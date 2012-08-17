(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On Aug. 15, 2012, we revised our outlook on the long-term rating on
the Republic of Colombia to positive from stable.
-- Following the sovereign rating action, we are revising our outlook on
Banco de Comercio Exterior de Colombia S.A. (Bancoldex) to positive from
stable and affirming our ratings on the bank.
-- We expect the bank will maintain its very strong capital as well as
its high likelihood of government support, given Bancoldex's important public
policy role in the Colombian economy and its very strong link with the
government.
Rating Action
On Aug. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its long-term
rating outlook on Banco de Comercio Exterior de Colombia S.A. (Bancoldex) to
positive from stable and affirmed its 'BBB-' ratings on the bank.
Rationale
The rating action on Bancoldex follows our revision of the rating outlook on
Colombia (see "Republic of Colombia Outlook Revised To Positive; Ratings
Affirmed," published on Aug. 15, 2012).
The rating on Bancoldex is based on its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of
'bbb', which reflects an "adequate" business position in the Colombian banking
system, "very strong" capital and earnings, an "adequate" risk position, and
"bellow average" funding profile with "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria
define these terms). All thing being equal, if we upgrade the sovereign, we
would also raise the ratings on Bancoldex reflecting its SACP.
The bank has a very important role and very strong link with the sovereign in
terms of the government's policies, strategies, control, and ownership of the
bank, which means there is a very high likelihood that the sovereign would
offer the company support. Moreover, at this moment, the ratings are capped by
those on the sovereign.
Outlook
The positive outlook on Bancoldex reflects the likelihood that if we upgrade
the sovereign we would also raise our ratings on Bancoldex, provided the
bank's SACP remains unchanged and it maintains its very high likelihood of
government support. We believe the bank will maintain conservative loan
growth, moderate capital generation, and adequate risk metrics in the next 12
to 18 months. In our view, Colombia's adequate macroeconomic conditions will
support the bank's presence in sectors that are unregulated and pose a risk to
the institution in economic downturns.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Positive/--
SACP bbb
Anchor bbb-
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Below average and adequate (-1)
Support 1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors -2
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Banco de Comercio Exterior de Colombia S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Positive/-- BBB-/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Banco de Comercio Exterior de Colombia S.A.
Certificate Of Deposit (foreign currency) BBB-
