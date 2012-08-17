Overview -- Performance has been solid at U.S. TV broadcaster operating Local TV, and we expect credit metrics will continue to improve over the remainder of 2012. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B+' from 'B'. The rating outlook is stable. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Local TV's liquidity will remain adequate despite $12.3 million of near term debt maturities and the company's high leverage. Rating Action On Aug. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Fort Wright, Ky.-based Local TV Finance LLC and operating subsidiary Local TV Finance LLC (which we analyze on a consolidated basis) to 'B+' from 'B'. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on Local TV Finance LLC's senior unsecured notes to '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default, from '6' (0 to 10% recovery expectation). The issue-level rating on the debt was raised to 'B' (one notch below than the 'B+' corporate credit rating) from 'CCC+', in accordance with our notching criteria for a '5' recovery rating. The revision of the recovery rating reflects less debt at default than we used in our previous simulated default scenario, which results in a higher estimated recovery for noteholders. We also raised the issue-level rating on Local TV Finance LLC's senior secured credit facilities to 'BB' from 'BB-' in conjunction with the upgrade of the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged at '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The corporate credit rating on Local TV is based on our expectation that the company will be able to maintain adequate liquidity despite about $12.3 million of near term debt maturities and the company's high leverage. We consider the company's business risk profile as "fair" (based on our criteria) reflecting the company's leading news ratings in its markets and EBITDA margin comparable to its peers'. This represents a reassessment of our previous view of the business risk profile as "weak," based on our analysis of Local TV's position relative to peers. Local TV's ratio of lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA of 5.9x (pro forma for debt repaid in July 2012) underpins our view of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." Local TV has a revenue concentration in CBS-affiliated stations. These stations account for almost half of the company's revenues. Although CBS has led all the networks in total households for many years, the concentration still leaves Local TV vulnerable to declines in the network's audience ratings. Local TV's advertising revenue is highly sensitive to economic downturns and election cycles. EBITDA can swing as much as 20% up and down in election and nonelection years, respectively. Local TV's stations have either a No. 1 or No. 2 news ranking in most of their markets, which is important to stations' profitability and to their ability to attract political advertising, and contributes to our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "fair." Despite the company's good news position and major network affiliations, its business is subject to long-term secular trends of fragmentation of viewing and increasing audience engagement with Internet-based entertainment. Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenue will grow at a mid-teens percent rate in the second half of 2012, reflecting low- single- digit percent growth in core advertising, healthy growth in retransmission revenue and a return of significant political advertising in a presidential election year. We also expect EBITDA to grow by about 35% in the second half of 2012 as a result of growth in high- margin political and retransmission revenue. In 2013, we expect revenue will decline at a low- single- digit percent rate and EBITDA will decline by 10% to 15%, with the decline in political advertising revenue more than offsetting low-single-digit percent growth in core local and national advertising revenue and robust growth in retransmission revenue. The company's EBITDA margin, in our view, could expand to the high-30% area by the end of 2012 before contracting back to the mid-30% area in 2013. We expect television operating expenses will continue to grow at a low single digit percent rate. We also assume that the company's TV stations will continue to rank No. 1 or No. 2 in news ratings. In the second quarter, Local TV's operating performance was better than our base-case expectations. Revenue and EBITDA increased 15% and 32%, respectively, led by growth in retransmission and political advertising revenue and 3% core revenue growth. However, because of lower political revenue when compared to the prior year period, the EBITDA margin declined about 150 basis points over the past year, to 35.7% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. The margin compares favorably to most peers'. Local TV's adjusted debt to EBITDA declined to 5.9x as of June 30, 2012 (pro forma for debt repaid in July 2012), from 6.9x in the same period last year, because of a nearly 20% reduction in debt since June 2011.The company's adjusted debt to EBITDA is consistent with our financial risk indicative ratio of more than 5x for a "highly leveraged" financial profile. The company's adjusted debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA was high at 5.7x as of June 30, 2012. Local TV's lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012 remained thin at 2.4x, a slight improvement from 2.3x a year earlier. We expect debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA to improve to the mid-5x over the next year and that EBITDA coverage of interest will improve to the mid-2x area. Local TV has manageable working capital and capital spending needs. The company converted 45% of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow in the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. This was down from 57% a year ago, because of lower political revenue in the 12 month period than the prior year, which included 2010 mid-term election ad revenue. We expect the company to convert about 50% to 55% of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow in 2012 and 45% to 50% in 2013. Liquidity Local TV has "adequate" liquidity, in our view, to cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months, despite roughly $12.3 million of debt maturing in May 2013. Our assessment of Local TV's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12-18 months will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more. -- We expect that net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 15% to 20%. -- We expect that the company would be able to maintain covenant compliance even with a 15% to 20% decrease in EBITDA. -- Local TV has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment. Liquidity sources are limited to cash balances of about $20.7 million as of June 30, 2012 (prior to repaying $15 million of debt in July 2012), and an unused $15 million revolving credit facility due 2015. We also expect the company to generate about $45 million to $55 million in funds from operations in 2012 and $35 million to $45 million in 2013. Uses of liquidity include moderate working capital and capital spending needs of about $10 million to $15 million combined, in 2012 and 2013. Based on these expectations, we believe the company will generate discretionary cash flow of about $35 million to $45 million in 2012 and $25 million to $35 million in 2013. The nonextended portion of the company's revolver matures in May 2013. Following the repayment of $15 million of debt in July 2012, roughly $12.3 million remains outstanding on the non-extended term loan, which we believe can be repaid from cash on the balance sheet and discretionary cash flow. The remaining debt matures in 2015. The term loan contains no financial covenants, but the revolving credit facility has a 4.5x maximum senior secured leverage incurrence test governing its utilization, with no further step downs. As of June 30, 2012, the company had an adequate margin of compliance, and we expect that it will be able to maintain full access to its revolving credit facility. Recovery analysis We rate Local TV Finance LLC's senior secured credit facilities 'BB' (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating) with a '1' recovery rating. The '1' recovery rating reflects our view that lenders would experience very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We rate the company's senior unsecured notes 'B' (one notch below the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '5', indicating the likelihood of modest (10% to 30%) recovery. (For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Local TV to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.) Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Local TV's liquidity will remain adequate despite $12.3 million of near term debt maturities and the company's high leverage. We regard an upgrade and downgrade as equally unlikely over the near to intermediate term. We could raise the rating if the company is able to reduce debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA below 5x on a sustained basis while maintaining an adequate margin of compliance with covenants. This scenario would likely involve the company growing core revenue at a low-single-digit rate, generating about $20 million in political revenue in 2012, repaying about $25 million of debt, and articulating a commitment to keep leverage at this lower level. We could lower the rating if debt-financed dividends or acquisitions cause the company's debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA to exceed 6x without the prospect of a near-term return to less than 6x. 