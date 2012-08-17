Aug 17 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 5 basis points (bps) to 199 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread tightened by 2 bps to 635 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 4 bps to 129 bps, the 'A' spread widened by 5 bps to 169 bps, and the 'BBB' spread widened by 4 bps to 246 bps. The 'BB' spread remained flat at 432 bps, the 'B' spread tightened by 3 bps to 670 bps, and the 'CCC' spread widened by 2 bps to 1,059 bps. By industry, financial institutions, banks, and industrials expanded by 4 bps each to 283 bps, 298 bps, and 288 bps, respectively. Utilities and telecommunications expanded by 5 bps each to 208 bps and 313 bps, respectively. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 214 bps and its five-year moving average of 245 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 690 bps and its five-year moving average of 747 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.(New York Ratings Team)