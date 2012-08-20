Aug 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-' rating on approximately $322.2 million of Tampa-Hillsborough County Expressway Authority, FL (THEA) outstanding revenue bonds, series 2002 and 2005. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS: Mature Traffic Base & Limited Competition: THEA's primary asset, the Selmon Expressway, relies on a large commuter base that has few alternative east-west thoroughfares through Tampa. Traffic saw moderate declines during the recent economic recession though signs of a return to growth are evident. Moderate Ratemaking Flexibility: THEA has unlimited ability to raise tolls on the facility, though in the past there has been some opposition to their doing so. The authority currently plans to implement annual indexed toll increases of not less than 2.5% beginning in fiscal 2014, with Board consideration of the first increase currently expected in spring of 2013. Fixed Rate Debt & Adequate Covenant Package: All THEA debt is in fixed rate mode with no refinance risks. The issuance of additional debt requires meeting the additional bonds test and the receipt of Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) approval. Moderate to High Leverage and Adequate Liquidity: Total authority leverage, including subordinate debt, is high, with net debt to cash flow available for debt service (CFADS) as of fiscal 2012 measuring 15.1x. Liquidity is improved from the last review and stands at 375 (DCOH). Net senior debt service coverage is also moderate at 1.8. Well Maintained Asset with Limited Capital Needs: The Selmon Expressway's condition rating currently exceeds FDOT's requirements for toll roads and reflects sound attention to maintenance in recent years. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION: --Deterioration in the region's near-term economic fundamentals that leads to lower traffic and revenues, reduced liquidity, and reduced net debt service coverage could pressure the rating; --Execution of inflationary toll increases and sustained traffic growth that lead to more robust net debt service coverage levels and reduced leverage could improve credit quality. SECURITY The senior lien bonds are secured by a pledge of gross revenues. CREDIT UPDATE Following moderate declines seen during the economic recession, traffic levels remained relatively flat in fiscal years 2010 and 2011. Growth of 5.8% was recorded for fiscal 2012 amid a return to regional economic growth. Traffic on the facility is primarily commuter based and impacted by regional employment performance which in recent months has been experiencing year over year growth levels that exceed those seen statewide. The traffic base is expected to be positively impacted once the I-4/Selmon expressway connector and related capital projects are completed between fall 2013 and early 2014. Toll rates were last increased in 2007, and THEA currently intends to incorporate indexed toll increases at a minimum rate of 2.5% beginning in fiscal 2014, pending board action. Preliminary fiscal 2012 figures indicate toll revenues, exclusive of video tolling fees, grew by 3.9% to $42.5 million following growth of 2.1% during the prior fiscal year. Based on preliminary financial data for fiscal year 2012, the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) for the senior bonds was about 2.4x on a gross basis and 1.8x on a net basis. Incorporating payment requirements for THEA's other obligations to FDOT, which are subordinate to the outstanding bonds noted above, projected fiscal 2012 net revenues provide 1.24x coverage of all authority obligations. In a scenario that assumes implementation of indexed toll increases at 2.5% annually beginning in fiscal 2014 and modest traffic growth of between 1.5% and 2%, with allowances for somewhat higher growth of 4% and 3% in fiscal years 2014 and 2015, respectively, when the I-4 connector is assumed to come online, gross senior debt service coverage is expected to remain above 2.3x through 2017 while net debt service coverage of all obligations is projected to remain at or above 1.2x. Under a rating case which assumes more restrained traffic growth than noted above and indexed toll rate increases of 2%, senior and total debt service coverage ratios are projected to be slightly lower but remaining at approximately 2.2x and 1.1x respectively. THEA's liquidity position is adequate and somewhat improved from the prior year. The unrestricted cash position as of the end of fiscal 2012 is about $9.8 million, down slightly from $10.5 million at the end of fiscal 2011. However, approximately $2 million is available in restricted funds for operations and maintenance. An additional $10.1 million is available in a general reserve that reflects excess cash that now remains with the authority following the execution of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) with FDOT in 2010. THEA plans to utilize these reserve monies for capital and renewal and replacement expenses. Pursuant to the MOA, the authority will cover future operating and maintenance costs from its own revenues while repaying FDOT for past capital and operating expenses per an agreed upon schedule which reflects payments of approximately $2.6 million in fiscal 2015, $5.3 million in fiscal 2016, $5 million in fiscal 2017, and annual payments of approximately $11.2 million between fiscal years 2026 and 2045. THEA recently settled an outstanding contract dispute with PCL that arose out of the reversible lanes project for $11 million, a somewhat smaller settlement than was originally sought. The authority paid $3 million in fiscal 2012 and the remainder will be paid in installments through calendar 2016.