Overview -- U.S.-based producer of specialty adhesives and plumbing products IPS Corp. has a highly leveraged financial profile, in our view. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on IPS to 'B-' from 'B'. We are also lowering our issue-level ratings on the company. -- We are removing all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Dec. 19, 2011. -- The negative outlook reflects mounting refinancing risk that could cause us to reconsider our "adequate" liquidity assessment. Rating Action On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Compton, Calif.-based IPS Corp. to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered the issue-level ratings on the company's senior secured bank facilities to 'B+' (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating) from 'BB-'. The recovery rating remains '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of payment default. We also lowered the issue-level ratings on the company's senior subordinated notes to 'CCC+' (one notch lower than the corporate credit rating) from 'B-'. The recovery rating remains '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of payment default. We also removed all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Dec. 19, 2011. Rationale The downgrade reflects our view that IPS remains highly leveraged, with significant maturities within the next few years. The company's $20 million revolving credit facility matures in July 2012, its term loan matures in July 2013, and its subordinated notes mature in June 2014. In addition, dividends on the company's paid-in-kind (PIK) preferred stock, which have been accruing at 5% per quarter, become payable in cash in December 2014. If not addressed in the near term, these issues could cause us to reconsider our "adequate" liquidity assessment. In our opinion, IPS has a "weak" business risk due to its small revenue base, narrow product concentration, exposure to raw material costs, and cyclical construction end markets. That being said, we expect operating performance to improve in fiscal year 2012 over 2011 levels due to increased sales to international markets as well as gradually improving domestic markets. Standard & Poor's economists are projecting 740,000 total housing starts in 2012, an approximate 20% improvement over 2011 levels. We expect repair and remodeling spending to be flat to slightly up. As a result, we expect total adjusted leverage, including pay-in-kind (PIK) preferred stock, to improve to about 7.5x by the end of the company's fiscal year in June 2012, compared with 9x on Dec. 31, 2011, due to improving EBITDA. In spite of the improvement, we consider the level of leverage to be more in line with the 'B-' rating. IPS' adhesive products constitute approximately 60% of total revenues, with remaining revenues derived from plumbing hardware products such as washer and icemaker supply boxes, air-admittance valves and under-sink covers, as well as structural adhesives products for the marine and transportation markets. Liquidity Given our operating expectations, we believe IPS has adequate liquidity to meet its needs over the next 24 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile includes: -- An expectation that liquidity sources (including cash on hand and availability under the company's $20 million revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next year and at least 1x over the next 18 to 24 months. -- An expectation that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. -- Our view that compliance with financial maintenance covenants would likely survive a 15% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant test measures. The company's primary sources of liquidity for fiscal 2012 include about $15 million of balance sheet cash and full availability on its $20 million revolving credit facility as of Jan. 1, 2012. Based on our operating expectations, we do not expect the company to borrow against its revolving credit facility to fund working capital needs. The company's senior credit facilities are subject to financial ratio covenants governing net total leverage, net senior leverage and interest coverage. The covenants tighten in future periods, and while we expect the company to remain in compliance based on our operating expectations, we believe cushion could narrow. In addition, we estimate that IPS could generate between $5 million and $10 million in free cash flow in fiscal 2012, given moderate working capital needs and modest capital expenditures of about $2 million. We view IPS' liquidity as adequate for the next several quarters, after which there is a risk that liquidity could become weak if the company is unable to address the maturities of its revolving credit facility due July 2012, its term loan due July 2013, its subordinated notes due June 2014, or its PIK preferred stock, the dividends of which become payable in cash in December 2014. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on IPS Corp. to be published after the release of this report. Outlook The rating outlook is negative, reflecting IPS Corp.'s mounting refinancing risk in calendar years 2013 and 2014. If the company does not begin to address these maturities within the coming months, we could revise our liquidity assessment to "weak." This, in turn, would trigger a downgrade. Although unlikely in the near term, we could raise the ratings if the company is able to improve its operating performance while also addressing its upcoming debt maturities and improving its liquidity position. Related Criteria And Research -- Issuer Ranking: North American Building Materials Companies, Strongest to Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Building Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008. -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008. Ratings List Downgraded; Off CreditWatch/Outlook Negative To From IPS Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B/Watch Neg/-- IPS Corp. Senior Secured B+ BB-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 1 1 Subordinated CCC+ B-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 5 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.