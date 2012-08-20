Aug 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following Newport Beach, CA ratings: --$20.1 million COPs, series 2010A (Tax-Exempt)(Civic Center Project/Central Library Refunding) at 'AA+'; --$106.6 million COPS, series 2010B (Federally Taxable Direct Pay Build America Bonds)(Civic Center Project) at 'AA+'; --Implied ULTGO at 'AAA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable SECURITY The certificates are secured by a standard lease-leaseback arrangement between the city and the Newport Beach Public Facilities Financing Corporation. The city pays lease payments to the Corporation for use and occupancy of various essential leased assets, subject to abatement. Insurance provisions are standard and the city covenants to budget and appropriate payments. KEY RATING DRIVERS ABOVE AVERAGE ECONOMY: Economic characteristics have remained strong through the recent economic downturn, demonstrated by low unemployment, very high wealth levels, stable housing market, and resilient overall tax base. Modest current and in-fill development activity is expected to continue the positive AV trend. Fitch expects the underlying city economy to remain above average. STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND RESERVES: The city's financial performance has been strong resulting in very high reserves, even after a large planned general fund balance transfer to a new capital projects fund. Management has proven successful in expenditure savings including labor salary and pension concessions and Fitch expects the city will maintain strong financial performance and very high reserve levels. LOW DEBT PROFILE: The city's total debt burden is low and includes progress towards pre-funding the city's OPEB liability, a pension rate stabilization fund, and manageable capital needs with significant cash reserves, offset somewhat by slow amortization and expected increases in pension costs. SOUND LEASE STRUCTURE: The 'AA+' COP rating reflects a solid legal structure which includes essential leased assets, standard insurance provisions and a city covenant to budget and appropriate gross lease payments without consideration of the Build America subsidy offset in part by the lack of a debt service reserve fund. CREDIT PROFILE: DIVERSE LOCAL ECONOMY Newport Beach serves a population of about 87,000 along the Orange County coast. The economy benefits from the city's mature, wealthy tax base and strong financial and insurance employment sectors as well as a retail shopping, festival and tourism draw. Home values are among the highest in the country but are down significantly from their peak in 2007. Overall assessed valuation has been stable despite residential price declines, rising in the each of the past three years, albeit at a slower pace than previous growth. Property tax base stability benefits from a reportedly significant stock of pre-proposition 13 homes coupled with current commercial development activity. City AV increased a strong 2.9% for fiscal 2013 reflective of continued modest development activity and residential value stabilization. Also indicative of the city's economic strength are unemployment rates at half the state rate and per capita income levels nearly three times national, state and regional averages. The city's population has been steady and is expected to remain so given that most of the area is built out. Modest opportunities for new development do exist in infill development and a small amount of vacant space. SUPERIOR FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT The city's robust resource base helps support its consistently strong financial position. Financial operations produced net surpluses in four of the past five fiscal years, some of them sizeable, resulting in large and growing fund balances. The $19 million fiscal 2011 general fund drawdown was due to a planned $31 million transfer to a facilities replacement fund. The intent of this transfer was to better separate and identify this committed fund balance. While these monies are committed for capital purposes, the city may elect to re-allocate these funds for any other general fund benefit. Fitch views the use of fund balance for capital spending as prudent and source of overall financial flexibility. Unreserved general fund balance remains very strong at $60 million or over 40% of adjusted fiscal 2011 spending and includes both a $21 million contingency and $5 million pension rate stabilization reserve. Financial operations continue to benefit from stable and growing property tax revenues (48% of fiscal 2011 revenues). However, sales tax revenues (12%) have been hit significantly from the economic downturn; down from $22 million in fiscal 2008 to $17.4 million in 2010 and up slightly to $18.5 million in 2011. Management has prudently implemented expenditure reductions to mitigate these declines. Fiscal 2011 budgeted reductions amounted to $18 million, of which $8.6 million are operational reductions. These included early retirement incentive plan savings, increased employee contributions to pension plans, contracting out jobs, and salary freezes. Conservative general fund projections for fiscal 2012 indicate a small surplus driven by higher than budgeted sales and transient occupancy taxes resulting in further strengthening of overall reserves. The fiscal 2013 budget conservatively holds revenues flat and challenges management to meet overall expenditure growth of 3%. A top priority for management is working with its bargaining units to balance rising pension and salary costs with overall budgetary balance and capital needs. Fitch views success in this area as important towards maintenance of long term structural balance. Financial management policies are impressive. They include a contingency reserve equal to 15%% of the general fund operating budget which was increased from 12% effective September 2011; operational reserves, a stabilization reserve funded by operating surpluses, and a 15-step fiscal sustainability plan adopted by council this year. Although the operational reserve is designed to be used in times of financial hardship, the council has not used it in the recent economic downturn. MANAGEABLE DEBT The city's debt profile is strong. Although overall debt per capita is high at $8,897, it is a low 2% of market value reflecting the strong, wealthy property tax base. Capital needs are limited, but amortization is slow. The Build America subsidy covers approximately 35% of the annual interest component of COP debt service. The civic center/library/park project is nearing completion which is expected by the end of 2012 at slightly above original budget due to add-ons which the city will fund from available capital reserves. The city's OPEB plan is partially pre-funded and costs are manageable. Management is exploring ways to deal with likely rising pension costs, including two-tiered systems, and has reports some success in negotiating increased employee contributions. The city prudently established a pension rate stabilization fund with a balance of $5 million. Annual pension costs are estimated to rise by approximately $10 - 12 million over the next five to seven years but could vary based on plan performance, actuarial assumption changes and further action by management. Total annual fixed carrying charges including debt service, pensions and OPEB paygo are average at 19% of general fund fiscal 2011 spending but include costs for city enterprise fund employees.