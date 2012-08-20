(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q12 (Mixed Results, Depending on Business Mix)
Results, Depending on Business Mix)
here
Aug 20 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated version of its 'U.S. Banking
Quarterly Comment 2Q12' which includes specific results and analysis for each of
the major banks in Fitch's U.S. financial institutions ratings portfolio. This
updates the first report published in July and also includes supporting
financial tables.
As noted previously, overall U.S. banking sector earnings were consistent with
Fitch Ratings' expectations, reflected in the mixed results based on each
institution's business concentrations. Reported earnings generally improved for
the large regional banks, reflecting strong refi-driven mortgage banking results
and ongoing reserve releases. Among the large trading banks, adjusted earnings
were generally lower on a sequential basis due mainly to weaker capital markets
activity.
Fitch notes the continuing flow of mortgage repurchase requests by Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac shows no signs of abating quickly, which poses an ongoing risk
for the banking industry. Several banks increased provisions sequentially after
conversations with the GSEs suggested greater sampling of older vintages would
result in more future claims. Fitch believes repurchase claims represent a
moderate pressure on earnings among certain financial institutions.
