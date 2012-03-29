(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PSP Swiss Property AG's (PSP)
senior unsecured rating at 'A-' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. The Short-term IDR is affirmed at 'F2'.
PSP is one of two leading Swiss investment property companies, with CHF5.6bn of
property assets.
"The affirmation reflects the continued strong financial risk profile that
benefits from a positive yield gap between PSP's property income yields and low
swiss franc funding rates," says Anil Jhangiani, a Director in Fitch's Corporate
Finance team. "This is further supported by a robust domestic office property
market attracting international businesses and investment flows."
The ratings and Outlook also reflect the portfolio's stability and overall
strong quality of rental income streams. The ratings also benefit from solid
leverage (FYE11 Fitch loan-to-value of 35%) and strong interest serviceability
(EBITDA interest cover above 4.0x). PSP's average cost of funding at FY11 of
2.49% is expected to remain. A conservative management team has pursued a high
fixed rate exposure with more than 90% of outstanding debt at fixed CHF rates
(including swaps) covering an average maturity of three years. Fitch considers
that PSP has substantial headroom at its current rating level.
Tenant risk is diversified with over 2,000 occupiers, but lease lengths are
short by European standards (around five years). The vacancy rate is stable
(8.3% at FY11) and PSP expects void rates on its portfolio to be around 9% by
FYE12.
The current ratings are constrained by the 'limited dimensions' of the Swiss
property market with PSP assets concentrated on the cyclical Zurich office
market, which constitutes over 60% of PSP's investment portfolio at FY11 by
value.
PSP's committed development spending is moderate, representing less than 3% of
the investment property portfolio. Current committed capex is CHF153m, with
approximately half expected to be spent in FY12. PSP has a potential development
pipeline of CHF442m to 2017. A large proportion is currently in the planning
stage and Fitch believes this figure may be spread over a greater number of
years.
As of 31 December 2011, PSP had a strong liquidity profile, with CHF725m of
committed undrawn bank debt facilities available. This is sufficient to cover
the total committed development programme and CHF440m of debt maturities in 2012
& 2013. All debt is unsecured, raised by the parent company, and on-lent to
asset-owning subsidiaries.
