Aug 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned our
'BB-' issue-level rating to Chicago-based CCC Information Services Inc.'s senior
secured debt due 2015 following the proposed $40 million incremental term loan,
which brings the total senior secured debt amount to $374.2 million from $334.2
million. CCC intends to use the proceeds to redeem a portion of the senior
subordinated notes and use balance-sheet cash to repurchase shares from a
minority partner; hence, there will be no effect on total leverage. We also
assigned a '2' recovery rating to the debt, indicating our expectation for
meaningful (70%-90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.
The 'B+' corporate credit rating is unchanged. The outlook remains stable. The
refinancing transaction will not result in any change in total adjusted
leverage, which was temporarily high for the rating, at 5.7x as of the latest
12 months ended June 30, 2012. We expect operating profitability levels for
the past two quarters to be sustained for the remainder of the year, which
should lead to leverage in the low-5x area by year-end.
The share repurchase will be funded with almost all of CCC's cash balance,
which was $32 million as of June 30, 2012. We still consider CCC's liquidity
profile "adequate," based on its modest free cash flow generation and the full
availability under its $50 million revolving facility.
The rating on CCC reflects its "weak" business risk profile, characterized by
its narrow target market and "aggressive" financial profile. The company's
entrenched customer base, solid market position in the U.S. automotive
insurance claims processing industry, and moderate free cash flow generation
partly offset these factors. We could lower the rating if CCC experiences any
loss of significant customers, or engages in debt-financed acquisitions
leading to a sustained leverage ratio at the high-5x area. (For the complete
corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on CCC, published
May 31, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
RATINGS LIST
CCC Information Services Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
New Ratings
CCC Information Services Inc.
Senior Secured
$40 mil incremental term loan due 2015 BB-
Recovery Rating 2
