(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On Aug. 15, 2012, we revised our outlook on the long-term rating on the Republic of Colombia to positive from stable. -- Following the sovereign rating action, we are revising our outlook on Banco de Comercio Exterior de Colombia S.A. (Bancoldex) to positive from stable and affirming our ratings on the bank. -- We expect the bank will maintain its very strong capital as well as its high likelihood of government support, given Bancoldex's important public policy role in the Colombian economy and its very strong link with the government. Rating Action On Aug. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its long-term rating outlook on Banco de Comercio Exterior de Colombia S.A. (Bancoldex) to positive from stable and affirmed its 'BBB-' ratings on the bank. Rationale The rating action on Bancoldex follows our revision of the rating outlook on Colombia (see "Republic of Colombia Outlook Revised To Positive; Ratings Affirmed," published on Aug. 15, 2012). The rating on Bancoldex is based on its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bbb', which reflects an "adequate" business position in the Colombian banking system, "very strong" capital and earnings, an "adequate" risk position, and "bellow average" funding profile with "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define these terms). All thing being equal, if we upgrade the sovereign, we would also raise the ratings on Bancoldex reflecting its SACP. The bank has a very important role and very strong link with the sovereign in terms of the government's policies, strategies, control, and ownership of the bank, which means there is a very high likelihood that the sovereign would offer the company support. Moreover, at this moment, the ratings are capped by those on the sovereign. Outlook The positive outlook on Bancoldex reflects the likelihood that if we upgrade the sovereign we would also raise our ratings on Bancoldex, provided the bank's SACP remains unchanged and it maintains its very high likelihood of government support. We believe the bank will maintain conservative loan growth, moderate capital generation, and adequate risk metrics in the next 12 to 18 months. In our view, Colombia's adequate macroeconomic conditions will support the bank's presence in sectors that are unregulated and pose a risk to the institution in economic downturns. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Positive/-- SACP bbb Anchor bbb- Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Below average and adequate (-1) Support 1 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors -2 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Banco de Comercio Exterior de Colombia S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Positive/-- BBB-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Banco de Comercio Exterior de Colombia S.A. Certificate Of Deposit (foreign currency) BBB- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)