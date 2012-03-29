(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
its 'A-' senior unsecured ratings to Israel-based generic drug giant Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s (A-/Stable/--) proposed issues of
senior unsecured notes through subsidiary Teva Pharmaceutical Finance IV B.V.
This issue, placed in the European market, will be unconditionally guaranteed by
parent Teva. Proceeds will be used to refinance near-term maturities and general
corporate purposes.
The ratings on Teva reflect our view that Teva's leading position in the
fast-growing global market for generic drugs supports a "strong" (according to
our criteria) business risk profile. Our "modest" financial risk profile
incorporates the expectation that Teva will continue to pursue debt-financed
acquisitions, but will use its considerable cash flow to maintain credit
measures consistent with a modest financial risk profile.
Teva intends to generate revenues of $31 billion by 2015, and we believe
strategic acquisitions will play an important role in achieving this goal. We
expect cash flow to remain in excess of ongoing needs, providing considerable
ability to repay relatively limited borrowings. The recently completed $6.8
billion all-cash acquisition of Cephalon Inc. is consistent with this view. We
believe that the new borrowings used to fund the acquisition represent about
two years of discretionary cash flow at Teva. This second-largest acquisition
for Teva significantly expanded the company's well-established branded
neurology franchise while adding positions in oncology and pain treatments.
Our modest financial risk profile incorporates the expectation that Teva will
continue to pursue acquisitions that are financed in part with debt. We expect
cash flow to remain in excess of ongoing needs, providing considerable ability
to repay limited borrowings. After the $7.5 billion acquisition of Barr
Pharmaceuticals in 2008--Teva's largest ever--its debt to EBITDA ratio rose to
about 2.7x, the same as after the Cephalon acquisition. Debt to EBITDA fell to
1.3x in 2009, the same level it achieved after the mid-2010 $5.2 billion
acquisition of ratiopharm GmbH. This demonstration of a willingness and
ability to rapidly reduce borrowings following a debt-financed acquisition is
a key credit support for the rating.
RATINGS LIST
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Corporate credit rating A-/Stable/--
Rating Assigned
Proposed senior unsecured notes A-
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)