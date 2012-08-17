(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Aug 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hypo Real Estate Holding AG's (HRE Holding) and Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG's (PBB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-', Support Ratings at '1' and Support Rating Floors at 'A-'. The Outlooks for the Long-term IDRs are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed PBB's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb'. Simultaneously, the agency has affirmed Depfa Bank plc's (Depfa) Long-term IDR at 'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The affirmation of HRE Holding's and PBB's ratings is based on Fitch's view that there continues to be an extremely high probability of support for the group from HRE Holding's 100% owner, the SoFFin (German Financial Market Stabilisation Fund), which acts on behalf of Germany ('AAA'/Stable). PBB is one of the largest issuers of Pfandbriefe in Germany and public authorities have demonstrated their willingness to support Pfandbrief issuers to safeguard the standing of Pfandbriefe. The 'A-' Support Rating Floor is in line with other major German Pfandbrief issuers rated by Fitch. The affirmation of Depfa's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflects Fitch's view that the operational and economic links between Depfa and its sister bank PBB, as well as Depfa and FMS Wertmanagement (FMS WM; 'AAA'/Stable), are still significant. FMS WM is a state-sponsored run-off institution that acquired a nominal EUR173bn of non-performing and non-strategic assets and all SoFFin-guaranteed bonds from HRE Group in October 2010. The ties between Depfa and the other institutions result in a high likelihood of indirect support from Germany through SoFFin for the Irish bank. Depfa receives IT services from PBB and services FMS WM assets, stipulated by a service level agreement which matures in September 2013. Sub-participations and back-to-back derivatives between Depfa and FMS WM accounted for a still significant EUR29bn at end-June 2012. Depfa's Negative Outlook reflects the agency's view that Depfa will eventually become disentangled from PBB and FMS WM. This could trigger a multi-notch downgrade of Depfa's IDRs. The IDRs of all three entities are sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of Germany's propensity to support banks and Pfandbrief issuers in particular or to its view of Germany's ability to support its banks, as signalled by its sovereign rating. The state aid agreement with the European Commission requires the re-privatisation of PBB and Depfa by end-2015 and end-2014, respectively. Downward rating pressure would likely arise from selling the banks to a lower rated bank or a financial investor. The sovereign debt crisis reaching a more critical stage could also result in a rating action. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR The affirmation of PBB's VR at 'bb' reflects the bank's sector and single asset concentration as well as wholesale funding reliance, which are typical of its commercial real estate (CRE) and public sector lending business model. The VR also takes into account challenges in re-establishing a viable business given uncertainties facing the European economy and bank wholesale funding. These outweigh PBB's currently strong financial indicators. Asset quality metrics are strong following the transfer of non-performing and non-strategic assets to FMS WM. In Fitch's view, the still low non-performing loans and loan impairment charges (LICs) are unsustainable considering PBB's substantial exposure to cyclical European property markets. Fitch expects normalised LICs to dent PBB's earnings. The bank's solid liquidity overhang has allowed it to re-enter the CRE lending market in 2011. PBB's pro-forma liquidity coverage ratio is Basel III compliant. PBB's capitalisation, measured by a Fitch Core Capital ratio of 11.3% at end-2011, is stronger than the capital levels of its main German peers but needs to be considering concentration risks, which have the potential to erode its capital in a severe scenario. PBB is particularly sensitive to contingency risks in connection with its exposure to Southern peripheral countries. A more moderate economic outlook in PBB's key markets makes it vulnerable to negative rating migration and hence decreasing capital ratios. With CRE loans accounting for an increasing share of total assets, Fitch expects risk-weighted assets will increase and result in lower capital ratios. Fitch notes that PBB's leverage ratio will need improvement, as tangible common equity/tangible assets was low at 1.8% at end-2011. PBB's business plan foresees strong new business growth until end-2015, predominantly in its Real Estate Finance (REF) segment and partly in its Public Investment Finance (PIF). This will trigger an increasing annual senior unsecured funding need. Fitch believes that PBB's access to the senior unsecured funding market is a key challenge. Constrained funding access or increasing funding costs (as a result of debt investors anticipating the sale of PBB) would constrain business growth. This would prevent PBB from improving its currently low recurring profitability. Profitability currently suffers from its still large volume of low-yielding legacy public sector assets and cost inefficiency in connection with the servicing of FMS WM assets. Fitch has questions around PBB's intention to provide further substantial lending to the public sector through its PIF segment. It will struggle to refinance the over-collateralisation of PIF cover pool assets with loan maturities of up to 10 years by senior unsecured resources with the same tenors. While net margins in PIF are significantly lower than those achievable in CRE. The asset-liability mismatches inherent in the public sector lending model will face a notable obstacle when Basel III's net stable funding ratio is introduced. Upside potential for PBB's VR would depend on further developing its senior unsecured refinancing ability, evidence of a successful business model transformation as projected by PBB, and the achievement of solid recurring operating profitability. Fitch believes it will be a lengthy process for the bank to overcome its challenges. Downward pressure could result from a slump in asset quality, driven by large single credit events, significant stress in property markets affecting PBB's asset quality or renewed deterioration in the sovereign debt crisis. Depfa's VR was withdrawn on 26 August 2011 as it is in run-off mode and on-going viability is dependent on continued external support. The agreement with the European Commission prohibits Depfa from originating any new banking business until re-privatisation. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES PBB's and Defpa's lower Tier 2 subordinated debt ratings have been affirmed at 'BB-' and 'B+', respectively. Depfa's subordinated debt rating is based on expected support from the group if ever needed and reflects Fitch's view on the combined strength of the group's financial fundamentals. The agency downgraded PBB's and Depfa's hybrid Tier 1 securities to 'C' from 'CC'. The Recovery Rating of these notes have been affirmed at 'RR5' and simultaneously withdrawn in line with Fitch's corresponding criteria. The 'C' ratings reflect the uncertain timing of these issues being serviced again. The European Commission agreement does not permit distribution on profit-related capital instruments (excluding SoFFin-related ones) prior to re-privatisation and in the case of PBB the redemption of its outstanding EUR999m SoFFin silent participation. SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES DEPFA ACS Bank (DEPFA ACS) and Hypo Public Finance Bank puc (HPFB) are 100% core subsidiaries of Depfa (collectively Depfa sub-group) in Ireland. Fitch has aligned the ratings of the subsidiaries with its parent due to their integration into Depfa. DEPFA ACS benefits from a declaration of backing from its parent, expressing Depfa's commitment to fulfil DEPFA ACS' contractual obligations in case of need. HPFB is a public unlimited liability company wholly owned by Depfa. It has not conducted any new business since its merger with Depfa in 2008 and most of its remaining assets haven been transferred to FMS WM. Fitch understands that Depfa intends to voluntarily liquidate HPFB at some point. The rating actions are as follows: Hypo Real Estate Holding AG: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' Senior Unsecured: affirmed at 'A-' / 'F1' Market Linked Securities: affirmed at 'A-emr' Subordinated notes (lower tier 2): affirmed at 'BB-' Hybrid capital instruments: downgraded to 'C' from 'CC'; Recovery Rating affirmed at 'RR5' and Recovery Rating withdrawn Depfa Bank plc: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2' Senior Unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB+' / 'F2' Market Linked Securities: affirmed at 'BBB+emr' Subordinated notes (lower tier 2): affirmed at 'B+' Hybrid capital instruments: downgraded to 'C' from 'CC'; Recovery Rating affirmed at 'RR5' and Recovery Rating withdrawn DEPFA ACS Bank: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Senior Unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB+' / 'F2' Hypo Public Finance Bank puc: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)