Aug 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rwanda's Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has
simultaneously affirmed Rwanda's Country Ceiling at 'B' and Short-term
foreign currency rating at 'B'.
Rwanda's rating is supported by solid economic policies and a track record of
structural reforms, macroeconomic stability and low government debt (22.8% of
GDP). The rating is constrained by structural weaknesses including a low GDP per
capita and limited economic diversification. The high dependence on
international aid (grants accounted for 44% of government revenue in fiscal year
2011/12) exposes Rwanda's budget to donors' ability and willingness to disburse.
Some donors have delayed aid disbursements following allegations, published in a
draft UN Group of Experts' report, on Rwanda's support to an armed group active
in destabilizing eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The government of Rwanda
has submitted an official counter argument to the UN Security Council. The final
UN report will not be completed until November 2012. Until then the action of
some donors is uncertain. The amount at stake, about USD40m (0.5% of GDP) so
far, seems manageable for the authorities to react to through adjusting public
spending and possibly increasing domestic debt issuance. Current spending is
mostly covered by tax revenues while capital spending is budgeted at 13.5% of
GDP for fiscal year 2012/13. Fitch's central scenario is that Rwanda will
continue to attract significant budget support flows reflecting its strong track
record in poverty reduction and control of corruption. Potential further aid
delays however increase downside risks.
Fitch expects real GDP growth to remain robust but to decelerate to around 7% in
the coming years, after 8.6% in 2011. Output will be supported by domestic
investment and external demand. The newly launched export diversification
strategy should contribute to add value to existing exports. The decelerating
growth projection primarily reflects global uncertainties that could affect
Rwanda through its exports of goods (26% of current account receipts (CXR),
essentially tea, coffee and minerals), tourism (14% of CXR), remittances from
the diaspora (7% of CXR) and foreign direct investment (1.7% of GDP in 2011).
Lower aid inflows due to deterioration in the relationships with donors' would
also affect growth, mainly through lower public spending.
The agency expects inflation to remain around 6% to 7% at the two years rating
horizon, in line with the central bank's target. In 2011, inflation was 5.7% on
average, significantly lower than in the East African Community (12.1%) due to
monetary tightening by the National Bank of Rwanda (NBR), the relatively stable
currency (-1.6% against the US dollar) and solid harvests in Rwanda. The NBR
increased its repo rate by 50 basis points in May 2012, to 7.5%, and is
committed to tighten further if inflation, at 5.6% in July 2012, threatens to
reach the 7.5% target at end-2012.
Fitch forecasts the budget deficit will reach 2.3% of GDP by FY2014/15 (from
2.6% in FY12/13 and 0.4% in FY11/12) essentially reflecting lower capital
expenditure and the increase in tax revenue owing to GDP growth and on-going
reforms to increase tax compliance monitored by the Rwanda Revenue Authority.
Tax revenue was 13.6% of GDP in FY11/12, below that of regional peers,
reflecting the structure of the economy with a large informal sector. Increasing
the tax take is necessary to decrease reliance on international aid.
Should current issues relating to the alleged role played by Rwanda in Eastern
DRC lead to a permanent deterioration in relationships with the donors'
community, which is not Fitch's central scenario, then marked fiscal adjustment
would be necessary to maintain public finance sustainability and the rating at
the current level.
President Kagame's lengthy rule and the stability it has brought highlight the
importance of an orderly succession after 2017. Any threat to political
stability would be rating negative.
Lower reliance on international aid, improved economic diversification, and a
stronger export base, that would allow a decline in the current account deficit
would be a rating positive, as would acceleration in per capita GDP growth.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)