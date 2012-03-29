March 29 - Overview
-- In our view, AGBank's asset quality has stabilized and funding
pressure has reduced.
-- We are revising our outlook on AGBank to stable from negative and
affirming our long- and short-term ratings on the bank at 'B-/C'.
-- Our ratings on AGBank reflect our 'b+' anchor for a commercial bank
operating only in Azerbaijan, and the bank's moderate business position,
moderate capital and earnings, moderate risk position, average funding, and
adequate liquidity.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will reduce
the amount of existing problem loans, and maintain current levels of
capitalization and profitability.
Rating Action
On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Azerbaijan-based AGBank to stable from negative. At the same time, the long-
and short-term counterparty credit ratings were affirmed at 'B-/C'.
Rationale
We note that, overall, amid the easing economic environment, AGBank has
improved the credit quality of its loan portfolio.
The bank has managed to achieve better funding diversification by shifting
toward a higher share of customer deposits in liabilities, as well as
increasing maturities of its wholesale borrowings.
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on AGBank on the bank's "moderate"
business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position,
"average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these
terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'b-'.
Under our bank criteria, we use the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment
(BICRA) economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for a
commercial bank operating only in Azerbaijan is 'b+'.
Azerbaijan's economic risk score is '8', reflecting the country's highly
concentrated economy, dominated by the oil sector, and our assessment of
extremely high credit risk in the economy. We see weak underwriting standards
that result in weak asset quality. However, the economic risk score is
somewhat balanced by Azerbaijan's good economic growth and rising wealth and
current account surpluses. Inflation levels are stable, with a low level of
indebtedness.
Azerbaijan's industry risk score is '9', which reflects weak banking
supervision and regulation, but which is somewhat supported by Azeri banks'
moderately successful track record during the financial market crisis.
Corporate governance is weak, however. The industry risk score also reflects
the banks' high risk appetite and high market distortions from state
ownership, as well as structural weaknesses in systemwide funding.
Our assessment of AGBank's business position as "moderate" reflects our view
of the bank's small market share and focus on high-risk lending to small and
midsize enterprises. With total assets of Azerbaijan manat 319 million on Dec
31, 2011, AGBank ranks among the top 15 banks in Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijani citizen Chingiz Asadullayev and his business partner own a
controlling 50.5% stake in the bank. The minority stakes are owned by
International Finance Corp. (IFC; AAA/Stable/A-1+; 17.5%) and Russia-based
investment fund Kazimir Partners (not rated; 10%), which somewhat mitigating
corporate governance risks. We have noted the owners' risk-oriented thinking
and limits on the bank's risk appetite. The management team is stable and in
our view is a relative strength of the bank's business position compared with
peers'.
We assess AGBank's capital and earnings as "moderate", which is a neutral
rating factor for banks with a 'b+' anchor. We expect that the risk-adjusted
capital ratio, before adjustments for diversification, will remain at 5%-7%
over the next two years, and earnings capacity will remain adequate. In our
projection, we factor in a 20% expansion of loans, as well as the capital
injection in 2012. We note that, despite a difficult operating environment,
the bank remained profitable during the cycle, and earnings started to pick up
in 2011, thanks, in our opinion, to lower credit costs and an increase in net
interest income.
Our assessment of AGBank's risk position is "moderate". In an Azerbaijani
context, the bank is not aggressive in terms of market growth or excessive
restructuring and better-than-system-average risk-management practices
installed with technical support from IFC. The amount of nonperforming loans
(overdue more than 90 days and restructured) under International Financial
Reporting Standards has remained stable over the last 15 months, and the total
share of these loans fell to 27% from 31% of the total loan book over 2011. We
view as positive that the bulk of the old problem assets are approaching the
final stage of resolution.
The bank's provisioning ratio (57% of nonperforming assets) is better than the
system average. Portfolio concentration is relatively high: The top 20
borrowers account for 33% of total loans and 201% of adjusted total equity.
AGBank's funding is "average" and its liquidity position is "adequate", in our
opinion. The bank's funding profile is now more stable than before, with
greater focus on customer deposits (77% of liabilities as of Dec. 31, 2011)
and long-term wholesale funding (21% of liabilities as of the same date). The
bank's 20 largest depositors contributed a moderate 23% of its total
liabilities. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 21% of total assets as of
Dec. 31, 2011, which we think should be an adequate cushion in case of large
unexpected refinancing needs.
The long-term rating on AGBank is equal to the SACP, reflecting our view of
the bank's "low" systemic importance in the Azerbaijani banking system. In
addition, we do not factor in any uplift for exceptional shareholder support.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will reduce the
amount of existing problem loans, with increasing provisioning levels, and
maintain current levels of capitalization and profitability.
We could raise the ratings on AGBank if an improvement in the bank's operating
environment is significant and durable enough to trigger a revision of our
BICRA assessment on Azerbaijan. We could also consider a positive rating
action if we see significant improvements in the bank's business position, or
more material reduction in the level of nonperforming loans than we currently
expect.
We may take a negative rating action if we see the switch toward a more risky
lending policy that resulted in rapid capital erosion, or worsening of the
funding and liquidity position.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating B-
SACP b-
Anchor b+
Business Position Moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
Related Criteria
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
Related Research
-- BICRA On Azerbaijan Maintained At Group '9', Nov. 9, 2011
Ratings List
CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed
To From
AGBank
Counterparty Credit Rating B-/Stable/C B-/Negative/C
Certificate Of Deposit B-/C B-/C
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.