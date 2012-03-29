March 29 - Overview -- In our view, AGBank's asset quality has stabilized and funding pressure has reduced. -- We are revising our outlook on AGBank to stable from negative and affirming our long- and short-term ratings on the bank at 'B-/C'. -- Our ratings on AGBank reflect our 'b+' anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Azerbaijan, and the bank's moderate business position, moderate capital and earnings, moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will reduce the amount of existing problem loans, and maintain current levels of capitalization and profitability. Rating Action On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Azerbaijan-based AGBank to stable from negative. At the same time, the long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings were affirmed at 'B-/C'. Rationale We note that, overall, amid the easing economic environment, AGBank has improved the credit quality of its loan portfolio. The bank has managed to achieve better funding diversification by shifting toward a higher share of customer deposits in liabilities, as well as increasing maturities of its wholesale borrowings. Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on AGBank on the bank's "moderate" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'b-'. Under our bank criteria, we use the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Azerbaijan is 'b+'. Azerbaijan's economic risk score is '8', reflecting the country's highly concentrated economy, dominated by the oil sector, and our assessment of extremely high credit risk in the economy. We see weak underwriting standards that result in weak asset quality. However, the economic risk score is somewhat balanced by Azerbaijan's good economic growth and rising wealth and current account surpluses. Inflation levels are stable, with a low level of indebtedness. Azerbaijan's industry risk score is '9', which reflects weak banking supervision and regulation, but which is somewhat supported by Azeri banks' moderately successful track record during the financial market crisis. Corporate governance is weak, however. The industry risk score also reflects the banks' high risk appetite and high market distortions from state ownership, as well as structural weaknesses in systemwide funding. Our assessment of AGBank's business position as "moderate" reflects our view of the bank's small market share and focus on high-risk lending to small and midsize enterprises. With total assets of Azerbaijan manat 319 million on Dec 31, 2011, AGBank ranks among the top 15 banks in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani citizen Chingiz Asadullayev and his business partner own a controlling 50.5% stake in the bank. The minority stakes are owned by International Finance Corp. (IFC; AAA/Stable/A-1+; 17.5%) and Russia-based investment fund Kazimir Partners (not rated; 10%), which somewhat mitigating corporate governance risks. We have noted the owners' risk-oriented thinking and limits on the bank's risk appetite. The management team is stable and in our view is a relative strength of the bank's business position compared with peers'. We assess AGBank's capital and earnings as "moderate", which is a neutral rating factor for banks with a 'b+' anchor. We expect that the risk-adjusted capital ratio, before adjustments for diversification, will remain at 5%-7% over the next two years, and earnings capacity will remain adequate. In our projection, we factor in a 20% expansion of loans, as well as the capital injection in 2012. We note that, despite a difficult operating environment, the bank remained profitable during the cycle, and earnings started to pick up in 2011, thanks, in our opinion, to lower credit costs and an increase in net interest income. Our assessment of AGBank's risk position is "moderate". In an Azerbaijani context, the bank is not aggressive in terms of market growth or excessive restructuring and better-than-system-average risk-management practices installed with technical support from IFC. The amount of nonperforming loans (overdue more than 90 days and restructured) under International Financial Reporting Standards has remained stable over the last 15 months, and the total share of these loans fell to 27% from 31% of the total loan book over 2011. We view as positive that the bulk of the old problem assets are approaching the final stage of resolution. The bank's provisioning ratio (57% of nonperforming assets) is better than the system average. Portfolio concentration is relatively high: The top 20 borrowers account for 33% of total loans and 201% of adjusted total equity. AGBank's funding is "average" and its liquidity position is "adequate", in our opinion. The bank's funding profile is now more stable than before, with greater focus on customer deposits (77% of liabilities as of Dec. 31, 2011) and long-term wholesale funding (21% of liabilities as of the same date). The bank's 20 largest depositors contributed a moderate 23% of its total liabilities. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 21% of total assets as of Dec. 31, 2011, which we think should be an adequate cushion in case of large unexpected refinancing needs. The long-term rating on AGBank is equal to the SACP, reflecting our view of the bank's "low" systemic importance in the Azerbaijani banking system. In addition, we do not factor in any uplift for exceptional shareholder support. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will reduce the amount of existing problem loans, with increasing provisioning levels, and maintain current levels of capitalization and profitability. We could raise the ratings on AGBank if an improvement in the bank's operating environment is significant and durable enough to trigger a revision of our BICRA assessment on Azerbaijan. We could also consider a positive rating action if we see significant improvements in the bank's business position, or more material reduction in the level of nonperforming loans than we currently expect. We may take a negative rating action if we see the switch toward a more risky lending policy that resulted in rapid capital erosion, or worsening of the funding and liquidity position. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating B- SACP b- Anchor b+ Business Position Moderate (-1) Capital and Earnings Moderate (0) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. 