(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 16 - Fitch Ratings says its preliminary assessment of Austria's plans to introduce a constitutional debt brake that would place its public debt/GDP ratio on a downward path, will strengthen the country's fiscal policy framework and credibility, and underscores its commitment to its 'AAA'/Stable rating. While Austria's track record of controlling its budget deficit is solid, it does not have a record of sustained overall public debt reduction. A constitutional debt limit would offset this, enhancing the credibility of the government's plan and making it more likely to hit its target. Fitch projects that government debt/GDP will peak at around 75% of GDP in 2012. The debt needs to be on a firm downward path to provide the fiscal space to absorb economic and financial shocks. Austria already aims to cut the ratio of public debt to GDP to 60% by 2020, via its multi-year consolidation package. We have previously said that although it is encouraging to see the government swiftly embark on a detailed consolidation programme, a more aggressive one would give the country more headroom. Austria's coalition government said on Tuesday that it would accelerate spending cuts and introduce a debt brake into the constitution. There will be a constitutional provision intended to ensure that from 2017 Austria's structural deficit may not exceed 0.35% of GDP. Contact: Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Douglas Renwick Senior Director +44 20 3530 1045 The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which includes hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com (New York Ratings Team)