(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 20 - Canada's "Big Six" banks are expected to face a more difficult
operating climate in the second half of 2012, after turning in a solid
first-half performance. Fitch expects high leverage levels in the Canadian
household sector, driven by mortgage credit expansion and a frothy housing
market, in addition to margin pressure and reduced capital markets-related
earnings, to put greater pressure on the financial results of the Big Six over
coming quarters.
First-half operating results for the six largest Canadian banks were stronger
than expected and solid relative to international peers. Loan quality measures
remained favorable and charge-off ratios were relatively modest. Together with
stable funding positions and sound capitalization, first-half results continue
to support our view that the credit profiles of the Big Six remain stable.
Solid earnings over the last two quarters have been driven by domestic retail
and commercial loan volumes, as well as improved capital markets results.
Limited provisioning expenses also contributed to earnings growth during the
first half.
Still, high Canadian household debt levels could constrain earnings growth for
the Big Six in the second half of 2012. According to Statistics Canada,
household debt-to-income ratios hit an average of 154.3% in the first quarter of
2012, highlighting the sensitivity of the housing economy to adverse shocks such
as interest rate increases or deteriorating labor market conditions.
We expect retail loan growth to decelerate in the second half of 2012 as the
housing market cools and new regulations aimed at curbing residential lending
take effect. Given the sheer size of the consumer loan book on Canadian banks'
balance sheets, continued earnings improvement in commercial lending may not
offset the slowdown on the retail side. Furthermore, earnings from capital
markets and wealth management activities are expected to trend downward as
heightened global uncertainty, mostly related to Europe, started eroding
investor confidence in April.
For a detailed review of first-half operating results at the largest Canadian
banks, see "Canadian Banks: 1H12 Results and Midyear Outlook," dated July 16,
2012, at www.fitchratings.com. Banks reviewed in the report include Bank of
Montreal (BMO), Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotia), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
(CIBC), National Bank of Canada (NBC), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), and Toronto
Dominion Bank (TD).
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)