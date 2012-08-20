Aug 20 - Fitch Ratings assigns the following ratings to the Town of
Trumbull, CT's (the town) general obligation (GO) bonds and bond anticipation
notes (BANs):
--$21.4 million GO bonds, issue of 2012 'AA+';
--$17.4 million BANs, 2012, 'F1+'.
The bonds are being issued to refinance notes issued to fund sewer and school
projects. The BANs are being issued to finance various town, school and sewer
projects. The bonds and BANs are scheduled to sell via competition on Aug. 29.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following town ratings:
--Approximately $141 million outstanding GO bonds at 'AA+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds and BANs are general obligations of the town backed by its full faith
and credit and unlimited taxing power.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: The town's prudent management of expenses and
moderate tax increases has resulted in consistently sound general fund reserve
levels.
SOUND TAX BASE WITH SOME SOFTNESS: Trumbull is a primarily residential area
located in affluent Fairfield County and continues to experience development and
expansion of its retail, corporate and medical-related tax base components.
Taxable values declined as a result of a recent revaluation, but management's
ability to adjust its tax rate accordingly mitigates concern. Market value per
capita remains high.
MODERATE DEBT PROFILE: Debt ratios are expected to remain at moderate levels as
sizable school and sewer improvement projects come to an end and future
borrowing needs diminish. Par amortization is rapid.
FAVORABLE SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS: Wealth levels are above average and
unemployment is low relative to the state and nation. The town's population has
been growing over the last 10 years.
WEAK PENSION FUNDING: Unfunded pension liabilities remain high and annual
contributions are less than 100% of required levels, although management is
taking steps to address deficiencies.
MARKET ACCESS: The 'F1+' short-term rating on the BANs reflects the strong
credit characteristics of the town's long-term rating and implied market access
to issue bonds sufficient to retire the BANs.
CREDIT PROFILE
STRONG ECONOMY AND TAXBASE
Trumbull is a wealthy and chiefly residential Fairfield County community
situated between the cities of Stamford and New Haven. The town's diverse
employment base, consisting primarily of health and business services as well as
retail trade and technology, continues to perform well. The town underwent its
state-mandated five-year taxbase revaluation which resulted in a 15% drop in the
town's grand list (taxable value) to $4.5 billion which reflects a general
downturn in property values since the last revaluation in 2005. On a positive
note, the revaluation shifted the tax burden from residential to commercial
properties by 5% as a result of the considerable commercial development over the
past five years.
New developments include a new Home Depot which opened last year and a $45
million revitalization project for the regional Westfield Trumbull Shopping
Center, Trumbull's largest employer and taxpayer. Management reports that
additional projects are underway or planned for the near future, contributing to
the economic development in the town.
Trumbull has seen its population increase over 5% since 2000 to 36,018.
Unemployment rates for the town remain below average at 6.7% in May 2012
compared to the state (7.9%) and nation (8%). Income levels continue to exceed
state and national averages by considerable margins. Market value per capita is
above average at $177,000.
SOUND FINANCIAL POSITION AND OPERATIONS
Trumbull's financial position remains sound. The town has maintained fund
balance levels through the recent economic contraction at levels consistent with
its informal fund balance policy of at least 10%. For the fiscal year ending
June 30, 2011, the town experienced surplus results of $1.4 million in its
general fund, resulting in an unassigned fund balance of $15.8 million or a
satisfactory 11% of spending. The surplus operations in fiscal 2011 were a
result of savings attributed to lower insurance premium costs, board of
education expenditure savings, and lower debt service costs resulting from a
bond refunding.
The fiscal 2012 operating budget grew by a manageable 1.9% over that of the
prior fiscal year and includes expenditure growth in debt service costs,
employee salaries and pension funding. Management is projecting positive
operations with an estimated surplus after transfers of $1 million. These
expected results stem from an increase in building permits and conveyance fees
coming in higher than anticipated combined with departmental savings. However,
the fiscal 2012 actuarially required contribution (ARC) for the town's pension
plans was underfunded by $3.5 million. Management projects an increase in its
unassigned general fund balance to $16.8 million equal to a healthy 12.8% of
expenditures.
The fiscal 2013 budget of $147 million is up almost 5% from fiscal 2012, but
remains balanced as a result of an increase in property taxes. Notable
expenditure increases occurred in the education, employee benefits, pension and
debt service areas. As mentioned above, actual tax levy increases are being
absorbed by commercial taxpayers due to the grand list revaluation and shift of
value to the commercial portion of the tax base. The budget does not include an
appropriation of fund balance.
PENSION FUNDING A WEAKNESS
Police and town employee pension plans are just 62% and 27% funded,
respectively, and a low 43% on a combined basis. Using Fitch's more conservative
calculation with a 7% rate of return, the ratio drops to 40%. The combined
unfunded liability totals $67 million as of July 1, 2010, or an affordable 1% of
full market value of $6.4 billion. The town has been increasing its annual
pension contributions but it is not likely to produce satisfactory funding
levels over the medium term. Annual payments made in fiscal 2012 funded only
56% of the combined ARC for June 30, 2011. But, as has been the practice of the
recent town administration, an increase in the annual contribution is being made
each year. In fiscal 2013, the town has increased its combined contribution by
$850,000 to $5.3 million which represents an improved 67% of the $7.95 million
ARC (5.5% of budget). This remains a credit concern to Fitch, as growth in
asset values may lag in the future resulting in higher funding requirements
which could create budget pressures.
On a positive note, management has been successful in moving certain employees
into a newly adopted defined contribution plan and is negotiating with other
employee groups to require new hires to be part of that new plan. Additionally,
the town has a very minimal other post-employment benefits (OPEB) liability as a
majority of OPEB costs are employee-funded. The town's implicit rate subsidy
was $510,000 in 2011.
Overall net debt levels are moderate at $4,225 per capita and 2.4% of the town's
estimated $6.4 billion tax base. The debt service burden represented an
affordable 6.2% of general fund expenditures in fiscal 2012. Debt service, as a
percentage of the general fund budget, is projected to be 7.7% for fiscal 2013.
Sewer assessments levied on property owners are being used to service 75% of the
town's sewer debt. The town's debt amortizes at an above-average rate of 69%
within 10 years. Debt needs in the future are anticipated to be more moderate
and not expected to materially change current debt ratios.