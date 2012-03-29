March 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed NIBC Bank N.V.'s (NIBC, 'BBB'/Stable/'F3') outstanding covered bonds at 'AAA' following a review of the programme. The outstanding covered bonds total EUR520m and are guaranteed by NIBC Covered Bond Company N.V. (the CBC), a special purpose company established under Dutch Law. As a result of the review, Fitch increased NIBC's Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) to 13.6% from 13.2% to reflect the agency's view of NIBC's in-house German servicing team that services circa 80% of the German portfolio (approximately EUR160m). The arrears management team is limited in size, which the agency believes could affect the performance of the loans. However, this is somewhat mitigated by the availability of automated systems and the ability of NIBC's Dutch based operations to step in should they be needed. The remaining 20% of the German portfolio (loans for which the borrowers did not consent to a transfer of personal data to NIBC when sold from CorealCredit Bank AG in 2008) is serviced by an external third party servicer. Fitch remains comfortable with the current servicing arrangement of the Dutch mortgages in the cover pool. The rating of the covered bonds is based on NIBC's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB', the D-Factor of 13.6%, and the highest observed AP (72.9%) over the past 12 months, a combination of which enables the mortgage covered bonds to be rated as high as 'AA' on a probability of default (PD) basis. The D-Factor is mainly driven by the strong asset segregation of the cover pool in the CBC, the 18 months extendible maturity of the covered bonds and three month interest reserve that protect against liquidity risk following an issuer insolvency, the provision for alternative management post-issuer insolvency and the regulatory framework for registered covered bonds issuers in The Netherlands. Furthermore, in a 'AAA' stress, expected recoveries given default of the covered bonds exceed 91%. The asset percentage (AP) supporting the assigned ratings remains unchanged at 78.2% which is the same as the contractual AP used in the programme asset coverage test. Under Fitch's methodology, this enables NIBC to be rated 'AAA' when giving credit to recoveries. As of 31 December 2011, the cover pool comprised 73.7% Dutch residential mortgages and 26.3% German residential mortgages, as compared to 80.5% and 19.5%, respectively, as of the last review. The proportion of German loans increased due to a removal of Dutch loans from the pool in November 2011. The Dutch proportion of the cover pool consisted of 3,298 mortgages with an aggregate outstanding balance of EUR564m. The portfolio has a weighted average (WA) original loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 81.1% and a WA current LTV of 78.6%. Fitch has calculated the Dutch loan pool's cumulative WA frequency of foreclosure to be 16.5% with a WA recovery rate of 59.8%. Of the cover pool, 13.6% of the mortgages benefits form a NHG guarantee. The German proportion of the cover pool consisted of 2,023 mortgages with an aggregate outstanding balance of EUR201m. The portfolio has a WA original LTV of 67.4% and a WA current LTV of 52.7%. In a 'AAA' stress scenario, Fitch has calculated the German loan pool's cumulative WA frequency of foreclosure to be 26.2% with a WA recovery rate of 69.9%. Fitch modelled the cover pool and covered bonds in a wind-down situation. Due to the shorter WA maturity of the covered bonds versus that of the cover pool (two years versus 21 years), liquidity has to be raised from the pool in order to pay the covered bonds on a timely basis. The agency assumes this will be done by selling parts of the portfolio at a stressed cost. The cover pool yields a mix of fixed and floating interest, while the covered bonds are issued at a fixed rate. Interest mismatches are hedged with NIBC, with Royal Bank of Scotland plc ('A'/Stable/'F1') acting as back-up swap provider. The level of AP supporting the rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. All else equal, the covered bonds can remain to be rated 'AAA' provided that NIBC's IDR remains at least 'BBB'. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 12 August 2011, 'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria', dated 13 March 2011, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - Netherlands', dated 6 July 2011 and 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 7 June 2011 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria