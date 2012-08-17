Overview -- U.S. medical equipment company Rotech Healthcare Inc. has strained liquidity from continued negative free operating cash flows, and significantly depleted cash reserves in the second quarter of 2012. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating to 'CCC-' from 'B'. -- Our negative outlook reflects the possibility of a default within the next six months. Rating Action On Aug. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its rating on Orlando, Fla.-based Rotech Healthcare Inc. to 'CCC-' from 'B'. We also lowered our issue-level rating on its $230 million first-lien notes to 'CCC+' from 'BB-'. The recovery rating on its first-lien notes is '1', indicating our expectation for a very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. At the same time, we also lowered our issue-level rating on its $290 million second-lien notes to 'CCC-' from 'B'. The recovery rating on its second-lien notes is a '4', indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. The downgrade results from Rotech's weak liquidity position, highlighted by its high cash burn rate. Rationale The ratings reflect Rotech's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, dominated by its "weak" liquidity position, high debt burden and overall sensitivity of credit metrics to the uncertain reimbursement environment. Rotech's "vulnerable" business risk profile primarily reflects the lack of clarity in its business strategy during a transition of senior management. The business risk profile also reflects the company's narrow operating focus and exposure to continued Medicare reimbursement reductions for its products and services, particularly for its nebulizer medication. Rotech's negative free operating cash flows in recent quarters were well below our expectations. Our previous expectations assumed the company would be able to generate cash in 2012, which incorporated a gradual improvement in days sales outstanding (DSO) at or below 55 days, from close to 59 days as of Dec. 31, 2011. This assumed Rotech would be able to address its accounts receivable, order and billing issues. There was no improvement in DSO during the second quarter of 2012. As of June 30, 2012, DSO remained above 58 days. The company had a high cash burn rate in the second quarter of 2012 of 40%, leaving only $12 million of cash reserves available as of June 30, 2012. Revenue growth and EBITDA margins were also below our expectations. Revenue declined 3.8% for the second quarter of 2012 compared to the prior year and the EBITDA margin was 16%, lower than our expectation for the full year of 22%. We still believe Rotech can benefit from increased patient volume, but continued challenges from reimbursement cuts for nebulizer medication and negative adjustments to revenue and claim denials from Medicare continue to offset any organic growth. Without revenue growth, Rotech's high cost base and annual capital expenditures of about $50 million will keep adding to negative cash flows, eroding already slim cash balances. This will make it a challenge to meet near-term debt interest payments of about $27 million in the second-half of 2012. Rotech's highly leveraged financial risk profile incorporates its weak liquidity position. While its credit metrics have been better than metrics associated with a highly leveraged financial risk profile, a significant decline in EBITDA over the past three quarters, has caused credit metrics to deteriorate, with adjusted debt to EBITDA well above 5.5x as of June 30, 2012. The financial risk profile also recognizes the overall sensitivity of Rotech's credit metrics to the uncertain reimbursement environment. Rotech's vulnerable business risk profile reflects the company's uncertain business strategy as it goes through a change in senior management. It also reflects its concentration in the highly fragmented home respiratory care equipment and related services (87% of revenues) and durable medical equipment market (13% of revenues), which is experiencing pricing pressures. Its dependence on Medicare, Medicaid, and other government payors for about three-fifths of revenues exposes it to the uncertainty of reimbursement. This risk further extends to commercial payors as they seek to control costs and may follow Medicare's lead in cutting prices for respiratory care and durable medical equipment. In addition to reimbursement risk, Rotech's growth is dependent upon Medicare's competitive bidding program, which is likely to lower contract rates but add volume. These risks are somewhat offset by Rotech's position as the No. 3 provider in its niche industry segment. Rotech serves patients in 48 states through 425 centers, primarily in nonurban areas that are less competitive. Liquidity We view Rotech's liquidity as weak, because we expect cash uses to exceed sources over the near term. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile based on our criteria include: -- Over the next two quarters, we expect the main source of liquidity to be $12 million of cash reserves and its $10 million revolver, given its ongoing negative free operating cash flows. -- Rotech had a 2% cushion on its debt covenant as of June 30, 2012. This covenant is only applicable to new borrowings on its untapped $10 million revolver. However, with EBITDA under pressure and a current slim cushion, a covenant trip could be possible in the near future, preventing the company from borrowing on the revolver. -- Uses of liquidity in 2012 are mainly comprised of capital spending needs of about $48 million. Rotech is fairly capital intensive; it purchases equipment that it rents to patients. -- We believe Rotech will not have any ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events. -- There are no near-term debt maturities until 2015. This excludes the expiration of its unused revolver in 2014. Recovery analysis The credit rating on the $230 million senior first-lien notes is 'CCC+'; the recovery rating is '1', indicating our expectation for a very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. The credit rating on the company's $290 million second-lien senior secured notes due 2018 is 'CCC-' with a recovery rating of '4'. We expect average (30% to 50%) recovery of principal for the second-lien noteholders in the event of payment default. Outlook Our negative outlook on Rotech Healthcare Inc. reflects our view that the company will likely default over the next six months. This is a result of its weak liquidity position that will not be able to address near-term business operating cash needs. A lower rating would result if the company defaults on its debt obligations. The outlook could be revised to stable if the company is able to generate positive free operating cash flows on a sustained basis and build its cash reserves. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Rotech Healthcare Inc. Downgraded To From Corporate Credit Rating CCC-/Negative/-- B/Negative/-- Senior Secured First-lien notes CCC+ BB- Recovery Rating 1 1 Second-lien notes CCC- B Recovery Rating 4 4