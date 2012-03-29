Overview
-- U.S. behavioral health care provider Acadia Healthcare
increased the size of its unrated senior secured credit facility by $70 million
to support its $91 million acquisition of Haven Behavioral Healthcare.
-- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company and
our 'B-' issue-level rating.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that double-digit
revenue growth over the near term will be supported by organic expansion and
management's acquisitive strategy.
Rating Action
On March 29, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B'
corporate credit rating on Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc.
The rating outlook is stable.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'B-' issue-level rating on its existing
unsecured notes (one notch below the corporate credit rating). The '5'
recovery rating remains unchanged and indicates our expectation of modest
(10%-30%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. The company
increased its term loan to $155 million from $130 million and its revolver
size to $75 million from $30 million.
The company also has $155 million on its outstanding term loan and a $75
million revolver, which we do not rate.
Rationale
The rating on Acadia reflects its aggressive growth strategy and "highly
leveraged" financial risk profile. We characterize Acadia's business risk
profile as "weak" because of the challenges it faces in controlling its rapid
expansion from a small base and its exposure to uncertain third-party
reimbursement. From a financial perspective, growth funding is likely to keep
leverage at or just above 5x over the next year, even with the double-digit
revenue and EBITDA growth we expect and amortization payments mandated under
its credit facility.
When new managers joined the company early in 2011, Acadia acquired Youth and
Family Centered Services (YFCS) in a debt-financed transaction, more than
doubling the company's revenue and earnings base, raising Acadia's facility
count to 19. Acadia was further expanded in a debt-financed acquisition of PHC
in late 2011 (a network of 34 acute behavioral facilities and residential
treatment centers across 18 states). The March 2012 acquisition of Haven
Behavioral Healthcare will add another three facilities to its portfolio of
inpatient behavioral hospitals (a total of 166 acute inpatient psychiatric
beds) contributing about $43 million in annual revenues. As a result of
Acadia's rapid increase in business, we expect double-digit revenue growth in
2012. We believe 2012 growth will be further supported by the company's
strategy of increasing bed count and converting some residential treatment
beds to higher level of service acute hospital beds. Still, the challenges of
further growing and controlling such rapid expansion are formidable and are
reflected in our view of the company's business risk.
Management's extensive experience in the behavioral health field (including
its prior involvement in Psych Solutions, acquired by Universal Health
Services Inc.), will aid the attempt to improve operational management at its
portfolio of facilities. We expect margins to improve by over 100 basis points
(bps) in 2012, and contribute to increasing free operating cash flow.
Acadia's weak business risk profile further reflects significant reimbursement
risk with roughly 69% of its revenue derived from Medicaid funding. This is a
particular concern because state-sponsored programs are facing budgetary
pressure exacerbated by current macroeconomic trends. Since Acadia's Medicaid
revenues are related to child and adolescent behavioral health services, there
may be political reluctance to cut such spending. Moreover, the company's
geographic diversification may blunt the threat of rate cuts from one state.
Still, this exposure--and even reimbursement tied to Medicare, commercial
payors, and private payors--subject the company to reimbursement pressures.
After the PHC financing in November 2011 (which included a large dividend),
lease-adjusted debt approached 6x, with expectation to decline below 5x as a
result of mandatory debt repayment and rapid growth. However, the add-on of
$25 million to its term loan and increased borrowing on its expanded revolver
results in revised expectations that leverage will remain at or just above 5x
in 2012. Despite Acadia's late 2011 equity offering (which we expect to
provide some support to its growth initiatives), management's ambitious
strategy could limit meaningful reduction in debt leverage over the near term.
Liquidity
Acadia has "adequate" sources of liquidity to cover operating needs over the
next year. Relevant aspects of its liquidity profile include:
-- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to cover uses
by at least 1.2x, including the expanded $70 million revolving credit
facility. We expect pro forma cash flow from operations in 2012 above $25
million sufficient to cover capital expenditure requirements, mandatory debt
payments ($8 million in 2012), and modest tuck-in acquisitions.
-- We also expect adequate cushion over 15% on its covenants that step
down to 5.75x in the first quarter of 2012.
-- We expect that, in the event of a 15% decline in EBITDA, sources of
liquidity will exceed uses. However, Acadia would likely curtail any
expansionary spending.
-- We also expect that it would be difficult to fund low-probability,
high-impact additional debt borrowings. While it is unlikely, there could be
unexpected litigation costs tied to the delivery of services to a difficult
patient population.
-- There are no near-term maturities until 2016, when Acadia's credit
facility expires.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Acadia,
to be published shortly after this release on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our rating outlook on Acadia is stable, reflecting our expectation that
management will be able to control a fast-growing organization without
deteriorating margins. Given the added debt burden, we expect Acadia's
financial risk profile to remain highly leveraged, precluding consideration
for a higher rating in the near term. However, an upgrade could be possible if
the company can improve credit metrics, with sustainable adjusted debt to
EBITDA below 5x and funds from operations to debt above 15%. This could occur
if Acadia meaningfully follows through with its expansion and operating
strategy, supporting double-digit revenue growth and EBITDA margin
improvement, while also making voluntary debt payments.
A downgrade could occur if Acadia's operations are stifled by significant
reimbursement cuts or inability to successfully integrate its operations. If
EBITDA declined by more than 10%, tight covenant cushions below 10% in 2012
could be a particular concern if we thought that it might be an ongoing issue.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured B-
Recovery Rating 5
