Aug 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-' issue-level
rating to Mexican wireless telecommunications company America Movil S.A.B. de
C.V.'s (AMX; A-/Stable/--) CHF250 million senior unsecured notes due
2018. The company's Mexican wireless subsidiary, Radiomovil Dipsa S.A. de C.V.,
won't guarantee the notes. AMX plans to use the proceeds for the repayment of
outstanding debt for the remainder of 2012.
Our ratings on AMX reflect our view of its "strong" business risk profile,
which reflects the company's leading position in the Latin American telecom
industry, its solid profitability, and our expectation that it will maintain
robust cash flow generation despite intense competition in some of its
markets. These factors are partially offset by a cash flow generation that is
somewhat concentrated in Mexico, more stringent regulation in this market, and
the continuing threat to AMX's wireline business from wireless substitution
and cable.
We expect that AMX will maintain its "modest" financial risk profile despite
the cash on hand and additional debt to fund its increasing stake in Dutch
phone company Koninklijke KPN N.V. (BBB/Stable/A-2) to 28% from 4.8% and in
Telekom Austria AG (BBB/Stable/A-2) to 23% from 2%. Moreover, cash flow
generation will help the company to build up again its liquidity rapidly. As
of June 30, 2012, the company held cash and short-term investments of MXN62.3
billion and generated free operating cash flow of MXN70.3 billion, which
compares favorably with MXN23.1 billion in short-term debt maturities.
Several elements mitigate the structural subordination of the notes, in our
view. The company's extensive geographic diversity makes it unlikely that it
will default simultaneously in all of the countries in which it operates.
Also, AMX's strong asset base, concentration of debt in a small number of
subsidiaries, and maturation of the majority of its guaranteed debt over six
years lead us to believe that guaranteed and unguaranteed creditors would
obtain similar recoveries in an event of default. We expect that AMX's future
debt issuances will be unguaranteed.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
RATINGS LIST
America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.
Corporate credit rating A-/Stable/--
Rating Assigned
America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.
CHF250M senior unsecured notes due 2018 A-
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.