Aug 20 - According to a new report, Fitch Ratings notes that representation and warranty (R&W) claims at the largest U.S. financial institutions continue to steadily rise. Given the increasing scope of review by the GSEs, the largest financial institutions have increased their reserves related to R&W. Fitch notes the GSEs have also increased their focus on the large and mid-tier regional banks. Courts have also recently ruled that merely the existence of an R&W violation could initiate repurchase. Fitch believes that if such causation (as the courts have referred to it) does not have to be proven, the level of claim activity could increase significantly in the medium term. The full report 'U.S. Banks: Mortgage Representations and Warranties' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and