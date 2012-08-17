(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hypo Real Estate Holding AG's (HRE
Holding) and Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG's (PBB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'A-', Support Ratings at '1' and Support Rating Floors at 'A-'. The
Outlooks for the Long-term IDRs are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed PBB's
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb'. Simultaneously, the agency has affirmed Depfa
Bank plc's (Depfa) Long-term IDR at 'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The affirmation of HRE Holding's and PBB's ratings is based on Fitch's view that
there continues to be an extremely high probability of support for the group
from HRE Holding's 100% owner, the SoFFin (German Financial Market Stabilisation
Fund), which acts on behalf of Germany ('AAA'/Stable). PBB is one of the largest
issuers of Pfandbriefe in Germany and public authorities have demonstrated their
willingness to support Pfandbrief issuers to safeguard the standing of
Pfandbriefe. The 'A-' Support Rating Floor is in line with other major German
Pfandbrief issuers rated by Fitch.
The affirmation of Depfa's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
reflects Fitch's view that the operational and economic links between Depfa and
its sister bank PBB, as well as Depfa and FMS Wertmanagement (FMS WM;
'AAA'/Stable), are still significant. FMS WM is a state-sponsored run-off
institution that acquired a nominal EUR173bn of non-performing and non-strategic
assets and all SoFFin-guaranteed bonds from HRE Group in October 2010. The ties
between Depfa and the other institutions result in a high likelihood of indirect
support from Germany through SoFFin for the Irish bank. Depfa receives IT
services from PBB and services FMS WM assets, stipulated by a service level
agreement which matures in September 2013. Sub-participations and back-to-back
derivatives between Depfa and FMS WM accounted for a still significant EUR29bn
at end-June 2012.
Depfa's Negative Outlook reflects the agency's view that Depfa will eventually
become disentangled from PBB and FMS WM. This could trigger a multi-notch
downgrade of Depfa's IDRs.
The IDRs of all three entities are sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of
Germany's propensity to support banks and Pfandbrief issuers in particular or to
its view of Germany's ability to support its banks, as signalled by its
sovereign rating. The state aid agreement with the European Commission requires
the re-privatisation of PBB and Depfa by end-2015 and end-2014, respectively.
Downward rating pressure would likely arise from selling the banks to a lower
rated bank or a financial investor. The sovereign debt crisis reaching a more
critical stage could also result in a rating action.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR
The affirmation of PBB's VR at 'bb' reflects the bank's sector and single asset
concentration as well as wholesale funding reliance, which are typical of its
commercial real estate (CRE) and public sector lending business model. The VR
also takes into account challenges in re-establishing a viable business given
uncertainties facing the European economy and bank wholesale funding. These
outweigh PBB's currently strong financial indicators.
Asset quality metrics are strong following the transfer of non-performing and
non-strategic assets to FMS WM. In Fitch's view, the still low non-performing
loans and loan impairment charges (LICs) are unsustainable considering PBB's
substantial exposure to cyclical European property markets. Fitch expects
normalised LICs to dent PBB's earnings. The bank's solid liquidity overhang has
allowed it to re-enter the CRE lending market in 2011. PBB's pro-forma liquidity
coverage ratio is Basel III compliant.
PBB's capitalisation, measured by a Fitch Core Capital ratio of 11.3% at
end-2011, is stronger than the capital levels of its main German peers but needs
to be considering concentration risks, which have the potential to erode its
capital in a severe scenario. PBB is particularly sensitive to contingency risks
in connection with its exposure to Southern peripheral countries. A more
moderate economic outlook in PBB's key markets makes it vulnerable to negative
rating migration and hence decreasing capital ratios. With CRE loans accounting
for an increasing share of total assets, Fitch expects risk-weighted assets will
increase and result in lower capital ratios. Fitch notes that PBB's leverage
ratio will need improvement, as tangible common equity/tangible assets was low
at 1.8% at end-2011.
PBB's business plan foresees strong new business growth until end-2015,
predominantly in its Real Estate Finance (REF) segment and partly in its Public
Investment Finance (PIF). This will trigger an increasing annual senior
unsecured funding need. Fitch believes that PBB's access to the senior unsecured
funding market is a key challenge. Constrained funding access or increasing
funding costs (as a result of debt investors anticipating the sale of PBB) would
constrain business growth. This would prevent PBB from improving its currently
low recurring profitability. Profitability currently suffers from its still
large volume of low-yielding legacy public sector assets and cost inefficiency
in connection with the servicing of FMS WM assets.
Fitch has questions around PBB's intention to provide further substantial
lending to the public sector through its PIF segment. It will struggle to
refinance the over-collateralisation of PIF cover pool assets with loan
maturities of up to 10 years by senior unsecured resources with the same tenors.
While net margins in PIF are significantly lower than those achievable in CRE.
The asset-liability mismatches inherent in the public sector lending model will
face a notable obstacle when Basel III's net stable funding ratio is introduced.
Upside potential for PBB's VR would depend on further developing its senior
unsecured refinancing ability, evidence of a successful business model
transformation as projected by PBB, and the achievement of solid recurring
operating profitability. Fitch believes it will be a lengthy process for the
bank to overcome its challenges. Downward pressure could result from a slump in
asset quality, driven by large single credit events, significant stress in
property markets affecting PBB's asset quality or renewed deterioration in the
sovereign debt crisis.
Depfa's VR was withdrawn on 26 August 2011 as it is in run-off mode and on-going
viability is dependent on continued external support. The agreement with the
European Commission prohibits Depfa from originating any new banking business
until re-privatisation.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
PBB's and Defpa's lower Tier 2 subordinated debt ratings have been affirmed at
'BB-' and 'B+', respectively. Depfa's subordinated debt rating is based on
expected support from the group if ever needed and reflects Fitch's view on the
combined strength of the group's financial fundamentals.
The agency downgraded PBB's and Depfa's hybrid Tier 1 securities to 'C' from
'CC'. The Recovery Rating of these notes have been affirmed at 'RR5' and
simultaneously withdrawn in line with Fitch's corresponding criteria. The 'C'
ratings reflect the uncertain timing of these issues being serviced again. The
European Commission agreement does not permit distribution on profit-related
capital instruments (excluding SoFFin-related ones) prior to re-privatisation
and in the case of PBB the redemption of its outstanding EUR999m SoFFin silent
participation.
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
DEPFA ACS Bank (DEPFA ACS) and Hypo Public Finance Bank puc (HPFB) are 100% core
subsidiaries of Depfa (collectively Depfa sub-group) in Ireland. Fitch has
aligned the ratings of the subsidiaries with its parent due to their integration
into Depfa. DEPFA ACS benefits from a declaration of backing from its parent,
expressing Depfa's commitment to fulfil DEPFA ACS' contractual obligations in
case of need. HPFB is a public unlimited liability company wholly owned by
Depfa. It has not conducted any new business since its merger with Depfa in 2008
and most of its remaining assets haven been transferred to FMS WM. Fitch
understands that Depfa intends to voluntarily liquidate HPFB at some point.
The rating actions are as follows:
Hypo Real Estate Holding AG:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior Unsecured: affirmed at 'A-' / 'F1'
Market Linked Securities: affirmed at 'A-emr'
Subordinated notes (lower tier 2): affirmed at 'BB-'
Hybrid capital instruments: downgraded to 'C' from 'CC'; Recovery Rating
affirmed at 'RR5' and Recovery Rating withdrawn
Depfa Bank plc:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Senior Unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB+' / 'F2'
Market Linked Securities: affirmed at 'BBB+emr'
Subordinated notes (lower tier 2): affirmed at 'B+'
Hybrid capital instruments: downgraded to 'C' from 'CC'; Recovery Rating
affirmed at 'RR5' and Recovery Rating withdrawn
DEPFA ACS Bank:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior Unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB+' / 'F2'
Hypo Public Finance Bank puc:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
