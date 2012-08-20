Aug 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following Newport Beach, CA ratings:
--$20.1 million COPs, series 2010A (Tax-Exempt)(Civic Center Project/Central
Library Refunding) at 'AA+';
--$106.6 million COPS, series 2010B (Federally Taxable Direct Pay Build America
Bonds)(Civic Center Project) at 'AA+';
--Implied ULTGO at 'AAA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable
SECURITY
The certificates are secured by a standard lease-leaseback arrangement between
the city and the Newport Beach Public Facilities Financing Corporation. The city
pays lease payments to the Corporation for use and occupancy of various
essential leased assets, subject to abatement. Insurance provisions are standard
and the city covenants to budget and appropriate payments.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ABOVE AVERAGE ECONOMY: Economic characteristics have remained strong through the
recent economic downturn, demonstrated by low unemployment, very high wealth
levels, stable housing market, and resilient overall tax base. Modest current
and in-fill development activity is expected to continue the positive AV trend.
Fitch expects the underlying city economy to remain above average.
STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND RESERVES: The city's financial performance has
been strong resulting in very high reserves, even after a large planned general
fund balance transfer to a new capital projects fund. Management has proven
successful in expenditure savings including labor salary and pension concessions
and Fitch expects the city will maintain strong financial performance and very
high reserve levels.
LOW DEBT PROFILE: The city's total debt burden is low and includes progress
towards pre-funding the city's OPEB liability, a pension rate stabilization
fund, and manageable capital needs with significant cash reserves, offset
somewhat by slow amortization and expected increases in pension costs.
SOUND LEASE STRUCTURE: The 'AA+' COP rating reflects a solid legal structure
which includes essential leased assets, standard insurance provisions and a city
covenant to budget and appropriate gross lease payments without consideration of
the Build America subsidy offset in part by the lack of a debt service reserve
fund.
CREDIT PROFILE:
DIVERSE LOCAL ECONOMY
Newport Beach serves a population of about 87,000 along the Orange County coast.
The economy benefits from the city's mature, wealthy tax base and strong
financial and insurance employment sectors as well as a retail shopping,
festival and tourism draw. Home values are among the highest in the country but
are down significantly from their peak in 2007. Overall assessed valuation has
been stable despite residential price declines, rising in the each of the past
three years, albeit at a slower pace than previous growth.
Property tax base stability benefits from a reportedly significant stock of
pre-proposition 13 homes coupled with current commercial development activity.
City AV increased a strong 2.9% for fiscal 2013 reflective of continued modest
development activity and residential value stabilization. Also indicative of
the city's economic strength are unemployment rates at half the state rate and
per capita income levels nearly three times national, state and regional
averages. The city's population has been steady and is expected to remain so
given that most of the area is built out. Modest opportunities for new
development do exist in infill development and a small amount of vacant space.
SUPERIOR FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT
The city's robust resource base helps support its consistently strong financial
position. Financial operations produced net surpluses in four of the past five
fiscal years, some of them sizeable, resulting in large and growing fund
balances. The $19 million fiscal 2011 general fund drawdown was due to a planned
$31 million transfer to a facilities replacement fund. The intent of this
transfer was to better separate and identify this committed fund balance. While
these monies are committed for capital purposes, the city may elect to
re-allocate these funds for any other general fund benefit. Fitch views the use
of fund balance for capital spending as prudent and source of overall financial
flexibility. Unreserved general fund balance remains very strong at $60 million
or over 40% of adjusted fiscal 2011 spending and includes both a $21 million
contingency and $5 million pension rate stabilization reserve.
Financial operations continue to benefit from stable and growing property tax
revenues (48% of fiscal 2011 revenues). However, sales tax revenues (12%) have
been hit significantly from the economic downturn; down from $22 million in
fiscal 2008 to $17.4 million in 2010 and up slightly to $18.5 million in 2011.
Management has prudently implemented expenditure reductions to mitigate these
declines.
Fiscal 2011 budgeted reductions amounted to $18 million, of which $8.6 million
are operational reductions. These included early retirement incentive plan
savings, increased employee contributions to pension plans, contracting out
jobs, and salary freezes. Conservative general fund projections for fiscal 2012
indicate a small surplus driven by higher than budgeted sales and transient
occupancy taxes resulting in further strengthening of overall reserves. The
fiscal 2013 budget conservatively holds revenues flat and challenges management
to meet overall expenditure growth of 3%. A top priority for management is
working with its bargaining units to balance rising pension and salary costs
with overall budgetary balance and capital needs. Fitch views success in this
area as important towards maintenance of long term structural balance.
Financial management policies are impressive. They include a contingency reserve
equal to 15%% of the general fund operating budget which was increased from 12%
effective September 2011; operational reserves, a stabilization reserve funded
by operating surpluses, and a 15-step fiscal sustainability plan adopted by
council this year. Although the operational reserve is designed to be used in
times of financial hardship, the council has not used it in the recent economic
downturn.
MANAGEABLE DEBT
The city's debt profile is strong. Although overall debt per capita is high at
$8,897, it is a low 2% of market value reflecting the strong, wealthy property
tax base. Capital needs are limited, but amortization is slow.
The Build America subsidy covers approximately 35% of the annual interest
component of COP debt service. The civic center/library/park project is nearing
completion which is expected by the end of 2012 at slightly above original
budget due to add-ons which the city will fund from available capital reserves.
The city's OPEB plan is partially pre-funded and costs are manageable.
Management is exploring ways to deal with likely rising pension costs, including
two-tiered systems, and has reports some success in negotiating increased
employee contributions. The city prudently established a pension rate
stabilization fund with a balance of $5 million. Annual pension costs are
estimated to rise by approximately $10 - 12 million over the next five to seven
years but could vary based on plan performance, actuarial assumption changes and
further action by management. Total annual fixed carrying charges including debt
service, pensions and OPEB paygo are average at 19% of general fund fiscal 2011
spending but include costs for city enterprise fund employees.