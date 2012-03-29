(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PSP Swiss Property AG's (PSP) senior unsecured rating at 'A-' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. The Short-term IDR is affirmed at 'F2'. PSP is one of two leading Swiss investment property companies, with CHF5.6bn of property assets. "The affirmation reflects the continued strong financial risk profile that benefits from a positive yield gap between PSP's property income yields and low swiss franc funding rates," says Anil Jhangiani, a Director in Fitch's Corporate Finance team. "This is further supported by a robust domestic office property market attracting international businesses and investment flows." The ratings and Outlook also reflect the portfolio's stability and overall strong quality of rental income streams. The ratings also benefit from solid leverage (FYE11 Fitch loan-to-value of 35%) and strong interest serviceability (EBITDA interest cover above 4.0x). PSP's average cost of funding at FY11 of 2.49% is expected to remain. A conservative management team has pursued a high fixed rate exposure with more than 90% of outstanding debt at fixed CHF rates (including swaps) covering an average maturity of three years. Fitch considers that PSP has substantial headroom at its current rating level. Tenant risk is diversified with over 2,000 occupiers, but lease lengths are short by European standards (around five years). The vacancy rate is stable (8.3% at FY11) and PSP expects void rates on its portfolio to be around 9% by FYE12. The current ratings are constrained by the 'limited dimensions' of the Swiss property market with PSP assets concentrated on the cyclical Zurich office market, which constitutes over 60% of PSP's investment portfolio at FY11 by value. PSP's committed development spending is moderate, representing less than 3% of the investment property portfolio. Current committed capex is CHF153m, with approximately half expected to be spent in FY12. PSP has a potential development pipeline of CHF442m to 2017. A large proportion is currently in the planning stage and Fitch believes this figure may be spread over a greater number of years. As of 31 December 2011, PSP had a strong liquidity profile, with CHF725m of committed undrawn bank debt facilities available. This is sufficient to cover the total committed development programme and CHF440m of debt maturities in 2012 & 2013. All debt is unsecured, raised by the parent company, and on-lent to asset-owning subsidiaries. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)