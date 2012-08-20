Aug 20 - Fitch Ratings assigns the following ratings to the Town of Trumbull, CT's (the town) general obligation (GO) bonds and bond anticipation notes (BANs): --$21.4 million GO bonds, issue of 2012 'AA+'; --$17.4 million BANs, 2012, 'F1+'. The bonds are being issued to refinance notes issued to fund sewer and school projects. The BANs are being issued to finance various town, school and sewer projects. The bonds and BANs are scheduled to sell via competition on Aug. 29. In addition, Fitch affirms the following town ratings: --Approximately $141 million outstanding GO bonds at 'AA+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds and BANs are general obligations of the town backed by its full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: The town's prudent management of expenses and moderate tax increases has resulted in consistently sound general fund reserve levels. SOUND TAX BASE WITH SOME SOFTNESS: Trumbull is a primarily residential area located in affluent Fairfield County and continues to experience development and expansion of its retail, corporate and medical-related tax base components. Taxable values declined as a result of a recent revaluation, but management's ability to adjust its tax rate accordingly mitigates concern. Market value per capita remains high. MODERATE DEBT PROFILE: Debt ratios are expected to remain at moderate levels as sizable school and sewer improvement projects come to an end and future borrowing needs diminish. Par amortization is rapid. FAVORABLE SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS: Wealth levels are above average and unemployment is low relative to the state and nation. The town's population has been growing over the last 10 years. WEAK PENSION FUNDING: Unfunded pension liabilities remain high and annual contributions are less than 100% of required levels, although management is taking steps to address deficiencies. MARKET ACCESS: The 'F1+' short-term rating on the BANs reflects the strong credit characteristics of the town's long-term rating and implied market access to issue bonds sufficient to retire the BANs. CREDIT PROFILE STRONG ECONOMY AND TAXBASE Trumbull is a wealthy and chiefly residential Fairfield County community situated between the cities of Stamford and New Haven. The town's diverse employment base, consisting primarily of health and business services as well as retail trade and technology, continues to perform well. The town underwent its state-mandated five-year taxbase revaluation which resulted in a 15% drop in the town's grand list (taxable value) to $4.5 billion which reflects a general downturn in property values since the last revaluation in 2005. On a positive note, the revaluation shifted the tax burden from residential to commercial properties by 5% as a result of the considerable commercial development over the past five years. New developments include a new Home Depot which opened last year and a $45 million revitalization project for the regional Westfield Trumbull Shopping Center, Trumbull's largest employer and taxpayer. Management reports that additional projects are underway or planned for the near future, contributing to the economic development in the town. Trumbull has seen its population increase over 5% since 2000 to 36,018. Unemployment rates for the town remain below average at 6.7% in May 2012 compared to the state (7.9%) and nation (8%). Income levels continue to exceed state and national averages by considerable margins. Market value per capita is above average at $177,000. SOUND FINANCIAL POSITION AND OPERATIONS Trumbull's financial position remains sound. The town has maintained fund balance levels through the recent economic contraction at levels consistent with its informal fund balance policy of at least 10%. For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2011, the town experienced surplus results of $1.4 million in its general fund, resulting in an unassigned fund balance of $15.8 million or a satisfactory 11% of spending. The surplus operations in fiscal 2011 were a result of savings attributed to lower insurance premium costs, board of education expenditure savings, and lower debt service costs resulting from a bond refunding. The fiscal 2012 operating budget grew by a manageable 1.9% over that of the prior fiscal year and includes expenditure growth in debt service costs, employee salaries and pension funding. Management is projecting positive operations with an estimated surplus after transfers of $1 million. These expected results stem from an increase in building permits and conveyance fees coming in higher than anticipated combined with departmental savings. However, the fiscal 2012 actuarially required contribution (ARC) for the town's pension plans was underfunded by $3.5 million. Management projects an increase in its unassigned general fund balance to $16.8 million equal to a healthy 12.8% of expenditures. The fiscal 2013 budget of $147 million is up almost 5% from fiscal 2012, but remains balanced as a result of an increase in property taxes. Notable expenditure increases occurred in the education, employee benefits, pension and debt service areas. As mentioned above, actual tax levy increases are being absorbed by commercial taxpayers due to the grand list revaluation and shift of value to the commercial portion of the tax base. The budget does not include an appropriation of fund balance. PENSION FUNDING A WEAKNESS Police and town employee pension plans are just 62% and 27% funded, respectively, and a low 43% on a combined basis. Using Fitch's more conservative calculation with a 7% rate of return, the ratio drops to 40%. The combined unfunded liability totals $67 million as of July 1, 2010, or an affordable 1% of full market value of $6.4 billion. The town has been increasing its annual pension contributions but it is not likely to produce satisfactory funding levels over the medium term. Annual payments made in fiscal 2012 funded only 56% of the combined ARC for June 30, 2011. But, as has been the practice of the recent town administration, an increase in the annual contribution is being made each year. In fiscal 2013, the town has increased its combined contribution by $850,000 to $5.3 million which represents an improved 67% of the $7.95 million ARC (5.5% of budget). This remains a credit concern to Fitch, as growth in asset values may lag in the future resulting in higher funding requirements which could create budget pressures. On a positive note, management has been successful in moving certain employees into a newly adopted defined contribution plan and is negotiating with other employee groups to require new hires to be part of that new plan. Additionally, the town has a very minimal other post-employment benefits (OPEB) liability as a majority of OPEB costs are employee-funded. The town's implicit rate subsidy was $510,000 in 2011. Overall net debt levels are moderate at $4,225 per capita and 2.4% of the town's estimated $6.4 billion tax base. The debt service burden represented an affordable 6.2% of general fund expenditures in fiscal 2012. Debt service, as a percentage of the general fund budget, is projected to be 7.7% for fiscal 2013. Sewer assessments levied on property owners are being used to service 75% of the town's sewer debt. The town's debt amortizes at an above-average rate of 69% within 10 years. Debt needs in the future are anticipated to be more moderate and not expected to materially change current debt ratios.