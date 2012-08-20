Aug 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P.'s (KMP; BBB/Stable/--) announcement that it has entered into an agreement with Tallgrass Energy Partners L.P. (not rated) to sell certain assets in the Rocky Mountain region, including its 50% interest in Rockies Express Pipeline LLC (REX; BB/Stable/--), will not affect KMP's and REX's ratings. The ratings for KMP are not affected because the partnership's financial measures are in line with the expectations that we factored into our analysis in late May 2012 when Kinder Morgan Inc. closed its purchase of El Paso Corp. (EP; BB/Stable/--) and when KMP closed on its acquisition on Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. (BBB/Stable/--) and 50% of El Paso Natural Gas Co. (BB/Stable/--) on Aug. 13, 2012. Although we expect KMP's capital spending plan to remain aggressive, the recently acquired assets will increase the percentage of cash flows coming from relatively low-risk natural gas pipelines, and debt to EBITDA will be adequate for the rating at about 4x in 2012. KMP will receive about $3.3 billion for the asset sale, including $1.8 billion in cash. Other assets included in the transaction are Kinder Morgan Interstate Gas Transmission, Trailblazer Pipeline Co., and processing and treating assets in Wyoming.