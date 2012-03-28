March 28 - OVERVIEW
-- We raised our ratings on 22 tranches from 16 U.S. synthetic CDO
transactions and removed them from CreditWatch positive.
-- We lowered our ratings on 23 tranches from 23 U.S. synthetic CDO
transactions and removed two of them from CreditWatch negative.
-- We affirmed our ratings on five tranches from five U.S. synthetic CDO
transactions and removed one from CreditWatch negative.
-- We withdrew our rating on one tranche from one U.S. synthetic CDO
transaction.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 28, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today raised its ratings on 22 tranches from 16 corporate-backed
synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transactions and removed them
from CreditWatch with positive implications. In addition, we lowered one
rating from one synthetic CDO transaction backed by residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and removed it from CreditWatch with
negative implications and lowered 23 ratings from 15 corporate-backed
synthetic CDO transactions and removed one from CreditWatch with negative
implications. Furthermore, we affirmed five ratings from five synthetic CDO
transactions and removed one from CreditWatch with negative implications and
withdrew one rating from one corporate-backed synthetic CDO transaction after
receiving a termination notice.
The upgrades are from synthetic CDOs that experienced a combination of upward
rating migration in their underlying reference portfolios, seasoning of the
underlying reference names and an increase in the synthetic rated
overcollateralization (SROC) ratios above 100% at higher rating levels as of
the March review and at our projection of the SROC ratios in 90 days assuming
no credit migration. The downgrades were from synthetic CDOs that had
experienced negative rating migration in their underlying reference portfolios
or had reductions to the credit enhancement available to them. Cloverie PLC
Series 2005-56 and ABSpoke 2005-VIA Ltd.'s rating actions took into account
our updated criteria for structured finance-backed CDOs. The affirmations are
from synthetic CDOs that had appropriate credit support at their current
rating levels.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And
Assumptions, published Feb. 21, 2012.
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011
-- Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO
Surveillance, published Sept. 30, 2010.
-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published on May 3, 2010.
-- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow
And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009.
-- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions,
published June 3, 2009.
RATING ACTIONS
ABSpoke 2005-VIA Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
VFRN CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg
ARLO IX Ltd.
PASCAL SERIES 2007
Rating
Class To From
PS 2007 BB+ (sf) BB- (sf)/Watch Pos
Bank of Nova Scotia
EUR30 mil 6.42% Managed Portfolio Credit Linked Note (ISIN NO. XS0308238004);
6.42% Managed Portfolio Credit Linked Note (ISIN NO. XS0308238004)
Rating
Class To From
CLN CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)
CLN CC (sf) CCC- (sf)
Cloverie PLC
Series 2005-55
Rating
Class To From
Notes CC (sf) CCC- (sf)
Cloverie PLC
Series 2005-56
Rating
Class To From
A BB+ (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg
Corsair (Jersey) No. 4 Ltd.
Series 13
Rating
Class To From
Notes CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)
Credit Default Swap
US$10 mil Swap Risk Rating Portfolio - CDS Reference # C1304925M
Rating
Class To From
Swap CCsrp (sf) CCC-srp (sf)
Credit Default Swap
US$10 mil Swap Risk Rating Portfolio - CDS Reference # C1315268M
Rating
Class To From
Swap CCsrp (sf) CCC-srp (sf)
Credit Default Swap
US$187.5 mil Swap Risk Rating - Portfolio CDS Ref No.
PYR_8631051_82386541_Zicavo
Rating
Class To From
Swap AA-srp (sf) A+srp (sf)/Watch Pos
Credit Default Swap
US$50 mil Swap Risk Rating Portfolio - CDS Reference # C1355189M
Rating
Class To From
Swap CCsrp (sf) CCC-srp (sf)
Credit Default Swap
US$500 mil Credit Default Swap - CRA700426
Rating
Class To From
Swap AA-srp (sf) A+srp (sf)/Watch Pos
Credit Default Swap
US$500 mil Credit Default Swap - CRA700436
Rating
Class To From
Swap AA-srp (sf) A+srp (sf)/Watch Pos
Credit Sail Ltd.
Series 2006-1
Rating
Class To From
Dp (sf) CCp (sf)
Credit-Linked Trust Certificates
Series 2005-I
Rating
Class To From
2005-I-H AA- (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Pos
2005-I-I A+ (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Pos
2005-I-J A- (sf) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos
Greylock Synthetic CDO 2006
Series 1
Rating
Class To From
A1A-$LS BBB- (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos
A3-$LMS BB+ (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Pos
Greylock Synthetic CDO 2006
Series 4
Rating
Class To From
A1JPYLS BBB- (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos
Infiniti SPC Ltd.
EUR16.4 mil, US$178 mil Kenmore Street Synthetic CDO 2006-2 Segregated
Portfolio
Rating
Class To From
7A-1 D (sf) CCC- (sf)
Lorally CDO Limited Series 2007-3
Rating
Class To From
2007-3 A (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Pos
Momentum CDO (Europe) Ltd.
Series 2006-16
Rating
Class To From
D (sf) CC (sf)
Morgan Stanley ACES SPC
Series 2006-9
Rating
Class To From
IA B+ (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Pos
Morgan Stanley ACES SPC
Series 2007-22
Rating
Class To From
IA AAA (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos
Morgan Stanley ACES SPC
Series 2008-3
Rating
Class To From
Notes AA+ (sf) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos
Morgan Stanley ACES SPC
Series 2008-8
Rating
Class To From
IA AA- (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Pos
Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC
Series 2005-1
Rating
Class To From
I A A+ (sf) A (sf)/Watch Pos
Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC
Series 2006-4
Rating
Class To From
IA A+ (sf) A (sf)/Watch Pos
IB A+ (sf) A (sf)/Watch Pos
IIIA BB+ (sf) BB- (sf)/Watch Pos
IIIB BB (sf) BB- (sf)/Watch Pos
PARCS Master Trust
US$5 mil Parcs Master Trust, Class 2007-18 Piedmont Units, Due 2017
Rating
Class To From
Trust Unit CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)
PARCS-R Master Trust
Series 2008-3
Rating
Class To From
Trust Unit D (sf) CCC- (sf)
Primoris SPC Ltd.
Series C3-7
Rating
Class To From
Notes CC (sf) CCC- (sf)
Primoris SPC Ltd.
Series A1-7
Rating
Class To From
Notes CC (sf) CCC- (sf)
Primoris SPC Ltd.
Series A2-7
Rating
Class To From
Notes CC (sf) CCC- (sf)
Primoris SPC Ltd.
Series A5-7
Rating
Class To From
Notes CC (sf) CCC- (sf)
Primoris SPC Ltd.
Series A6-7
Rating
Class To From
Notes CC (sf) CCC- (sf)
Primoris SPC Ltd.
Series B1-7
Rating
Class To From
Notes CC (sf) CCC- (sf)
Primoris SPC Ltd.
Series D3-10
Rating
Class To From
Notes CC (sf) CCC- (sf)
Primoris SPC Ltd.
Series E3-7
Rating
Class To From
Notes CC (sf) CCC- (sf)
Primoris SPC Ltd
Series F1-10
Rating
Class To From
Notes CC (sf) CCC- (sf)
Primoris SPC Ltd
Series A1-7-2
Rating
Class To From
Notes CC (sf) CCC- (sf)
Primoris SPC Ltd
Series B2-10-2
Rating
Class To From
Notes CC (sf) CCC- (sf)
Primoris SPC Ltd
Series D1-7-2
Rating
Class To From
Notes CC (sf) CCC- (sf)
REVE SPC
EUR15 mil, JPY3 bil, US$81 mil REVE SPC Segregated Portfolio of Dryden XVII
Notes
Series 34, 36, 37, 38, 39, & 40
Rating
Class To From
Series 37 CCC+ (sf) B- (sf)/Watch Neg
Rutland Rated Investments
US$25 mil Rutland Rated Investments Rumson 2007-2 Series 42
Rating
Class To From
A1-L1 B (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Pos
STEERS Credit Linked Trust Minoa Tranche Series 2006-1
Rating
Class To From
Trust Cert CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)
STEERS Credit Linked Trust, Bespoke Credit Tranche Series 2005-6
Rating
Class To From
Trust Cert B+ (sf) B (sf)/Watch Pos
TIERS Derby Synthetic CDO Floating Rate Credit Linked Trust
2007-12
Rating
Class To From
Certs NR (sf) CCC- (sf)