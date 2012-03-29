OVERVIEW -- We affirmed the STRONG commercial primary servicer and ABOVE AVERAGE commercial special servicer rankings on Principal Global Investors. -- The rankings reflect our opinion of the company's knowledgeable and experienced management team, an effective systems environment, and internal control methodologies. -- PGI is part of the Principal Financial Group Inc., which includes the Principal Life Insurance Co. March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its STRONG commercial primary servicer and ABOVE AVERAGE commercial special servicer rankings on Principal Global Investors (PGI). The outlook for the rankings is stable. PGI is a subsidiary of the Principal Life Insurance Co. (PLIC) and is an indirect subsidiary of the parent holding company, the Principal Financial Group (PFG). PGI manages the commercial real estate servicing activities of its parent and other Principal-related organizations. PGI also engages in portfolio management, debt and equity investments, and advisory and development services for third parties. PGI originates and services commercial mortgage loans and securities (CMBS). The company's servicing operations are based in Des Moines, Iowa. KEY RANKING FACTORS Strengths: -- Sound operations, efficient reporting systems and accounting controls, continued employee training, and high levels of automation. -- A focus on continued process improvements, capacity planning, and technology enhancements. -- Diversified portfolio with very low delinquencies. Weakness: -- Increased aging of non-CMBS REO assets in compliance with investor and senior management reviews and approvals for longer holding periods. We have a STRONG subranking for management and organization, a STRONG subranking for primary loan administration, and an ABOVE AVERAGE subranking for special servicing loan administration, which support the overall commercial servicer rankings. We also consider the financial position to be Sufficient. OUTLOOK The outlook is stable. PGI predominantly services its own originations. Functional areas within the company provide origination, primary and special servicing, investment (debt and equity) management, and advisory services to the company's various business lines, departments, and other operating companies. Standard & Poor's expects the company will maintain its role in commercial real estate lending and investing and continue its competent and efficient performance as a primary and special servicer. The latter was evidenced by PGI's number of workout resolutions over the past two years notwithstanding the slight increase in average age of REO assets. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, published April 16, 2009. -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., published Sept. 21, 2004. -- Select Servicer List.