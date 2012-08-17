Overview -- U.S. collaboration software provider IntraLinks has reported meaningfully lower profitability and flat revenue during the first half of 2012. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B+' from 'BB-' and removing the rating from CreditWatch Negative. -- At the same time, we are lowering our issue-level rating on the company's first-lien credit facility to 'BB' from 'BB+'. The recovery rating remains unchanged at '1'. -- The stable outlook reflects the company's significant level of recurring revenues, good channel partner relationships, and conservative financial policy. Rating Action On Aug. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on New York City-based IntraLinks Holdings Inc. to 'B+' from 'BB-'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where it was placed on May 16, 2012. The outlook is stable. We also lowered our issue-level rating on the company's first-lien credit facility to 'BB' from 'BB+'. The recovery rating of '1' remains unchanged, indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. Rationale The downgrade reflects lack of revenue growth and materially weaker profitability and free cash flow in the first half of 2012, as well as a reduction in our visibility of future operating performance. The rating on IntraLinks reflects the company's "weak" business risk profile, marked by slowing revenue growth and decreased profitability, and its "aggressive" financial risk profile, incorporating a modest EBITDA base and minimal free operating cash flow (FOCF). Meaningful recurring revenues, relationships with key partners, and a track record of debt repayment partly offset these factors. IntraLinks provides collaboration software that allows its customers to share confidential information with external parties in a secure environment. The company has expanded from the more volatile M&A and syndicated loan markets into the enterprise market, which includes financial services, life sciences, legal, and government customers. The Enterprise segment represents the company's most significant growth opportunity (making up 44% of revenues in 2011, up from 13% in 2005). However, total revenues declined by 1% in the first half of 2012 from the year-ago period on slowing growth in the Enterprise segment, smaller deal sizes in the M&A segment reflecting increased referrals from middle-market financial institutions, and customer losses in its Debt Capital Markets (DCM) segment due to strong offerings from competitors. In addition, recent senior management and strategy changes add near-term execution and revenue growth uncertainty. IntraLinks' EBITDA margin was about 16% in the first half of 2012, down from over 30% historically, as the company increased investments in sales, marketing, and customer service. We expect revenues to be roughly flat with EBITDA margins in the mid-teen area over the next year as the company fine-tunes its Enterprise sales process and pricing strategy, and stabilizes revenues in the DCM segment through new product features and sales partnerships. The company's financial risk profile is aggressive, with leverage we expect to be in excess of 3x at the end of 2012. Although leverage is moderate for the aggressive financial risk category, the rating reflects our expectation of minimal FOCF in the near term. IntraLinks' conservative financial policy, incorporating repayment of more than $80 million of debt since the IPO in 2010, provides some rating support. However, given our weak cash flow expectations, incremental debt capacity is very limited. Liquidity IntraLinks has "adequate" liquidity, with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 months. Cash sources include cash and investments of $70 million as of June 30, 2012, and $13 million of availability under its revolving credit facility. We expect uses to include annual capital spending of about $25 million and debt amortization of less than $1 million. Our assessment of IntraLinks' liquidity includes the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 20% over the next 12 to 24 months. -- Net sources would be positive, even with a 15% decline in EBITDA from latest-12-month June 2012 levels. -- IntraLinks' only financial covenant is a springing senior secured leverage ratio of 6.5x, which is only in effect if the revolver is drawn. We expect the company to maintain a covenant cushion of at least 15% in the event the revolver is drawn. -- In addition, the current rating and outlook incorporate our expectation that the ongoing SEC investigation will not materially affect IntraLinks' financial profile. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on IntraLinks, to be published separately on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook incorporates the company's significant base of recurring revenue, good channel partner relationships, and conservative financial policy. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term given current profitability and cash flow levels. However, sustainable revenue growth, with restoration of EBITDA and FOCF to near fiscal 2011 levels could lead to higher ratings in the near-to-intermediate term. Conversely, we could lower the rating if lack of execution or increased competition lead to further EBITDA declines with negative FOCF on a sustained basis. 