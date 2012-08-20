Overview
-- DaVita's acquisition of HCP is expected to close by fourth-quarter
2012.
-- We are keeping our rating on HCP on CreditWatch Negative.
-- We expect to lower the rating by three notches to be consistent with
our rating on DaVita.
Rating Action
On Aug. 20, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its 'BBB-'
long-term counterparty credit rating on HealthCare Partners LLC (HCP) remains
on CreditWatch with Negative implications where it was initially placed May
22, 2012.
Rationale
We expect the acquisition to close by fourth-quarter 2012. The CreditWatch
placement reflects HCP's anticipated acquisition by lower-rated DaVita Inc.
(BB-/Stable/--), which likely will result in a downgrade of three notches.
CreditWatch
We will continue to monitor HCP's financial condition and discuss HCP's
capital structure and role within DaVita with DaVita's management. We expect
HCP to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of DaVita and all of its debt to
be repaid once the transaction is completed. We expect to lower the rating by
three notches to be consistent with our rating on DaVita.
Related Criteria And Research
Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
Ratings List
Ratings Remain On CreditWatch
HealthCare Partners LLC
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/--
HealthCare Partners LLC
Senior Secured BBB-/Watch Neg