March 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed NIBC Bank N.V.'s (NIBC,
'BBB'/Stable/'F3') outstanding covered bonds at 'AAA' following a review of the
programme. The outstanding covered bonds total EUR520m and are guaranteed by
NIBC Covered Bond Company N.V. (the CBC), a special purpose company established
under Dutch Law.
As a result of the review, Fitch increased NIBC's Discontinuity Factor
(D-Factor) to 13.6% from 13.2% to reflect the agency's view of NIBC's in-house
German servicing team that services circa 80% of the German portfolio
(approximately EUR160m). The arrears management team is limited in size, which
the agency believes could affect the performance of the loans. However, this is
somewhat mitigated by the availability of automated systems and the ability of
NIBC's Dutch based operations to step in should they be needed. The remaining
20% of the German portfolio (loans for which the borrowers did not consent to a
transfer of personal data to NIBC when sold from CorealCredit Bank AG in 2008)
is serviced by an external third party servicer. Fitch remains comfortable with
the current servicing arrangement of the Dutch mortgages in the cover pool.
The rating of the covered bonds is based on NIBC's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BBB', the D-Factor of 13.6%, and the highest observed AP
(72.9%) over the past 12 months, a combination of which enables the mortgage
covered bonds to be rated as high as 'AA' on a probability of default (PD)
basis. The D-Factor is mainly driven by the strong asset segregation of the
cover pool in the CBC, the 18 months extendible maturity of the covered bonds
and three month interest reserve that protect against liquidity risk following
an issuer insolvency, the provision for alternative management post-issuer
insolvency and the regulatory framework for registered covered bonds issuers in
The Netherlands.
Furthermore, in a 'AAA' stress, expected recoveries given default of the covered
bonds exceed 91%. The asset percentage (AP) supporting the assigned ratings
remains unchanged at 78.2% which is the same as the contractual AP used in the
programme asset coverage test. Under Fitch's methodology, this enables NIBC to
be rated 'AAA' when giving credit to recoveries.
As of 31 December 2011, the cover pool comprised 73.7% Dutch residential
mortgages and 26.3% German residential mortgages, as compared to 80.5% and
19.5%, respectively, as of the last review. The proportion of German loans
increased due to a removal of Dutch loans from the pool in November 2011. The
Dutch proportion of the cover pool consisted of 3,298 mortgages with an
aggregate outstanding balance of EUR564m. The portfolio has a weighted average
(WA) original loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 81.1% and a WA current LTV of 78.6%.
Fitch has calculated the Dutch loan pool's cumulative WA frequency of
foreclosure to be 16.5% with a WA recovery rate of 59.8%. Of the cover pool,
13.6% of the mortgages benefits form a NHG guarantee.
The German proportion of the cover pool consisted of 2,023 mortgages with an
aggregate outstanding balance of EUR201m. The portfolio has a WA original LTV of
67.4% and a WA current LTV of 52.7%. In a 'AAA' stress scenario, Fitch has
calculated the German loan pool's cumulative WA frequency of foreclosure to be
26.2% with a WA recovery rate of 69.9%.
Fitch modelled the cover pool and covered bonds in a wind-down situation. Due to
the shorter WA maturity of the covered bonds versus that of the cover pool (two
years versus 21 years), liquidity has to be raised from the pool in order to pay
the covered bonds on a timely basis. The agency assumes this will be done by
selling parts of the portfolio at a stressed cost. The cover pool yields a mix
of fixed and floating interest, while the covered bonds are issued at a fixed
rate. Interest mismatches are hedged with NIBC, with Royal Bank of Scotland plc
('A'/Stable/'F1') acting as back-up swap provider.
The level of AP supporting the rating will be affected, among others, by the
profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can
change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time. All else equal, the covered bonds can remain
to be rated 'AAA' provided that NIBC's IDR remains at least 'BBB'.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
