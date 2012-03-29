Overview -- The ratings on U.S. aggregates producer Martin Marietta Materials Inc., including the 'BBB+' corporate credit rating, remain on CreditWatch with negative implications pending the outcome of its unsolicited bid for Vulcan Materials Co. -- We will likely update or resolve the CreditWatch pending the results of Martin's exchange offer for Vulcan's stock and/or the results of the election for Martin Marietta's proposed four directors to Vulcan's board. The election is expected to occur at the time of Vulcan's annual meeting. Rating Action On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it was keeping its ratings on Raleigh, N.C.-based Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (Martin Marietta) , including the 'BBB+' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The ratings were placed on CreditWatch with negative implications on Dec. 13, 2011, following Martin Marietta's announcement of its unsolicited offer to acquire Vulcan Materials Co. (BB/Watch Positive/--) for approximately $4.7 billion in stock. Under the terms of the proposed exchange offer, existing Vulcan shareholders would receive 0.5 shares of Martin Marietta stock for each share of Vulcan. If completed as proposed, Vulcan shareholders would own approximately 58% of the combined entity. To date, Vulcan's board has recommended rejection of Martin Marietta's offer as inadequate. Martin Marietta has also proposed the election of four new members to Vulcan's board at Vulcan's annual meeting to be scheduled at the time of Vulcan's annual shareholder meeting, anticipated to take place by mid-year. There are also several legal actions underway between Vulcan Materials and Martin Marietta, the outcome of which could impact the timing and completion of the combination of the two companies. The offer to exchange Vulcan shares for Martin shares expires on May 18, 2012, but could be extended. The negative CreditWatch listing for Martin Marietta reflects our view that the combined entity's pro forma leverage before synergies of 6.3x is more in-line with a lower rating despite our view of the combined entity's likely "strong" business risk profile. As a result, based on our initial analysis, we have determined that if the acquisition is completed as currently proposed, and market conditions remain in-line with expectations, the ratings on Martin Marietta would likely be lowered, potentially by more than one notch. Nevertheless, the increased leverage and integration risks, given the size of the transaction, is somewhat mitigated by our view of the proposed combined company's generally enhanced business risk profile, good ability to generate cash flow and potential for significantly improved EBITDA when markets improve, as well as meaningful potential synergies. The combined entity would be the largest producer of aggregates in North America with revenues of nearly $4.0 billion with 278 million tons of product shipped, over 630 facilities, 28 billion tons of reserves, and approximately 15% market share. The completion of the proposed merger is subject to the outcome of the exchange offer, as well as certain customary conditions and regulatory approvals. CreditWatch Standard & Poor's will meet with management to review its operating and financial plans and will continue to monitor events, including the outcome of the legal actions, the results of the exchange offer and the election of new members to Vulcan's board of directors. In resolving the CreditWatch listing, Standard & Poor's will assess the likelihood of completion of the merger and the impact on the ratings on Martin Marietta. Related Criteria And Research -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Building Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings On CreditWatch Negative Martin Marietta Materials Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2 Senior Unsecured BBB+/Watch Neg Commercial Paper A-2/Watch Neg Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings referenced herein can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.