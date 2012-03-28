(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on NOVA Chemicals Corp. to 'BB' from 'BB-' to reflect the company's recent debt reduction and expected good cash flow generation. -- We are also raising our issue-level rating on NOVA Chemicals' senior unsecured debt to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The '4' recovery rating on the debt is unchanged. -- NOVA Chemicals produces commodity chemicals and plastics used in consumer, industrial, and packaging products. -- The positive outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view that the company is likely to generate strong cash flows in 2012 on better market conditions and pricing for ethylene and polyethylene. Rating Action On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit rating on NOVA Chemicals Corp. to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The outlook is positive. At the same time, we revised our issue-level rating on NOVA Chemicals' senior unsecured debt to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The '4' recovery rating on the debt is unchanged, and indicates our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of default. The upgrade on NOVA reflects our view of the company's recent debt reduction and expected good cash flow generation in the near term. Rationale The ratings on NOVA Chemicals reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the company's exposure to volatile commodity chemicals and limited operational and product diversity. These weaknesses are counterbalanced, in our opinion, by the company's cost-competitive olefins/polyolefins business, which generates good cash flow through the cycle, improving leverage, and parental support from International Petroleum Investment Co. (IPIC; AA/Stable/A-1+). NOVA Chemicals produces commodity chemicals and plastics used in consumer, industrial, and packaging products. The company has an annual production capacity of 6,600 million pounds of ethylene and 3,720 million pounds of polyethylene. It also produces a small amount of performance styrenics, which includes expandable polystyrene and styrenic polymer performance products. Overall, Standard & Poor's considers NOVA Chemicals' business risk profile as weak. The company operates in the commodity chemicals sector, which we consider to be highly cyclical, competitive, and prone to price volatility. Historically, NOVA Chemicals' Joffre, Alta., facility has benefited from low feedstock costs and has had a cost advantage over its U.S. Gulf Coast competitors. However, this cost advantage has come down due to declining ethane supply and lower natural gas costs in the U.S. brought about by the discovery of shale gas. While the company has entered into several agreements to increase ethane supply at the Joffre facility, we view these additional volumes to be at somewhat higher costs than historical contracts. We continue to believe that NOVA Chemicals' core olefins/polyolefins business will have a competitive cost advantage in the long term. The business unit has a history of good cash flow generation and, on average, has generated close to US$650 million in EBITDA per year in the past five years. Overall, we expect North American producers to remain cost competitive globally given that European ethylene production is oil-based and, as such, considered high cost. Furthermore, the company is in the process of revamping its Corunna, Ont., cracker to use up to 100% natural gas liquids. Once completed in 2014, we expect there to be substantial improvement in the facility's operating margins. Historically, this facility has operated using oil as feed stock and has generated weak cash flows. Our rating on NOVA Chemicals factors in a one-notch upgrade for IPIC ownership. The company is the only 100%-owned plastics and chemicals producer in the IPIC investment portfolio. The importance of the NOVA Chemicals acquisition is evident from IPIC's long-term strategy of developing investments in the petrochemical industry and potential for sharing technologies among other chemical companies in its investment portfolio. In 2009, IPIC demonstrated its support of NOVA Chemicals by providing financial support. There is the possibility of integrating the NOVA business with Borealis Infrastructure (which is majority owned by IPIC) in the long run, and Borealis has an option to take a 24% equity interest in NOVA Chemicals. Additional notching is possible if we see concrete evidence of support including operational integration into IPIC's portfolio of chemical assets. Standard & Poor's considers NOVA Chemicals' financial risk profile as significant. The company did pay off US$400 million in unsecured notes in January 2012, bringing Standard and Poor's adjusted debt to US$1.98 billion. This, combined with strong EBITDA generation in 2011, has led to Standard & Poor's adjusted leverage of about 1.5x. Although based on current ethylene and polyethylene prices, the company's 2012 EBITDA generation should be similar to 2011 levels. However, given the volatile nature of commodity chemicals we tend to view leverage and EBITDA generation on a through-the-cycle basis and, based on this through-the-cycle EBITDA, believe leverage will be in the 2.5-3.0x range in 2012. We would expect NOVA Chemicals' through-the-cycle EBITDA to be in the US$600 million-$700 million range, which is higher than our historical expectations and reflects a shift in the North American industry cost curve as a result of expected lower natural gas prices. We do not expect the company to further reduce debt in the near term. Cash flow protection levels, as measured by funds from operations to debt, also have improved to about 40% as of Dec. 31, 2011, and are likely to remain high. Liquidity Standard & Poor's considers NOVA Chemicals' liquidity as strong based on our criteria. We expect the source-to-uses ratio to be well over 2x in the next three years and sources to maintain positive liquidity even if there were a 30% decline in EBITDA from our expected levels. The company's current cash position is likely about US$550 million after the US$400 million paydown of unsecured notes in January 2012. NOVA Chemicals also has US$548 million available under its various credit facilities. It is compliant with covenants under its credit facilities and receivable securitization program and we expect it to remain so in the near future. Liquidity will likely improve further in 2012 as the company generates good free cash from operations. We expect capital expenditure to be higher in the next three years as the company upgrades its Corunna facility to be able to use ethane as a feedstock and funds all capital expenditure through internally generated funds. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on NOVA Chemicals to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this report. Outlook The positive outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view that the company is likely to generate strong cash flows in 2012 on better market conditions and pricing for ethylene and polyethylene. The outlook also reflects our view that IPIC will invest the majority of NOVA Chemicals' cash generation back into the business rather than take dividends. While we do not expect the company to further reduce debt in the near term, we expect Standard & Poor's adjusted leverage to remain below 3x in 2012. We could upgrade the company if we view concrete evidence of additional parental support including operational integration into IPIC's portfolio of chemical assets or leverage of 2x-3x on a sustained basis. Alternatively, we could lower the ratings on the company if market conditions quickly deteriorate due to an economic slowdown, if the Joffre plant production reduces significantly due to lower ethane supply, leading to Standard & Poor's adjusted leverage of above 4x, or if we view that IPIC has changed its parental support or financial policy toward NOVA Chemicals. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List NOVA Chemicals Corp. Ratings Raised To From Corporate credit rating BB/Positive/-- BB-/Stable/-- Senior unsecured debt BB BB- Recovery rating 4 4 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)