Aug 20 - Fitch Ratings says that Spanish infrastructure asset-focused corporates are using divestments to unlock balance sheet value and improve financial flexibility. Recent divestments during 2012 by Ferrovial ('BBB-'/Stable), Abertis, ('A-'/RWN), OHL ('BB-'/Stable), and Abengoa ('B+'/Stable) have provided a strong source of cash flow against the backdrop of the weak Spanish banking market. Notably, Ferrovial's sale of its 10.6% stake in BAA for EUR607m will provide further funds to expand activities outside of Spain and away from construction. "Infrastructure portfolios for Spanish corporates are now acting as an important source of cash flow through divestment proceeds or upstreaming of dividends," says Anil Jhangiani, Director in Fitch's European Corporate group. "Pre-crisis these infrastructure portfolios were built up with significant acquisition debt and acted as a cash drain, a trend that is now reversing." Fitch believes stronger rated entities - Ferrovial and Abertis - have divested assets to strategically monetise value and provide increased financial flexibility for further diversification strategies. For Abertis, the recent sale of its Brisa minority stake is very much a case of selling peripheral risk and using proceeds to fund emerging market growth. The rationale for weaker rated peers (OHL and Abengoa) is more focused on de-leverage and reducing reliance on bank debt market. Favourably, infrastructure assets currently have a buoyant investor market. Furthermore, the Fitch-rated peers have their concession portfolios primarily located outside peripheral Europe further limiting the execution risk of the sales process. Pre-crisis investment flow by this peer group into concession assets was significant and largely funded with short to medium-term bank debt. As core construction activities weakened and liquidity became constrained, large asset sales aided de-leverage thus reversing the investment cycle. During 2006 and 2007, the combined investment of these peers into infrastructure assets exceeded 150% of FFO on average, compared to an aggregate divestment in assets during 2010 and 2011. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.