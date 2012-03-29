March 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia's HSBC Bank (RR) LLC (HSBCR) a
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' and a Support Rating of '2'. A
full list of ratings actions is at the end of this commentary.
The Long-term IDR reflects the support HSBCR is likely to receive, if needed,
from its ultimate shareholder, HSBC Bank Plc ('AA'/Negative). In addition to
HSBC's own rating and its full ownership of HSBCR, Fitch's view of the high
probability of support also considers the high level of integration between
HSBCR and the broader group, and the common branding. HSBCR's economic viability
and reasonable return from core operations (including revenues earned on
business originated by the bank but booked elsewhere) also create incentives for
the continuation of HSBC's operations in the Russian market, despite their
relatively small scale.
At the same time, the potential for HSBCR to receive and utilise support in
foreign currency could be constrained by Russia's transfer and convertibility
risks, which are captured by the Country Ceiling of 'BBB+'. Fitch also notes
that retail business in the Russian market has become less strategically
important for HSBC following the curtailment of retail banking activities in
2011. HSBCR continues, however, to develop its corporate and financial markets
business.
Should the Country Ceiling be changed in either direction, Fitch will probably
revise HSBCR's ratings. The sale of HSBCR to a lower-rated owner, or a
multi-notch downgrade of HSBC, could each also lead to a downgrade of HSBCR.
However, neither of these is expected at present.
Fitch has not assigned a Viability Rating (which reflects a bank's stand-alone
strength) to HSBCR due its high dependence on the parent. This includes, in
particular, integrated risk management infrastructure, a limited domestic
franchise (with most competences and competitive advantages secured through
integration with the parent), and reliance on parent liquidity and risk-sharing
capabilities.
HSCBR, initially a Moscow-based subsidiary of Republic Bank of New York, was
acquired by HSBC group in 1999. With a balance sheet of RUB63bn (USD1.9bn) at
end-2011, HSBCR accounted for about 0.1% of the group's total assets.
The ratings actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: assigned 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: assigned 'F2'
Long-term local currency IDR: assigned 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term Rating: assigned 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Support rating: assigned '2'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Abramov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 2409
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
6 Gasheka Street,
125047 Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Analyst
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Anna Bykova, Moscow, Tel: + 7 495 956 9903, Email:
anna.bykova@fitchratings.com; Michelle James, London, Tel: +44 0203 530 1574,
Email: Michelle.James@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16
August 2011, and 'National Ratings Criteria ', dated 19 January 2011, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
National Ratings Criteria