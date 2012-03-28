March 28 For the third year in a row, a sharp rise in petroleum prices will likely drive an increase in the first-quarter U.S. trade and current account deficits, both of which have worsened steadily since the end of the recession. With benchmark Brent crude prices still near their 2011 highs, Fitch Ratings expects a rising oil import bill in the early months of the year to place some drag on first-quarter U.S. GDP growth as imports once again rise faster than exports. The impact of rising prices for crude oil and related products has become increasingly clear since 2010, pushing the overall trade and current account deficits higher, even as trade balances for many key sectors of the economy remain in surplus. The most recent trade data released by the Commerce Department continues to paint a picture of worsening external balances, with total monthly goods imports in January growing to $193.6 billion, an increase of $14.9 billion, or 8.3% over the comparable figure for the previous year. In the aggregate, the U.S. current account deficit (including trade in services, investment income, and net transfers), worsened significantly in fourth-quarter 2011 as weakening overseas demand put a lid on export growth and the energy import bill continued to rise. The fourth-quarter 2011 current account deficit of $124.1 billion (compared with $107.6 billion in the previous quarter) falls well short of the peak deficit levels reported before the recession. Still, the deterioration of the current account balance puts continuing pressure on the U.S. to rely on capital inflows to fund the widening current account deficit. Over time, the associated build up in U.S. external obligations to foreign creditors could pressure Treasury yields and the value of the dollar. The relative importance of energy is evident in the fact that the 2011 deficit of $326.8 billion in petroleum products alone represented 58% of the total U.S. goods and services deficit last year. In January, imports of crude oil, fuel oil, and other petroleum products rose by $4.3 billion year over year, and rising prices through the current quarter will likely lead to deteriorating comparisons. We note that U.S. exports of goods and services have continued to trend steadily higher since the start of the recovery in 2009, but gains have been insufficient to offset the impact of rising imports of oil, industrial products, and other commodities. The services trade balance, in particular, has improved sharply since the end of the recession. The total U.S. surplus in traded services increased to $178.3 billion in 2011 from $145.8 billion in 2010, according to the Commerce Department. However, the change has been masked by the rise in the goods trade deficit to $738 billion last year, compared with a deficit of $645.9 billion in 2010. Among major U.S. export-oriented industries, trade balances have continued to improve. Industries with the largest ongoing trade surpluses include aircraft, agricultural commodities, and chemicals, all of which continue to report solid gains in exports. Weakening trade balances have implications for U.S. growth. With increasing fiscal drag on the horizon and U.S. investment and consumer spending still growing slowly, there is little evidence that U.S. GDP growth will get a boost from net exports in 2012, particularly if energy prices stay high and growth rates in both developed and emerging economies continue to slow.