Aug 20 - Fitch Ratings assigns a rating of 'AAA' to the following general
obligation (GO) bonds of Frederick County, Maryland (the county):
--$61.95 million GO public facilities taxable refunding bonds, series 2012B.
The bonds will be sold competitively on August 23rd. Proceeds will advance
refund certain outstanding GO bonds for debt service savings without extending
final maturity.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--$495.79 million general obligation bonds at 'AAA'.
The Rating Outlook is stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by the county's full faith and credit and unlimited taxing
power.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SATISFACTORY FINANCIAL RESERVES: By state law the county is required to maintain
an undesignated and unappropriated fund balance equal to 5% of general fund
spending. Reserves considered available for operations by Fitch have
historically been much higher, exceeding 10%, providing satisfactory financial
cushion to accommodate unforeseen spending needs or negative revenue variances.
SOUND BUDGETARY PERFORMANCE: Operating results are generally positive with net
draws on fund balance occurring during fiscal years 2007-2009 largely related to
capital and other non-recurring uses. General fund expenditures are
conservatively forecasted, contributing to net results that consistently and
comfortably exceed budget projections.
ADEQUATE REVENUE FLEXIBILITY: Revenue raising flexibility is adequate, as the
county maintains property and income tax rates below neighboring jurisdictions
and state maximums, although implementation over the near term may be
constrained by economic and political considerations.
STRONG ECONOMIC CHARACTERISTICS: Frederick County benefits from its location
within an approximate one-hour driving distance to both the Baltimore, MD and
Washington D.C. metro areas. Key economic and demographic factors, including
employment and population growth, wealth indicators, educational attainment, and
rates of joblessness, consistently perform at a level on par or in excess of the
state and nation.
DEBT TO REMAIN AFFORDABLE: Outstanding obligations are rapidly amortized,
affording flexibility to absorb future issuance plans with minimal impact on key
debt ratios and spending levels that are currently considered moderate on an
overall basis by Fitch.
CREDIT PROFILE
AUDITED 2011 RESULTS DEPICT STRONG SURPLUS
Audited financial results for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2011 reveal a
$36.3 million operating surplus and a net increase in fund balance of $28.1
million after transfers out (or a strong 6.7% of total spending of $418.5
million). Audited results exceeded the county's earlier projections of a net
surplus of $16.2 million. The final income tax distribution was better than
anticipated, capping off a year in which income tax receipts exceeded the
original budget by $18.7 million. Total revenues finished more than $21.5
million above budget, marking the first time since fiscal 2007 that actual
revenues met or exceeded budget projections. Actual spending finished well below
the adopted budget (by $15.7 million or 3.7%), a consistent pattern noted by
Fitch.
IMPROVED BALANCE SHEET RESOURCES
The unrestricted general fund balance (the sum of the assigned, unassigned, and
committed fund balance under GASB 54) at the close of fiscal 2011 was $61.6
million or a healthy 14.7% of spending. The unrestricted fund balance includes
$20.1 million and $38.9 million of fund balance assigned for appropriation in
fiscal 2012 and 2013, respectively. The amount of fund balance set aside for
future spending is established as the difference between the budgeted and actual
net change in fund balance from the prior audited fiscal period.
CONTINUED RESERVE POLICY ADHERENCE
State law requires an undesignated and unappropriated reserve equal to 5% of
spending. The county reports a restricted fund balance of $20.2 million in
fiscal 2011 for such purpose, which is not included in the calculation of the
unrestricted fund balance noted above to which Fitch would give credit as an
available resource.
POSITIVE RESULTS ANTICIPATED FOR FISCAL YEAR 2012
Preliminary fiscal 2012 results show a third consecutive year with a net
operating surplus. Revenues and expenditures are projected to outperform the
budget by 4.3% and 1.2% respectively, fully replenishing the $20.8 million fund
balance appropriation. The estimated operating surplus of $2.9 million is
expected to be added to the assigned fund balance, further strengthening the
unrestricted balance to $64.5 million or a strong 15% of spending.
SIZABLE BUDGETED FISCAL 2013 APPROPRIATION
For fiscal 2013, the budget includes a $41.36 million (8.8% of spending) fund
balance appropriation. The county has historically underspent its budget and
conservatively budgets revenues. However, a substantial decline in reserves
absent a plan to restore restructure balance would be inconsistent with the
current rating level.
STRONG ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS
Frederick County remains among the fastest growing counties in Maryland,
supported by the availability of developable land, competitively priced housing
stock, and reasonable proximity (approximate one-hour drive time) to three
international airports, as well as employment opportunities in the Baltimore and
Washington, D.C. metro areas.
The county experienced relatively light job losses during the recession, buoyed
by the significant presence of the federal government. Job growth continues at a
healthy rate, with 2011 employment up 1.1%, driving unemployment down to 5.7% as
of May 2012 after peaking at 7.5% in February 2010.
Fort Detrick, which is located in Frederick County, is the home of the National
Cancer Institute, the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious
Diseases and the leading medical research laboratory for the nation's biological
defense program. According to the county, the Fort Detrick campus, which hosts
five cabinet-level agencies, is responsible for 9,200 existing employees and an
additional 1,500 new jobs over the next few years. Currently $2 billion in
construction is underway and $1 billion in construction is planned to support
multiple existing missions as well as Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC).
The presence of Fort Detrick has also fueled growth in the high-wage bioscience
and advanced technology sectors. Other large private sector employers within the
county include Frederick Memorial Healthcare System and SAIC. Per capita income
levels have exhibited strong recent growth, and are parallel to the state and
129% of the U.S. average.
MODERATE DEBT RATIOS
Overall debt levels remains moderate, at $2,496 per capita and 2.2% of market
value. The county aggressively repays debt, with approximately 73% of
outstanding principal scheduled for retirement within 10 years. Debt service
costs accounted for an affordable 8% of general fund spending. The county's
policy is to maintain general fund debt service costs at 8.6% of revenues. The
county remains in compliance with this guideline.
Debt ratios are not expected to change materially - the county's fiscal
2013-2018 capital improvement program (CIP) calls for the issuance of
approximately $242 million in GO bonds thru 2018, which essentially mirrors the
amount of outstanding debt that will be repaid within the same period. The CIP
totals $479.6 million, which is $65 million more than the fiscal 2012-2017 CIP.
Education projects continue to account for the bulk of the program at nearly 50%
followed by transportation and roads (20%) and general government (12%). The
county does not have exposure to variable-rate or short-term debt or
derivatives.
Long-term liabilities related to employment benefits are not expected to
pressure future operations. The county provides pension benefits to its
employees through single-employer defined benefit plans. The county has
contributed 100% of the annual required contribution (ARC) for at least the last
six years. The county's 2011 contribution equaled a low 5% of general fund
spending. As of July 1, 2010 the plan was adequately funded at 76.75% after
adjusting the 7.75% investment rate of return to 7%. The county also provides
other post-employment benefits (OPEB) to its retirees. As planned, as of fiscal
2012 the county fully funded the OPEB ARC which represented an affordable 4% of
spending in fiscal 2012.
Beginning fiscal 2013, teachers' pension costs will be shifted to local
governments over a four-year phase-in process. The state is expected to offset
the majority of the costs with increases in various revenue streams such as
income tax. For the county, the net cost by fiscal 2016 is currently $2.1
million, which represents less than 1% of spending.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from
Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index,
IHS Global Insight, National Association of Realtors.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012);
--'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012).
