Overview
-- U.S. laboratory products distributor VWR Funding Inc. is raising $750
million of new senior unsecured notes to repay its existing $713 million of
10.25% senior unsecured notes.
-- We are assigning our 'B-' and '5' senior unsecured debt and recovery
ratings to the proposed issuance; all existing ratings are unchanged.
-- We believe any decrease in interest costs will not be significant
enough to alter our view of VWR's liquidity or financial risk profile.
-- Our stable outlook on VWR reflects our expectations for consistent or
improving liquidity, moderate sales growth, modest margin improvement, and
minimal improvement in its substantial adjusted debt leverage.
Rating Action
On Aug. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-'
issue-level and '5' recovery rating to Radnor, Pa.-based laboratory products
distributor VWR Funding Inc.'s proposed $750 senior unsecured notes. The '5'
recovery rating indicates our expectation for modest (10% to 30%) recovery for
senior unsecured lenders in the event of a payment default. The 'B-' rating on
the notes is one notch lower that our 'B' corporate credit rating on VWR, in
accordance with our notching criteria for a recovery rating of '5'. We
affirmed all ratings, including our corporate credit rating. Our rating
outlook remains stable.
The interest rate on the new notes will be determined by market conditions,
but we expect the transaction to save approximately $20 million in annual
interest expense per year. It should be nearly debt-neutral, and the interest
savings will not be big enough to alter our view of VWR's liquidity or
financial risk profile.
Rationale
Our ratings on VWR overwhelmingly reflect its "highly leveraged" financial
risk profile, because of its exceptionally heavy leveraged buyout
(LBO)-related debt burden, growing preferred stock (which we treat as debt),
and exposure to the improving, but still weak, global economy. Madison
Dearborn Partners LLC (MDP) acquired VWR in 2007, markedly increasing debt and
debt-like obligations. Given nearly $3 billion of debt, $120 million of
operating lease obligations, and viewing MDP's preferred investment as debt,
adjusted debt is about $5.1 billion. This level of adjusted debt is unlikely
to change over the next few years, because we expect accretion of the
pay-in-kind (PIK) preferred stock to offset scheduled bank loan amortizations.
We view VWR's business risk profile as "satisfactory," reflecting its scale
and the industries barriers to entry, as well as its narrow business focus.
We project only modest leverage improvement, with adjusted debt to EBITDA
remaining over 11x in 2012 and 2013. We can reasonably expect some modest
improvements in EBITDA, given VWR's solid and defensible business position and
operating efficiency efforts. As of June 30, 2012, adjusted debt to EBITDA was
12.5x, down from a peak in March 2008 of 15.4x.
We now believe VWR will underperform our 2012 revenue expectations for
high-single-digit growth, which we published in November 2011. VWR's revenue
growth thorough the June 2012 quarter was just over 1%; we now expect moderate
2012 growth because of slow R&D spending growth by large pharmaceutical
customers (low-single-digit growth) and budget uncertainties for its industry
(mid-single-digit growth) and government (low-single-digit declines)
customers. We expect VWR growth to be more in line with our expectations for
about 2% U.S. GDP growth in 2012.
We project modest margin improvements to approximately 10% in 2012 and 2013:
For the first-half of 2012, margins were with our expectations. EBITDA margins
were flat in 2011 (9.8%) after gains through cost controls and pricing
increases in 2010 (10.0%) and 2009 (9.5%). VWR improved margins by eliminating
near-duplicate product offerings, improving pricing discipline, increasing the
proportion of private-label goods sold, and moving back-office operations off
shore. Integrating acquisitions and growth in higher margin private-label
goods will drive future margin improvements. Operating cash flow materially
lagged our expectations, primarily on working capital build up, as VWR
increased inventory, partly to stock its new Visalia, Calif. warehouse, faced
a decrease in payables on timing delays, and receivables increased as it
shifted to a new ERP system in North America. We expect this trend to
normalize over the second half of 2012.
VWR's business risk profile remains satisfactory. It is the second-largest
distributor of products to the global research laboratory market, playing a
critical role in the market's efficient operation. The combination of the
company's scale and its long-term customer relationships poses very high
barriers to competitor entry. Consumables, which provide a recurring revenue
stream, account for roughly 75% of sales. However, we believe VWR is somewhat
narrowly focused as a distributor of laboratory products.
Liquidity
VWR's liquidity is adequate for its needs; sources of cash likely will exceed
uses over the next 12-24 months. Relevant aspects of VWR's liquidity are:
-- Sources of liquidity should exceed uses by 1.2x or more.
-- Sources of liquidity as of June 30, 2012, included cash and cash
equivalents of $149 million.
-- VWR generated $139 million of operating cash flow in 2011.
-- We project 2012 operating cash flow of more than $100 million; this
amount of cash flow is very small relative to VWR's adjusted debt burden.
-- We expect VWR to maintain significant availability under its existing
revolving credit facility.
-- VWR had $228 million available for borrowing under its revolver as of
June 30, 2012.
-- In November 2011, VWR entered into a three-year, $200 million accounts
receivables securitization facility, which provides some additional liquidity;
however, the company had only $18 million available under the accounts
receivable facility as of June 30, 2012.
-- We expect uses of cash to include capital expenditures of roughly $40
million to $50 million annually.
-- The existing credit facility does not contain any financial
maintenance covenants.
-- VWR had a $104 million compensating balance it used in a global
cash-pooling facility.
-- We view VWR's liquidity as only adequate, because of its limited
ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events without refinancing.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery
report on VWR Funding Inc., published Nov. 29, 2011, on Ratings Direct.
Outlook
Our rating outlook on VWR is stable, reflecting our view of operating trends
and expectation for very modest improvement in credit measures. Without a
significant reduction in leverage, we will not raise our ratings in the
foreseeable future. Our ratings are based on the assumption that VWR maintains
or improves liquidity over the next 12 months.
We could lower our ratings if operating issues weaken liquidity to so that a
default was more probable within two years on cash outflows. This could be
caused by an unlikely 10% sales decline and a 100-basis-point reduction in
margins.
Ratings List
VWR Funding Inc.
Ratings Affirmed
VWR Funding Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
VWR Funding Inc.
Senior Secured B+
Recovery rating 2
Senior Unsecured B-
Recovery rating 5
New Rating
VWR Funding Inc.
Senior Unsecured
$750 mil sr nts due 2017 B-
Recovery Rating 5
