March 29 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread remained unchanged at 198 basis points (bps) yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread narrowed by 1 bp to 611 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads remained unchanged at 129 bps, 171 bps, and 245 bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread remained flat at 438 bps, 'B' narrowed by 3 bps to 658 bps, and 'CCC' remained flat at 1,023 bps. By industry, financial institutions and telecommunications contracted by 1 bp each to 303 bps and 318 bps, respectively. Banks, industrials, and utilities remained flat at 305 bps, 289 bps, and 203 bps, respectively. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 197 bps and is below its five-year moving average of 239 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year moving average of 636 bps and its five-year moving average of 719 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.