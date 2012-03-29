OVERVIEW
March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its STRONG
commercial primary servicer and ABOVE AVERAGE commercial special servicer
rankings on Principal Global Investors (PGI). The outlook for the rankings is
stable.
PGI is a subsidiary of the Principal Life Insurance Co. (PLIC) and is an
indirect subsidiary of the parent holding company, the Principal Financial
Group (PFG). PGI manages the commercial real estate servicing activities of
its parent and other Principal-related organizations. PGI also engages in
portfolio management, debt and equity investments, and advisory and
development services for third parties. PGI originates and services commercial
mortgage loans and securities (CMBS). The company's servicing operations are
based in Des Moines, Iowa.
KEY RANKING FACTORS
Strengths:
-- Sound operations, efficient reporting systems and accounting controls,
continued employee training, and high levels of automation.
-- A focus on continued process improvements, capacity planning, and
technology enhancements.
-- Diversified portfolio with very low delinquencies.
Weakness:
-- Increased aging of non-CMBS REO assets in compliance with investor and
senior management reviews and approvals for longer holding periods.
We have a STRONG subranking for management and organization, a STRONG
subranking for primary loan administration, and an ABOVE AVERAGE subranking
for special servicing loan administration, which support the overall
commercial servicer rankings. We also consider the financial position to be
Sufficient.
OUTLOOK
The outlook is stable. PGI predominantly services its own originations.
Functional areas within the company provide origination, primary and special
servicing, investment (debt and equity) management, and advisory services to
the company's various business lines, departments, and other operating
companies. Standard & Poor's expects the company will maintain its role in
commercial real estate lending and investing and continue its competent and
efficient performance as a primary and special servicer. The latter was
evidenced by PGI's number of workout resolutions over the past two years
notwithstanding the slight increase in average age of REO assets.
