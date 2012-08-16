BRIEF-Plume Design says it has secured $37.5 million funding
* Plume Design Inc says existing investors also participated in Plume's financing round, bringing total equity funding in co to over $63 million
Aug 16 Unum Group : * Moodys upgrades Unum (sr debt to baa2 from baa3); outlook to stable; rates
shelf * Rpt-moodys upgrades unum (sr debt to baa2 from baa3); outlook to stable;
rates shelf
* Plume Design Inc says existing investors also participated in Plume's financing round, bringing total equity funding in co to over $63 million
PARIS, June 6 French President Emmanuel Macron will push through pro-business reforms to France's labour laws by decree before the end of the summer, according to a document handed to trade unions at a meeting with Macron and his prime minister on Tuesday.