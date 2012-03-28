March 28 - OVERVIEW -- We affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE residential loan servicer ranking on HSBC Mexico S.A. -- The affirmed ranking reflects our STRONG management and organization and ABOVE AVERAGE loan administration subrankings on HSBC Mexico residential servicer. -- Our financial position for HSBC Mexico is Sufficient. March 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on HSBC Mexico S.A. as a residential loan servicer for the Mexican market. The outlook for the ranking is stable. HSBC Mexico is a commercial bank and a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero HSBC S.A. de C.V., which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of HSBC Holdings PLC. KEY RANKING FACTORS Strengths: -- The experienced management team and the sound organizational structure that supports the residential servicer operations. -- The excellent training program for the servicer's staff. -- The highly automated IT platform. -- The stringent internal controls for addressing servicing operations. -- The proficient standards for loan boarding, document tracking, payment processing, investor reporting, and customer service. Weaknesses: -- The nonperforming level of the servicer's in-balance-sheet portfolio that, despite recent improvement, continues to be consistent with our ABOVE AVERAGE ranking. -- The weak performance of its securitized portfolio compared with the residential securitizations of other commercial banks. OUTLOOK The outlook is stable. In the last two years, the servicer undertook several strategic and organizational changes that, in our opinion, could positively affect its collections performance for both the in-balance-sheet and securitized portfolios over the next 12 months to 18 months. RELATED CRITIERA AND RESEARCH -- Servicer Evaluation: HSBC Mexico, published March 28, 2012. -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., published Sept. 21, 2004. -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, published April 16, 2009. -- Select Servicer List.