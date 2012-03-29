(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 - Fitch Ratings sees the impact of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposal on new coal-fired plants as having little short-term effect. Over the long term, it could increase the cost of electricity as a result of handicapping a historically economic source of generation, and positively affect investments in natural gas and alternatives. The EPA proposed limiting new coal-fired plants to emitting 1,000 pounds of carbon dioxide per megawatt hour they generate. The proposal has been under consideration since 2009 and we believe it may take months to finalize. Over the short run, we believe that this proposal would have a muted affect, as the record low cost of natural gas, increase in coal costs and other environmental compliance costs have led to an almost complete stoppage in new coal-fired plant construction. Many proposals for new plants have also been rejected by regulators in states like Florida, Nevada, and Oklahoma. The few facilities that are under construction would not be affected by these proposed regulations, although they seem unlikely to comply with them. Over the longer term, we believe that these dynamics will put upward pressure on electricity prices in some regions. Much of this upward pressure could be attributable to the need to build infrastructure to distribute natural gas in areas where coal dominates. We also believe that this could incentive the usage of renewables. There is also a potential benefit to nuclear in the proposal. Should natural gas prices increase while coal production remains costly, nuclear could become more attractive. The EPA's proposal could change over the coming months. Fitch will continue to monitor these changes and gauge their potential affects as they move toward implementation. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)