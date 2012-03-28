Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Bank TruPS CDO Default and Deferral
IndexMarch 28 - Amid a generally flat month for U.S. bank TruPS CDO default and
deferral trends, a development took place last month that may have positive
implications for future performance, according to the latest index results from
Fitch Ratings.
A legal suit brought by TruPS holders lead to a ruling that barred the sale of
BankAtlantic to BB&T Corporation ('A+'; Outlook Stable by Fitch) under the
original terms whereby BB&T was not assuming BankAtlantic Bancorp's TruPS.
Following the ruling, BB&T amended the terms and proposed to assume the TruPS
obligations.
BB&T subsequently announced its intent to redeem the TruPS in the near future.
BankAtlantic has been deferring on its TruPS interest obligations since February
2009. Perhaps more importantly, the ruling is likely to have favorable
implications on the structure of future bank sales and lead to better terms for
TruPS holders.
This development comes as defaults increased to 16.78% from 16.74%, while
deferrals increased to 15.07% from 14.92%. The combined rate now stands at
31.85%. Two bank issuers defaulted in February, totaling $15 million of
collateral in two CDOs. One of the banks was previously deferring.
Through the end of February, 199 bank issuers, representing approximately $6.3
billion held across 83 TruPS CDOs, were in default. Additionally, 373 deferring
bank issuers were impacting interest payments on $5.7 billion of collateral.
The 'Fitch Bank TruPS CDO Default and Deferral Index' is available by clicking
on the link or by going to 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Latest Research'.