March 28 - Overview -- Hobbes Power Funding LLC, which owns U.S. power project Lea Power Partners, is being sold to FREIF North American Power I, a portfolio company that is majority owned by First Reserve Corp. -- Our 'BBB-' ratings on Lea Power remain on CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Dec. 22, 2011. -- We plan to resolve the CreditWatch upon the close of the FREIF North American Power I transaction, which is likely to occur in the second quarter of 2012. Rating Action On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services stated its 'BBB-' ratings on Lea Power Partners LLC's $305.4 million senior secured bonds remain on CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Dec. 22, 2011. Rationale The CreditWatch listing is based on the planned sale of Hobbs Power Funding LLC, which owns Lea Power Partners, to FREIF North American Power I. A controlling interest in that entity will be held indirectly by First Reserve Corp., an energy and infrastructure private equity company. First Reserve announced on Dec. 15, 2011, its plan to acquire a number of assets from ArcLight Capital. Among these assets is Hobbs Power Funding, which owns Lea Power Partners and indirectly owns the Hobbs station, a 604 megawatt (MW) combined-cycle gas turbine power plant in Hobbs, N.M. Lea Power is a special-purpose, bankruptcy-remote entity that was formed to build own and operate Hobbs, which entered commercial operation in September 2008. ArcLight Energy Partners Fund III L.P., which is managed by ArcLight Capital, indirectly owns Hobbs Power Funding and Lea Power. Under the financing documents for Lea Power, a change-of-control of Lea Power could result in an event of default. A change of control occurs when ArcLight and any approved owners cease to hold in aggregate, directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the equity interest in Lea Power. An approved owner is defined as an entity that is experienced in the ownership, construction, and operation of gas-fired generating facilities similar to Hobbs Generation. If First Reserve Corp. is evaluated to be an approved owner, an event of default will not occur as a result of the proposed sale of Hobbs Power Funding. To maintain our current 'BBB-' rating on Lea Power the new owning entity would have to have creditworthiness equivalent to a 'BB-' rated entity, given our parent-project ratings linkage criteria guidelines for U.S. transactions with a single parent. We could lower the rating if we view the new parent's creditworthiness to be less than a 'BB-' equivalent. The preliminary rating on FREIF North American Power I is 'BB-', with a preliminary '2' recovery rating; the outlook is stable. Our ratings on Lea Power will remain on CreditWatch until the transaction closes and we finalize the rating. The 'BBB-' rating reflects the following risks: -- Under the base case, most of the contracted revenues are fixed over 25 years, making the project vulnerable to cost-inflation scenarios. -- Though currently stable, operating costs have been consistently above original expectations, resulting in coverage ratios below that of comparable investment-grade projects. -- Despite increased revenues that would come from start payments, high levels of cycling would increase the number of equivalent operating hours, which could increase maintenance costs under the long-term service agreement (LTSA) and lower debt service coverage ratios. -- The power purchase agreement (PPA) does not mitigate operating risks such as availability and heat rate. -- The project is exposed to counterparty risk with Southwest Public Service Co. (SPS)-the capacity and energy of the plant are contracted to SPS--because a downgrade of SPS below investment grade would result in a downgrade of Lea Power's bonds. -- The plant uses equipment refurbished by the original manufacturer, which may not perform as well as new equipment over the long run, although the independent engineer considers the equipment just as effective. (The plant has received warranties on all the equipment and has brought the equipment up to date.) The following strengths temper the above risks at the 'BBB-' level: -- The PPA mitigates risks relating to fuel supply and market power prices. -- All revenues are contracted through the life of the debt with a creditworthy offtaker. Contracted revenues are sufficient to pay all debt. -- Lenders benefit from a full security package, including all project assets and a pledge of the equity in the project. -- Lenders also benefit from structural protections, such as limitations on additional debt, a six-month debt service reserve, and restricted payment tests. -- A major maintenance reserve funded by cash from operations will start funding five years in advance of anticipated expenses (20% per year). -- Lenders benefit from contingent equity in the form of a $13 million letter of credit, which is available in case of shortfalls. -- The new LTSA provides some stabilization to annual major maintenance costs. Liquidity We believe that the six-month debt service reserve, the $13 million of contingent equity, and the working-capital letter of credit will provide sufficient short-term liquidity at the 'BBB-' rating level. CreditWatch We will look to resolve the CreditWatch placement on Lea Power upon the close of the FREIF North American Power I transaction. We expect this to occur in the second quarter of 2012.