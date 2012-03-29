March 29 - OVERVIEW
-- Following a review of Hypo Pfandbrief Bank International's covered
bond program, we have raised our ratings to 'AA' from 'AA-' on the program and
all related series.
-- Our rating action follows the change in the covered bond program's
ALMM classification to "low" from "moderate", thereby increasing the maximum
potential ratings uplift above the issuer credit rating to six notches.
-- The outlook on the ratings on these public-sector covered bonds is
stable, reflecting the stable outlook on the issuer credit rating.
-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating covered bonds.
However, the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria are under
review. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program may be
affected as a result of this review.
March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised to 'AA' from
'AA-' its credit ratings on Hypo Pfandbrief Bank International S.A.'s (HPBI:
BBB/Stable/A-2) public-sector covered bond program and related issuances of
covered bonds ("lettres de gages publiques") issued under the program. The
outlook remains stable (see list below).
Our rating action follows our review of the information provided with respect
to cover pool characteristics and cash flows (as of Nov. 30, 2011). We have
applied our covered bond criteria (ALMM criteria) and have reviewed the
current asset-liability maturity mismatch (ALMM) risk classification, the
program's categorization, the maximum potential covered bond ratings uplift,
the cash flow and market value risk, and the credit enhancement provided (see
"Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch
Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009).
As a result of this analysis, we have determined the maximum potential ratings
uplift for HPBI's public-sector covered bond program to be six notches above
the 'BBB' long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on the bank. This is based on a
program categorization of "2" and an ALMM classification of "low". This
corresponds with a change in the ALMM classification to "low" from "moderate",
increasing the number of notches of maximum potential ratings uplift--to six
from five--between the rating on the covered bond program and the ICR on HPBI.
We have based our credit analysis on the key characteristics of the
public-sector assets in the portfolio:
Current aggregate balance of the cover pool (mil. EUR): 2,855
Distribution of asset type:
Exposures to public-sector entities (%): 98.4
Substitute collateral (%): 1.6
Concentration:
By top 20 borrowers (%): 62.93
By largest individual exposure (%): 5.89
Weighted-average rating: BBB+
Scenario default rate (%): 14.73
Under our ALMM criteria, we consider that the current 'AAA'
overcollateralization level needed to cover the asset default risk is 2.5% on
a nominal basis.
The key results of our analysis are:
ALMM (%): 4.82
Classification of ALMM: Low
Program categorization: 2
Maximum potential ratings uplift (notches): 6
Maximum potential rating: AA
Weighted-average target asset spread (bps): 375
Target credit enhancement (%)*:0
Available credit enhancement (%)*:0
Bps--Basis points.
*Due to analytical adjustments, these figures have been set to zero, i.e., the
program has more than sufficient overcollateralization for the maximum
achievable ratings uplift above the ICR according to our five-step process to
evaluate the maximum potential ratings uplift for a covered bond program under
our ALMM criteria.
We note that the overcollateralization ratios, which we calculate using our
Covered Bond Monitor model, and which have been set to zero here, differ from
those published by the issuer. This is a result of the different presentation
of zero-coupon liabilities by the issuer. Data published by the issuer are
based on zero-coupon bonds presented at their current notional amount, as per
legal reporting requirements. In our analysis, we consider zero-coupon bonds
at their final redemption amount, consistently for all issuers. Adjustments to
cash flows for zero-coupon bonds can lead to changes in outstanding amounts
and percentage values of actual and target credit enhancement, but have no
nominal effect on the outcome of the analysis, i.e., nominal target credit
enhancement.
Under the issuer's reporting convention, as of Nov. 30, 2011, there were about
EUR2,449 million of covered bonds outstanding, secured by about EUR2,855 million
of public-sector assets. As HPBI's public-sector covered bonds pool contains a
relatively large amount of zero-coupon bonds, this difference in presentation
results in a large difference in the calculated overcollateralization.
We base our calculation of target credit enhancement levels on asset and
liability cash flows, and not on initial nominal balances. Therefore, in our
view, the difference in the overcollateralization ratios is presentational
only.
Our analysis indicates that the cover pool can support 'AA' ratings on HPBI's
public-sector covered bonds. This reflects our assessment of the target credit
enhancement, combined with the available credit enhancement for the covered
bonds. We have consequently raised to 'AA' from 'AA-' our ratings on HPBI's
covered bond program and all related issuances of covered bonds issued under
the program.
Our 'AA' ratings on HPBI's public-sector covered bonds currently use the
maximum six-notch ratings uplift above the ICR as determined under our ALMM
criteria. Therefore, under our rating approach, any lowering of the ICR would
directly affect our ratings on the covered bonds.
The outlook is stable for our 'AA' ratings on HPBI's public-sector covered
bonds, to reflect the stable outlook of our rating on the issuer.
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES
We have taken today's rating actions on these covered bonds based on our
criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions
For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on
Dec. 16, 2009). The assumptions and methodologies used in the credit and cash
flow analysis are currently under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed
Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered
Bonds And CDOs," published on Aug. 5, 2010).
The scope of our review of the analysis of public-sector assets may include
our default rate stresses, correlation assumptions, recovery levels, model
risk, concentration limits, and credit enhancement levels. Further, as part of
our cash flow analysis, we used Standard & Poor's Covered Bond Monitor to
calculate the target credit enhancement for the covered bonds. The assumptions
and methodologies used in this cash flow analysis are also under review.
This review may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result, our
future assumptions and methodologies may differ from our current criteria. The
criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in
this program. Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating covered
bonds, we will continue to rate and surveil these covered bonds using our
existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").
RATINGS LIST
Rating
Program/ To From
Country: Covered bond type
Ratings Raised
Hypo Pfandbrief Bank International S.A.
AA/Stable AA-/Stable
Luxembourg: Public-Sector Covered Bonds: Lettres de Gage Publiques