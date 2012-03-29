March 29 - OVERVIEW -- The transactions issued by the provinces of Salta and Neuquen are Argentine structured finance transactions backed by hydrocarbon royalties. -- The ratings on these transactions are unaffected by the provinces' announcement that they have revoked concessions in several regions where Repsol YPF S.A. operates. -- We may revise our ratings on these transactions if Salta or Neuquen announce plans to revoke additional concessions in the affected areas. March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today stated that its ratings on four outstanding structured transactions issued by the provinces of Salta and Neuquen are unaffected by the provinces' announcement that they have ceased concessions in certain areas where Repsol YPF S.A. (YPF), the concessionaire, operates (see list). At the same time, Standard & Poor's clarified that it may revise its ratings on these transactions if Salta or Neuquen announce plans to revoke additional concessions in the areas affected with regard to the respective transactions. The revoked areas, which include Tartagal Oeste in Salta and Chihuido de la Salina and Portezuelo Minas in Neuquen, currently are either not productive or correspond to areas whose royalties were not sold to the related transactions. According to Salta's March 22, 2012, Resolution 013, YPF had formally requested that concessions be ceased in the Tartagal Oeste area in October 2009, but Salta did not approve this request until September 2011, after a satisfactory environmental study of the area. Salta currently has two structured transactions secured by oil and gas royalties: Salta Hydrocarbon Royalty Trust's US$234 million secured amortizing notes issued in February 2001 and Salta's US$185 million secured amortizing notes issued in March 2012. The notes issued under both transactions are collateralized by Salta's right to receive approximately 80% of the hydrocarbon royalties that different concessions from predetermined areas pay to Salta. These areas include Aguarague (including Sierra de Aguarague, Rio Pescado, Campo Duran-Madrejones and La Bolsa), Nacatimbay, Palmar Largo, Ramos, Acambuco, Puesto Guardian, Tartagal Oeste, Agua Blanca, El Vinalar, Cuchuma-Lumbrera, San Antonio Sur, Valle Morado, and Ipaguazu. Neuquen has two outstanding structured transactions secured by oil royalties: Neuquen's Titulos de Desarrollo Provincial (TIDEPRO) US$250 million secured amortizing notes issued in October 2006 and Neuquen's US$260 million debt cancellation bond program (TICAP) issued in April 2011. The notes issued under both transactions are secured by certain oil royalties that different oil producers from predetermined areas pay to Neuquen. These areas include Entre Lomas, El Trapial, and Puesto Hernandez for TIDEPRO's notes; and Centenario, Chihuido de la Sierra Negra, Loma La Lata-Sierra Barrosa, San Roque, El Trapial, and Puesto Hernandez for TICAP's notes. Standard & Poor's will continue to monitor the announcements regarding the areas whose royalties were sold to the related transactions issued by Salta and Neuquen and take rating action, as appropriate, on those transactions. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011. -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, published Dec. 6, 2010. -- The Three Building Blocks of an Emerging Markets Future Flow Transaction Rating, published Nov. 16, 2004. RATINGS UNAFFECTED Transaction Rating Amount (mil. $) Salta, secured amortizing notes B/raAA* 185 Salta Hydrocarbon Royalty Trust, secured amortizing notes B 234 Neuquen, debt cancellation bond program B 260 Neuquen, Titulos de Desarrollo Provincial secured amortizing notes B/raAA* 250 *Argentine national scale rating.