating
margins. Historically, this facility has operated using oil as feed stock and
has generated weak cash flows.
Our rating on NOVA Chemicals factors in a one-notch upgrade for IPIC
ownership. The company is the only 100%-owned plastics and chemicals producer
in the IPIC investment portfolio. The importance of the NOVA Chemicals
acquisition is evident from IPIC's long-term strategy of developing
investments in the petrochemical industry and potential for sharing
technologies among other chemical companies in its investment portfolio. In
2009, IPIC demonstrated its support of NOVA Chemicals by providing financial
support. There is the possibility of integrating the NOVA business with
Borealis Infrastructure (which is majority owned by IPIC) in the long run, and
Borealis has an option to take a 24% equity interest in NOVA Chemicals.
Additional notching is possible if we see concrete evidence of support
including operational integration into IPIC's portfolio of chemical assets.
Standard & Poor's considers NOVA Chemicals' financial risk profile as
significant. The company did pay off US$400 million in unsecured notes in
January 2012, bringing Standard and Poor's adjusted debt to US$1.98 billion.
This, combined with strong EBITDA generation in 2011, has led to Standard &
Poor's adjusted leverage of about 1.5x. Although based on current ethylene and
polyethylene prices, the company's 2012 EBITDA generation should be similar to
2011 levels. However, given the volatile nature of commodity chemicals we tend
to view leverage and EBITDA generation on a through-the-cycle basis and, based
on this through-the-cycle EBITDA, believe leverage will be in the 2.5-3.0x
range in 2012. We would expect NOVA Chemicals' through-the-cycle EBITDA to be
in the US$600 million-$700 million range, which is higher than our historical
expectations and reflects a shift in the North American industry cost curve as
a result of expected lower natural gas prices. We do not expect the company to
further reduce debt in the near term. Cash flow protection levels, as measured
by funds from operations to debt, also have improved to about 40% as of Dec.
31, 2011, and are likely to remain high.
Liquidity
Standard & Poor's considers NOVA Chemicals' liquidity as strong based on our
criteria. We expect the source-to-uses ratio to be well over 2x in the next
three years and sources to maintain positive liquidity even if there were a
30% decline in EBITDA from our expected levels. The company's current cash
position is likely about US$550 million after the US$400 million paydown of
unsecured notes in January 2012. NOVA Chemicals also has US$548 million
available under its various credit facilities. It is compliant with covenants
under its credit facilities and receivable securitization program and we
expect it to remain so in the near future. Liquidity will likely improve
further in 2012 as the company generates good free cash from operations. We
expect capital expenditure to be higher in the next three years as the company
upgrades its Corunna facility to be able to use ethane as a feedstock and
funds all capital expenditure through internally generated funds.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on NOVA Chemicals
to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this
report.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view that the company is
likely to generate strong cash flows in 2012 on better market conditions and
pricing for ethylene and polyethylene. The outlook also reflects our view that
IPIC will invest the majority of NOVA Chemicals' cash generation back into the
business rather than take dividends.
While we do not expect the company to further reduce debt in the near term, we
expect Standard & Poor's adjusted leverage to remain below 3x in 2012. We
could upgrade the company if we view concrete evidence of additional parental
support including operational integration into IPIC's portfolio of chemical
assets or leverage of 2x-3x on a sustained basis.
Alternatively, we could lower the ratings on the company if market conditions
quickly deteriorate due to an economic slowdown, if the Joffre plant
production reduces significantly due to lower ethane supply, leading to
Standard & Poor's adjusted leverage of above 4x, or if we view that IPIC has
changed its parental support or financial policy toward NOVA Chemicals.
Ratings List
NOVA Chemicals Corp.
Ratings Raised
To From
Corporate credit rating BB/Positive/-- BB-/Stable/--
Senior unsecured debt BB BB-
Recovery rating 4 4
