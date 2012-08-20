Aug 20 - The U.S. for-profit education industry has been struggling for the
past year because of regulatory changes, broad economic uncertainty, increased
competition from online education, and significant bad press, said an article
published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. The industry's fixed
costs are high, so revenue and EBITDA have declined substantially as a result.
"These factors have led to downgrades or negative outlook revisions for all of
the for-profit education companies we rate over the past 12 months," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Chris Valentine. In the article, titled
"Credit FAQ: The U.S. For-Profit Education Industry Is Put To The Test," we
answer questions about the credit quality of the industry and where we see it
going. Also, see the related CreditMatters TV segment, titled "Regulation And
Economic Uncertainty Spark Revenue Declines In The U.S. For-Profit Education
Sector," dated Aug. 20, 2012.
We have negative rating outlooks on two companies, Education Management LLC
(BB-/Negative/--) and Kaplan Learning Co. (a division of Washington Post Co.,
BBB+/Negative/A-2). We also follow Laureate Education Inc. (B/Stable/--),
which has grown over the most recent quarters because of its international
diversification.
"Over the next 12 months, if current trends persist, we could see additional
negative rating actions," said Mr. Valentine.