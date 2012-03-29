March 29 - Overview
-- U.S.-based Harsco Corp. faces continued pressures in restoring its
profitability and cash flows, and we believe its credit measures are unlikely
to recover adequately in the next two years.
-- We are lowering our long-term and short-term ratings on the company by
one notch, to 'BBB' and 'A-3' respectively.
-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a further downgrade
if the company's ongoing restructuring initiatives do not yield expected
margin improvements and if cash flow protection metrics do not improve over
the next 18 months.
Rating Action
On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
ratings on Harsco Corp., including the corporate credit rating, by one
notch to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The outlook is negative. At the same time we lowered
the short-term and commercial paper ratings to 'A-3' from 'A-2'. We removed all
ratings from CreditWatch, where we had placed them with negative implications
on Jan. 13, 2012.
Rationale
The downgrade and negative outlook reflect Harsco Corp.'s delayed progress in
restoring its historical profitability, its weakened cash flow protection
measures, and our expectation that the company is unlikely to restore ratios
adequate for the previous rating over the next two years. While we do expect
some profitability improvement this year and higher cash flows in 2013, to
achieve this the company will need to execute on its ongoing restructuring
plans.
We continue to view the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and
its financial profile as "intermediate." We expect the company will continue
to benefit from its well-established positions in its key markets and its good
geographic diversity. However, high fragmentation, competitive pricing
conditions, and high fixed-capital requirements to support growth offset these
positives.
The rating incorporates our expectation that revenues could experience a
mid-single-digit decline in 2012 as certain of Harsco's key markets, such as
construction in Europe and global steel production, remain soft and the
company exits certain underperforming contracts. Restructuring actions should
buffer the impact on profitability from lower volumes, but these are subject
to some execution risk in our view. We believe that free cash flow could
remain negligible or be slightly negative in 2012 because of cash
restructuring costs, but that it could approach $100 million in 2013. Recent
management changes could alter the company's future capital spending strategy,
but capital requirements to support growth will likely remain significant.
Harsco serves a diversified industrial base. Its infrastructure segment
provides construction scaffolding and forming equipment and services, the
metals and minerals segment provides metal reclamation and specialized steel
mill services, the rail segment provides railway maintenance-of-way equipment
and services, and the industrial segment manufactures a variety of products
including those for heat transfer-related applications. Services and equipment
manufacturing represent about 80% and 20% of revenues, respectively.
Nonresidential construction activity, global steel and industrial production,
and rail infrastructure maintenance spending all influence demand. Harsco is
one of the largest players in its markets and benefits from its strong
engineering capabilities and a global footprint. However, these markets are
cyclical, and competition is highly fragmented globally (particularly in
commercial construction). These factors add risks to its infrastructure and
metals and minerals segments, which operate with high fixed costs, leading to
fairly high operating leverage. Strong price competition, especially in
construction markets, when market conditions are weak add to profit
volatility. Such instances can offset the company's emphasis on higher-margin
industrial services in its infrastructure segment. The company gains some
stability from the long-term contracts that provide a majority of revenues in
the metals and minerals segment, its relatively flexible capital spending
during a downcycle, and its higher-margin and more-stable rail and industrial
businesses.
Although global steel and industrial markets have recovered, business
conditions in the company's late-cycle infrastructure segment (exposed to
nonresidential construction) remain difficult. Low utilization and rental
rates, especially in Europe, continue to cause operating losses. Ongoing
restructuring initiatives have yet to restore the profitability of the
infrastructure segment. Opportunities from new contracts and partnerships in
the metal and minerals segment could help accelerate growth, but profitability
remains correlated with global steel production volumes. And we believe
Harsco's continued use of capital to support long-term contracts in the metal
business could limit free cash flow generation for the next few years.
Our assessment of the company's intermediate financial risk profile reflects
management's financial policy of maintaining moderate debt leverage. This is
offset by the decline in cash flow protection metrics caused by weakened
operating performance as well as higher pension liabilities. At the end of
2011, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was just greater than 30%, and
we expect some weakening in 2012 before a recovery toward 35% in 2013.
Achieving these measures would be consistent with our expectations for the
'BBB' rating, provided that the company also strengthens its free cash flow
generation, such that FOCF to total debt recovers towards 10%.
Liquidity
Our short-term rating on Harsco is 'A-3', and we assess the company's
liquidity as "adequate." We believe that the company's sources of liquidity
will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months and that
the company will have adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the
near term, even in the event EBITDA declines more than 15%.
Liquidity sources include our expectation for about $300 million of operating
cash flow in 2012 after cash restructuring expenses. The company also had
about $120 million of cash on hand as of Dec. 31, 2011, and ample availability
under a $525 million credit facility that expires in 2017. The revolver
provides backup liquidity to Harsco's commercial paper (CP) program. Financial
covenants (including a maximum debt to capital ratio of 60% and minimum
interest coverage ratio of 3x) govern availability under the facilities. The
company has adequate headroom over these requirements, and we expect this will
continue.
Liquidity uses includes our expectation of about $300 million in capital
expenditures in 2012 and an annual dividend payout of about $70 million.
Short-term CP borrowings amounted to about $40 million at the end of fiscal
2011. Other debt maturities include $150 million of notes due in September
2013 and $250 million due in October 2015.
Outlook
The outlook is negative. We could lower the rating if profitability does not
improve this year or if heavy capital spending with limited or uncertain top
and bottom line benefits continues to depress free cash flow generation. In
particular, credit protection measures would likely remain subpar for the
rating if the company fails achieve break-even profitability in its
infrastructure segment and total operating margins remain less than 7% this
year, or if free operating cash flow appears likely to remain less than $75
million in 2013.
We could revise the outlook to stable if the company appears to be on track to
achieve our baseline ratio expectations in 2013. Under our baseline scenario,
we expect adjusted total debt to EBITDA will be about 2.4x (excluding
restructuring expenses) and FFO to total debt will be just under 30% in 2012,
subsequently recovering to 2.2x and more than 35%, respectively, in 2013. FOCF
to debt should recover to about 7%-8% in 2013. This is based on the following
assumptions:
-- Mid-single-digit revenue decline in 2012, as the end of certain
contracts and still-soft metals and construction markets offset modestly
positive growth in the rail and industrial segments, followed by revenue
expansion on pace with global GDP growth in 2013;
-- A return to break-even operating profits in the infrastructure segment
and total operating margins (excluding restructuring costs) improving to 7% or
more in 2012;
-- Neutral free cash flow generation in 2012 and about $100 million in
2013, based on about $300 million of annual capital expenditures.
Ratings List
Ratings Lowered, Removed From CreditWatch
To From
Harsco Corp.
Corporate credit rating BBB/Negative/A-3 BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2
Senior unsecured BBB BBB+/Watch Neg
Commercial paper A-3 A-2/Watch Neg
