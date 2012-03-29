March 29 - Overview -- Our 'BB' ratings on U.S. solar solution provider and semiconductor wafer manufacturer MEMC remain on CreditWatch where we placed them with negative implications on Dec. 12, 2011. -- We continue to have discussions with the company's management and plan to resolve the CreditWatch by the end of April. Rating Action On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services stated that its 'BB' ratings on MEMC Electronic Materials Inc. remain on CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on Dec. 12, 2011. At the same time, we revised the company's business risk profile to weak from fair. The '4' recovery rating remains unchanged. Rationale The CreditWatch action reflected the effects of challenging business conditions on the solar panel manufacturing industry, including regulatory changes, panel oversupply, and potential political pushback. To date, a large amount of demand for solar panels came from Europe, with countries such as Germany and Italy providing very generous feed-in tariffs. With countries dramatically reducing these incentives, demand for panels in the region has dropped precipitously. Worldwide supply remains slow to react, resulting in substantial oversupply. Demand has been slow to respond to these dramatic price declines, which is pressuring panel manufacturers and their suppliers. We expect that worldwide solar demand in 2012 will be essentially flat year over year. The U.S. Dept. of Energy's Loan Guarantee Program ended in 2011. It was instrumental in the financing of renewable energy projects, including solar power. With this program gone, the financing environment for renewable projects may be increasingly difficult. Also, the high profile bankruptcies of Solyndra LLC and Evergreen Solar LLC may result in a political climate in the U.S. that creates more hurdles for solar. In 2011, MEMC was directly exposed to the solar panel market through its solar materials business, which produced silicon wafers to be made into solar panels. The company was and continues to be exposed to the solar energy market broadly through its SunEdison business, which builds and manages solar energy installations. On Dec. 8, 2011, the company said it was taking a number of restructuring measures, including workforce reductions, the idling of manufacturing facilities, and organizational restructuring. Two of the more significant actions was combining the solar materials and SunEdison businesses into a combined Solar Energy segment and reducing the production of solar materials to satisfy internal wafering demands only. By combining the materials and SunEdison segments, the company could see its margins improve on two fronts. First, the company should see a lower operating cost profile, as this combination should allow the company to more efficiently manage organizational resources. Second, lower realized prices for wafers can contribute to lower costs for solar energy installations. Over time, this should help improve the margins that SunEdison realizes with its solar installations. Successfully combining the business units will be crucial in MEMC's ability to realize the forecast $200 million in annualized cash flow benefits through 2012. CreditWatch The negative CreditWatch indicates that there is a high possibility that we could lower the ratings in the near term. Throughout the process of the CreditWatch listing we have been meeting with company management and reassessing the financial outlook for the company in light of the changes to the company's cost structure, business unit realignment, and industry trends. We expect to resolve this CreditWatch by the end of April. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch MEMC Electronic Materials Inc. Corporate credit rating BB/Watch Neg/-- Senior unsecured BB/Watch Neg Recovery rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings referenced herein can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.